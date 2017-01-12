Please select your home edition
Allen Brothers - 2016 ProFiles
Francis Joyon sets a new record at Cape Horn

by Agence Mer & Media today at 9:10 am 12 January 2017
IDEC SPORT round Cape Horn during their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt © IDEC Sport

IDEC SPORT more than 4 days and 6 hours ahead of the record at the Horn

The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran skippered by Francis Joyon crossed the longitude of Cape Horn, the last of the three major capes in the Jules Verne trophy at 0004 UTC on Thursday 12th January. After leaving Ushant on 16th December, Joyon and his crew of five, Clément Surtel, Sébastien Audigane, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Alex Pella have achieved the best intermediate time between Ushant and Cape Horn, completing this stretch in 26 days, 15 hours, 45 minutes some 4 days 6 hours and 35 minutes ahead of the reference time set by Banque Populaire V in 2012 (30 days, 22 hours and 19 minutes). This is their fourth intermediate record including the Pacific Ocean record between the SE of Tasmania and Cape Horn with a time of 7 days 21 hours and 14 minutes (record held by Bruno Peyron since 2005 with a time of 8 days, 18 hours and 8 minutes).

IDEC-SPORT sailed the 18,332 miles out on the water between Ushant and Cape Horn at an average speed of 28.7 knots.

Jules Verne Trophy reference time / Banque Populaire V (2012): 45 days, 13 hours, 42 minutes and 53 seconds

Follow IDEC SPORT's progress at www.idecsport-sailing.com/cartographie

IDEC SPORT Jules Verne update
Straight on and out of the Southern Ocean? IDEC SPORT is continuing to extend her lead and clock up the miles in the Pacific. Her crew managed to overcome the hurdles, thanks to a carefully chosen route and some impressive acceleration. Posted on 10 Jan IDEC SPORT at the halfway point
In less than 20 days during Jiles Verne Trophy attempt At the start of their nineteenth day of racing, as they approach New Zealand, this performance places them 1060 miles ahead of the title-holder of the Jules Verne Trophy, Banque Populaire V. Posted on 4 Jan Two records for IDEC Sport at Cape Leeuwin
Indian Ocean crossed at an average speed of 35.08 knots! The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, 6 hours and 59 minutes after leaving Ushant. This means they were almost 16 hours and 57 minutes ahead of the reference time set by Loïck Peyron. Posted on 2 Jan Speedo going wild on IDEC Sport
Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope, the first of the three major capes in the round the world voyage, the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran has just experienced the most prolific day of the trip, which began 12 days ago. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport into the Southern hemisphere
On their Jules Verne Trophy attempt The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is finding it hard to let go of the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT. The Doldrums, which were forecast not to last long and to be kind appear to have had a change of heart by stretching out in front of the big multihull. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport approaches the equator
Joyon and crew dealing with the Doldrums Francis Joyon and his crew of five have been dealing with the Doldrums since last night. Forecast not to be very active and to be fairly narrow at 25 degrees W, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone has lived up to its reputation. Posted on 21 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport in the Doldrums this evening
On their Jules Verne Trophy attempt Francis Joyon and his crew of five aboard the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will be facing the Doldrums late this evening. It will only have taken the elite squad four and a half days to reach this area of great instability. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Francis Joyon and IDEC Sport team set off
For Jules Verne Trophy record attempt At 08:19:00 UTC* in the first glimmer of light this Friday, IDEC SPORT crossed the start line off Ushant at more than twenty knots in her dash to grab the outright round the world record. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Possible start tomorrow for Francis Joyon
IDEC Sport set for Jules Verne Trophy attempt The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran has just gone to code green, meaning that their departure is imminent. They are about to make another attempt at the outright crewed round the world record, the Jules Verne Trophy. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 THE BRIDGE Press Conference
A unique maritime and cultural festival On Friday, 2nd December, the press conference for the official launch of THE BRIDGE was held in the prestigious setting of the Salle Turenne at the Hôtel des Invalides. Posted on 3 Dec 2016

