Product Feature
Harken Cam X-Treme Angle Fairleads - 375
Harken Cam X-Treme Angle Fairleads - 375
Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta at Southport Yacht Club - Overall

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 6:48 am 8-12 January 2017

Fred Bestall and crew on Auric's Quest battled out on day four, Thursday 12th January to be crowned the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champions.

"We have had such a fantastic week, sailing with great competitors and fantastic crew, a big well done to Tristan Hamilton and crew on Electra for their competition throughout the week, you have definitely kept up the pace. We are very excited to return to the regatta next year and defend our title at the Bartercard Sail Paradise champions," said Fred.

With entries from Sydney, Yamba, Brisbane, Noosa and of course the local Gold Coast entrants, the scene was set for some big show downs. David Chadkirk's Cyclone won Performance Racing Division1, with Glenn Burrell's Wildflower II a close second (2nd) and Rod West's Painkiller OP finishing in third (3rd) place. Along with finishing 10th overall in the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport IRC Division 2, Painkiller has been crowned the 2017 overall Bartercard Sail Paradise Series Champion.

With only six (6) points between the leaders in Performance Division 2, again very close racing was conducted. Graeme Fleming's Ramble Tamble took top spot finishing the series in first (1st) place followed by John Ashton's Are We There Yet in second (2nd) and Barry Berg's Bellamy in third (3rd). In another extremely close division, Benjamin Meakin and the crew from Peggy won the trailerable's closely followed by Peter McKenzie's Le Rossignol in second (2nd) and David Keep's Tonoa in third (3rd). Carlos Selby and crew from Pole Dancer took out the Cruising Division with David Levings KD Girl one (1) point behind in second.

"What a fantastic regatta this has been, I would like to sincerely thank the skippers and crews for attending the event, Sponsors for their support of Southport Yacht Club and Bartercard Sail Paradise, the SYC staff and especially the volunteers who have donated their time and resources to this premier event, thank you," said Commodore Kerry Noyes.

For full results, media details and image gallery, visit the regatta website, www.sailparadise.com.au

Related Articles

Fabulous forecast on the cards
For Quantum Key West Race Week A scant three days remain to the start of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week and the long range weather forecast looks juicy. Posted on 12 Jan Entry open for Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series
Racing runs for six Sundays starting on 12th March The 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series will run over the following six Sundays this year: 12,19 & 26 March and 2,9 & 23 April. Don't forget early bird entries received by Saturday 18th February will enjoy a discounted entry fee. Posted on 12 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 3
Close call between the leading crews Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance 1 division with a close point score between leaders Cyclone, skippered by David Chadkirk and Glenn Burrell's Wildflower II. Posted on 11 Jan Entry limt reached in 4 minutes 24 seconds!
Exceptional take up for 47th Rolex Fastnet Race Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the Rolex Fastnet Race surpassed expectation today in record-breaking time. The 340-boat limit was reached in just 4 minutes and 24 seconds setting a new record. Posted on 9 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 2
Tonoa leads the Trailer fleet After finishing day one in third (3rd) place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two of the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 9 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 1
Exceptional start at Southport YC With a 13 knot easterly breeze and rolling swell to begin with, the Gold Coast shoreline has proven perfect for sailing conditions at Southport Yacht Club's 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 8 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race overall
Summer Southerlies set an almost unbeatable record Consistent strong southerly breezes for the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club brought in the last boat, Ian Edward's Firefly, from 18 starters. Posted on 6 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Series preview
Caribbean season opener attracts record breakers With just 10 days to go before the start of the 2017 Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series (16-24 January), the festival atmosphere in Barbados is starting to rumble writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 5 Jan Big names, powerful boats
Highlights at Quantum Key West Race Week Just 11 days remain until the start of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week and the fleet of more than 100 boats shows great strength throughout its ranks. Posted on 5 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race finish
Shakti first boat to finish Doug Coulter's Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club have steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set the record for the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race. Posted on 4 Jan

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
