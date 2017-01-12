Boat Show Discounts: Save up to £836 off Ocean Elements Beach Clubs & Yachting!

Unfortunately new rules in Trip Advisor caused the reviews to be removed because they were

We are sad to say that Trip Advisor decided to remove our 5* rated Ocean Elements reviews page that we have spent so many years to create. It was a huge motivator for staff and a great way for our guests to say thank-you for all the hard work our guys do in resort.

The biggest change we are bringing in is the introduction of a. The reason behind this was because we had a huge number of people wanting the support of the flotilla while keeping their independence to venture off should they wish.

The route we followed for last summer worked well and was thoroughly enjoyed. Moving forward we will be introducing a (slightly) new route which will include all of the stop-overs you have told us you wanted to visit.

We will also be adding Severne sails to our sail loft with premium sails such as the Gator, NCX and Turbo.

We will be adding the latest 2017 gear from Starboard including the very popular Atom, iSonic and Kode boards.

Don't forget we also offer FREE bike guiding in all resorts on a fleet of brand-new Specialized mountain bikes!

on dinghy sailing and windsurfing at all of our resorts for 2017. So don't forget to bring your log books!

Call us now on 0844 770 4070 to book and redeem this offer.

(up to £300 off) to SAVE up to £836 for a family of 4!!

* You can combine your Beach Club discount (10% off) with the yachting discount

Save up to £300 per yacht, flotilla, bareboat or Flexi Flotilla for the duration of the boat show, whether you attend in person or not. Simply book now and before the Jan 20th!

Enter this code when you book online or when you book over the phone with one of our sales team.

This offer is available for all of our Beach Club holidays. Simply search for a holiday online and you will get 10% the advertised price. You can book online or call to redeem this offer. But hurry ofer ends Jan 20th

Don't forget that new this year isdinghy and windsurf tuition at ALL our clubs.and now has an extended season from May to September and spaces are selling like hot cakes! We have a fleet of new and great yachts for our flotilla, bareboat and Stay Sail. Plus lots of great(windsurf and dinghies) for this summer!

This fantastic offer willon our award winning Beach Clubs this summer but is only available during the London Boat Show. The offer ends Jan 20th, 6pm

Call us now before these great offers get snapped up!

