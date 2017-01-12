Boat Show Discounts: Save up to £836 off Ocean Elements Beach Clubs & Yachting!

|
FREE 5-days Tuition In All Clubs!
Due to popular demand there will be 5-days FREE RYA tuition on dinghy sailing and windsurfing at all of our resorts for 2017. So don't forget to bring your log books!
Don't forget we also offer FREE bike guiding in all resorts on a fleet of brand-new Specialized mountain bikes!
NEW Equipment
We will be adding the latest 2017 gear from Starboard including the very popular Atom, iSonic and Kode boards.
We will also be adding Severne sails to our sail loft with premium sails such as the Gator, NCX and Turbo.