Marine Resources 2016
Extreme Sailing Series™ reveals new brand identity

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 8:26 pm 12 January 2017
Extreme Sailing Series™ reveals new brand identity © Extreme Sailing Series™

OC Sport, the owner and organiser of the Extreme Sailing Series™, has unveiled a new logo design as part of a rebrand for the global Stadium Racing circuit, that aims to create a more modern brand identity, reflective of the exciting nature of the sport.

The development comes as the Series celebrates not only the conclusion of its tenth year as the leading professional inshore racing circuit, but also its first year racing the foiling GC32 catamarans in 2016.

"Prior to the start of 2016, we took the game-changing decision to upgrade the Extreme 40 catamarans to the state-of-the-art GC32s that fly through the water on hydrofoils," explained Event Director Andy Tourell.

"We have always been innovators both on and off the water, and the new breed of boats in 2016 has been a huge success, not only with the sailors, but also with spectators, partners and fans the world over. It is important that our brand reflects our forward-thinking approach, and so we are really pleased to reveal a more contemporary brand identity for the Series."

Extreme Sailing Series™ reveals new brand identity - photo © Extreme Sailing Series™
Extreme Sailing Series™ reveals new brand identity - photo © Extreme Sailing Series™

Historically, a key identifier for the Series has always been its 'X-mark' and the new logo incorporates an evolution of this with a sail and foil inspired mark integrated into the emblem.

Tourell also explained that the identity, which was created by OC Sport's in-house design specialists, aims to reinforce the Series' heritage as the "original Stadium Racing circuit" while representing the "innovative approach both on and off the water" that the Series champions.

"Foiling has really added a new dimension to the sport," Tourell added. "Everything about the Extreme Sailing Series is about engagement with the public, clients and the world's media. This more modern identity for the Series provides a flexible brand, that I hope will resonate well with all of our different audiences."

The new brand identity is currently being brought to life across digital platforms and will be rolled out across Act Race Villages, print and marketing collateral in the coming months.

