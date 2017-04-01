'Try an 18 Day' at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Tom Hill today at 4:42 pm

Another chance to get on board an 18ft Skiff

For the second year running, the UK 18ft Skiff class invites sailors to Grafham Sailing Club on the 1st April 2017 for another 'Try an 18 Day'. We are rerunning this event just like last year to get sailors interested in the class and get up close an personal with the skiffs. This is for non 18 sailors just like you!

The day will comprise of on the water joyrides and a chance to jump on board and get stuck in sailing these amazing machines! We will show sailors the full experience of rigging, sailing and maybe even some informal racing. There will be boats on show throughout the day and members of the class around on hand to show off the boats and ask any questions you may have. This event is especially useful for teams debating joining the fleet and perfect to test sail their potential new skiff.

To get involved, drop us an email on to register your interest. The day will run smoothly if we know more about who is turning up, so please let us know if you plan to attend, even if you just fancy a nosey around the boats.

All details can be found at uk18footer.org/events/eventdetail/9/try-sailing-an-18-day