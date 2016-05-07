Please select your home edition
Edition
Haven Knox-Johnston 201612 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A2027 - 20mm Triple, cleat & becket
Allen A2027 - 20mm Triple, cleat & becket

Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 10:57 am 7 May 2016
Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, will attempt to sail an RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats © Giles Fletcher

7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler (51), Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero, a dinghy no larger than 2 bath tubs (and just as wet), all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats, (over 900 miles). His aim is to complete this trip in a record time and raise £50,000 in aid of 2 cancer charities very close to his heart - Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice Trust. It's a big target, but he hopes that with the support of fellow sailors he can reach that target.

His motivation for the challenge is a personal one. "Dealing with Cancer is probably the biggest challenge anyone can face. Having seen its devastating impact on so many of my family and friends lives," he explains, "I really wanted to help the fight against Cancer by taking on this epic journey. I'm just an ordinary bloke, in a very small boat, trying to do something extraordinary – life's too short not to – so help me achieve something amazing."

This incredible challenge will take Ken across some of the wildest seas and coastlines in Great Britain, in the smallest dinghy ever to have undertaken this journey.

With waves potentially bigger than his boat, he will be sailing for up to 12 hours a day non stop for over 20 days. The aim is to be not only the smallest single-handed dinghy to make this journey, but also the fastest – hence "Race To Scotland". His route will take him up the West coast of Britain including crossing the Bristol Channel, Cardigan Bay and across the Irish Sea to the Isle of Man. He will then be working his way through the islands on the scenic Scottish west coast, before taking on the terrifying Cape Wraith. The final leg will take him across the top of Scotland to the ultimate destination of John O'Groats.

The adventure will be exhausting with many challenges from storms, whirlpools and surf battered beaches to dealing with any broken gear. It will demand unimaginable physical and emotional tenacity, but he has been planning this for nearly a year now and is being kindly supported by RS Sailing who are helping ensure his RS Aero is ready for this epic trip. Kind help has also been given by Garmin, Grapefruit Graphics, Yellow Brick, Wolfden Creative and Polar Digital. Good friend and ex-Highcliffe SC Commodore, Ian Pike and his wife, Jane, will be land crew support for the length of his trip, following Ken along the coast in his 20 year old VW camper van. For the most part he will be alone at sea, hopefully enjoying the beauty of the British Isles, but more likely tackling what the wind and weather Gods have decided to dish up.

Ken himself has an adventurous spirit. He has already cycled across the United States - 4000 miles from West to East and has cycled around Ireland, Wales and great swathes of England. "Race To Scotland" is by no means his first crazy sailing challenge – in June 2015 Ken completed a non-stop marathon single-handed sail around the Isle of Wight in his 14ft Laser, raising over £5,000 for Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. This outstanding feat earned him runner up last year in Yachts & Yachting magazines Achievement of the Year category.

For interested parties, most notably his wife Fiona(!), you can follow his journey live on the internet at www.racetoscotland.co.uk where a GPS tracking device (kindly donated by Yellow Brick) will be giving 15 minute updates on his exact location. There will be on-board footage and a video diary from the trip on the website and you can follow the build up to the event on Facebook and twitter

Ken would be most grateful if any local sailing clubs would keep an eye on him as he passes and if they are able to offer any assistance or send out some friendly sailors to sail along with him then please contact him at . He is always looking for any companies that might be interested in supporting his adventure either on the water, via media or photography or simply donating to these great causes. You can donate to the trip here or if you are able to help with any equipment, support boat, accommodation etc then please contact him at .

So following on from the enormous success of our sailors at the Olympics, it is now our turn to support an 'average dad' on a crazy sea sailing adventure all in the name of charity (and a little bit of fun we hope). So while you are cheering on Ben Ainslie in Bermuda, don't forget our 'local hero' taking on his Race To Scotland to help the fight against Cancer.

Related Articles

International Invitation Regatta at Tallinn
Mild conditions in Estonia on New Year's Day Graced with unseasonably mild temperatures and perfect wind (for the 150+ spectators who enjoyed the show!) Estonia saw in the New Year in style with 16 top sailors at their invitational stadium RS Aero racing. Posted on 11 Jan RS Aero UK Winter Training at Hayling Island
Chilly wind on Chichester Harbour puts sailors to the test A chilly north easterly piping across Chichester Harbour all weekend put the RS Aeros to the test and the reward was some great sailing and invigorating clear blue skies by Sunday. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 RS Aero UK Winter Series 2016/2017 preview
Kicks off after Christmas The RS Aero UK Winter Series will kick off straight after Christmas again at Yorkshire Dales' Brass Monkey and comprise a selection of 10 key events. Part of the RS Aero series shall be made up from events in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 RS Aero Winter Training at Oxford
The first of six monthly weekends The first of six monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends kicked off at Oxford over the weekend. Twelve RS Aeros took to the water with a total of fifteen sailors taking part thanks to the opportunity from the RS provided charter/demo Aeros. Posted on 25 Nov 2016 RS Aeros at the Wurstfest Regatta
13 helms join the established classes Great to see 13 RS Aeros out joining the established classes at the Wurstfest Regatta at Canyon Lake, Texas, USA. Unfortunately whilst Texas had all the heat all the wind was in the UK that weekend at the UK's RS Classes End of Seasons event. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 RS Aeros at the Turkey Bowl Regatta
12 helms race from Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle Seattle's Corinthian Yacht Club's annual Turkey Bowl regatta was held over November 19th and 20th. 12 RS Aeros competed with a good mix of sailors new to the fleet and early adopters. Posted on 22 Nov 2016 RS Aero UK Class Winter Training Series
Kicks off this weekend at Oxford The new RS Aero Winter Training season kicks of this weekend at Oxford 19/20 Nov and then Hayling Island on 3/4 Dec alongside the RS Tera squad. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2016
What a year! 132 entries took part in the UK Southern Circuit. Together with 82 sailors taking part in the Northern Circuit this gave 149 sailors in total taking part in the UK Circuit events. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 RS Aeros at the Santa Barbara Goblin Regatta
Racing in not-so-sunny California Santa Barbara's annual Goblin Regatta was a multi fleet event of about 50 boats including RS Aeros, RS Fevas, J70s, J24s, Merles, Habro 20s and PHRFs. The end of October is usually sunny and windy in Santa Barbara. Posted on 13 Nov 2016 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2016
82 entries in the first year! The first season the RS Aero UK Northern Circuit fulfilled expectations with double figures at all but one event and the final two biggies having a whopping 41 and 39 entities in the Midlands! Posted on 11 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy