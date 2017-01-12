Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Boat Show Discounts: Save up to £836 off Ocean Elements Beach Clubs & Yachting!

by Ocean Elements today at 4:02 pm 12 January 2017

Boat Show Discounts
End Jan 20th, 6pm
  • Save 10% OFF all our Beach Clubs
  • Save up to £300 OFF per yacht
  • Combine these offers on a Stay Sail to save up to £836 (4-pax)
  • Offer open to ALL - Not just London Boat Show attendees!
  • Call us now before these great offers get snapped up!
Beach Clubs
10% Boat Show Offer - Ends Jan 20
This fantastic offer will save you up to £134pp on our award winning Beach Clubs this summer but is only available during the London Boat Show. The offer ends Jan 20th, 6pm

New stuff for 2017

Don't forget that new this year is five days of inclusive dinghy and windsurf tuition at ALL our clubs. Porto Heli gets bigger and better and now has an extended season from May to September and spaces are selling like hot cakes! We have a fleet of new and great yachts for our flotilla, bareboat and Stay Sail. Plus lots of great new and updated beach kit (windsurf and dinghies) for this summer!

Save 10% on 2017 Beach Holidays
This offer is available for all of our Beach Club holidays.
Simply search for a holiday online and you will get 10% the advertised price.
You can book online or call to redeem this offer. But hurry ofer ends Jan 20th

Your Promo Code
'BOATSHOW2017'

Enter this code when you book online or when you book
over the phone with one of our sales team.
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810
Yachting Holidays
Bareboat, Flotilla & Stay Sail

Boat Show Discounts: End Jan 20th
  • Save £100 to £300 per yacht [view prices]
  • Save up to £836 off Stay Sail holidays*

Save up to £300 per yacht, flotilla, bareboat or Flexi Flotilla for the duration of the boat show, whether you attend in person or not. Simply book now and before the Jan 20th!
* You can combine your Beach Club discount (10% off) with the yachting discount
(up to £300 off) to SAVE up to £836 for a family of 4!!

Call us now on 0844 770 4070 to book and redeem this offer.


New for 2017

What's New For 2017?
FREE 5-days Tuition In All Clubs!
Due to popular demand there will be 5-days FREE RYA tuition on dinghy sailing and windsurfing at all of our resorts for 2017. So don't forget to bring your log books!

Don't forget we also offer FREE bike guiding in all resorts on a fleet of brand-new Specialized mountain bikes!


NEW Equipment
We will be adding the latest 2017 gear from Starboard including the very popular Atom, iSonic and Kode boards.
We will also be adding Severne sails to our sail loft with premium sails such as the Gator, NCX and Turbo.
NEW Flotilla Route for 2017
The route we followed for last summer worked well and was thoroughly enjoyed. Moving forward we will be introducing a (slightly) new route which will include all of the stop-overs you have told us you wanted to visit. See itinerary here


NEW - Flexi Flotilla

The biggest change we are bringing in is the introduction of a NEW Flexi Flotilla. The reason behind this was because we had a huge number of people wanting the support of the flotilla while keeping their independence to venture off should they wish.
Our Great Reviews Have Disappeared
We are sad to say that Trip Advisor decided to remove our 5* rated Ocean Elements reviews page that we have spent so many years to create. It was a huge motivator for staff and a great way for our guests to say thank-you for all the hard work our guys do in resort.
Unfortunately new rules in Trip Advisor caused the reviews to be removed because they were 'not associated with an accommodation' but associated with the brand instead.

We would love it if you can help us rebuild our reviews! So, if you have stayed with us before, please do review or re-review us under the Beach Club you visited:

Help us rebuild our lost reviews!

For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810

