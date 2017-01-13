Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails OK M-19 Mainsail
North Sails OK M-19 Mainsail

Boats for sale

OK 2148 Idol Composites Icebreaker
located in Stroud

Henning Harders 55th Australian OK Nationals at Drummoyne SC - Day 4

by Di Pearson, OK Dinghy media today at 8:54 am 9-13 January 2017

Mark Jackson the man to beat

You can't keep a good man down they say - and with one day of racing remaining, defending OK Dinghy National champion Mark Jackson gained the lead at the OK Dinghy Nationals when it matters most - now holding a four-point advantage over Peter Horne, who is doing his best to win the title for Drummoyne Sailing Club, host of the Championship.

Jackson, from Black Rock Yacht Club, finished third in Race 6 and rounded off the day with a bullet in Race 7 and dropping his 12th place from Race 2 has given the Victorian the lead. Horne has moved back into contention after scoring a pair of fifth places today and dropping his Black Flag result, 37 points worth.

Twenty-third place in Race 6 let down Tim Davies, the Championship leader of the past two days. The Wangi Wangi SC member fought back to fourth in Race 7, so is still in contention for the title, but is on equal 25 points with Brent Williams. Andre Blasse (BRYC), after winning Race 6, and Mark Skelton (WWSC) are also still very much in the picture.

Tomorrow's race or races will be do-or-die. Most are praying that a predicted nor' easter will funnel through to upper Sydney Harbour, which will allow two races and keep some of these competitors dreams alive.

Layback Jackson, a five-time OK Dinghy National champion, including winning the last four in succession said, "It's exciting going into tomorrow – it's all to play for – it should be fun."

The Victorian positioned himself at his favoured pin end of the Race 6 start line after a General Recall and subsequent Black Flag, "Only because there was a bit more room."

Jackson chased the top two, Andre Blasse and Brent Williams around the course, and while he was quick downwind, Jackson could not keep their pace upwind.

"They just sailed away from me upwind and I finished third," Jackson said.

Race 6 winner, Andre Blasse, picked up the story: "It was nice sailing. Easterly, up to 15 knots, but 10 knots on the first two reaches. I started at the pin, Brent (Williams) started at the boat. The tide was running out, it was hard having to sit back – but there was a Black Flag.

"Everyone tends to sail close to Cockatoo Island, but Brent and I sailed away and crossed tacks halfway up the beat and went around the mark a boat length apart.

Blasse, the 2009 National champion, did well on the reach and took it from there, playing the puffs and shifts to beat both Adelaide SC's Brent Williams and Jackson over the line. Next came Edward O'Donnell (WWSC), Peter Horne (DSC) and Benjamin Downey (SYC, Qld).

Tim Davies, Bob Buchanan, Peter Wallace on day 4 at the Australian OK Nationals - photo © Bruce Kerridge
Tim Davies, Bob Buchanan, Peter Wallace on day 4 at the Australian OK Nationals - photo © Bruce Kerridge

Victoria's Blasse went on to finish Race 7 in seventh place and moved up into fifth overall. While winning is unrealistic, Blasse could finish in the minor placings if he has a good day tomorrow.

"First to third places can win the regatta and fourth to sixth places could grab second or third. The good thing is, everyone will have to race the fleet, you can't afford to match race just one other boat, because the placings are so close," Blasse commented.

Race 7 and Jackson started at the boat end of the line. "Strange for me," he conceded. He and Blasse were at close quarters, but close to Cockatoo Island, the breeze became a little shifty, and Jackson picked up the shift with Folkert Janssen, while the others missed it.

"I got in front and was able to extend from there. The breeze was quite steady all day really, apart from a few gusts, so I was able to sail my own race," said Jackson, who beat fellow BRYC member Janssen over the line by nearly a minute. Brent Williams was next, then Tim Davies, Peter Horne and Mark Skelton.

Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals concludes tomorrow, with the prize giving to follow at Drummoyne Sailing Club in the evening.

Results after Day 4: (top five, 7 races, 1 discard)

1. Mark Jackson (Vic) – 18pts
2. Peter Horne (NSW) – 22pts
3. Tim Davies (NSW) – 25pts
4. Brent Williams (SA) – 25pts
5. Andre Blasse (Vic) – 29pts

Full results can be found here.

For all information and more photos visit www.drummoynesailingclub.com.au

Related Articles

55th Australian OK Nationals day 3
Jackson strikes back on 'crazy day' Defending OK Dinghy National champion Mark Jackson struck back today, winning the only OK Dinghy National's race sailed, but Tim Davies still leads after finishing ninth, on a day that light but drastic conditions beset the course area. Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own
At Henning Harders OK Dinghy Australian Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week. Posted on 11 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 2
Davies rises to the top A third and a further win has put Tim Davies firmly in the lead of the of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy National Championship, hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler
During Australian Nationals at Drummoyne SC OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease. Posted on 10 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 1
Local sailor early leader in Drummoyne Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race 2 of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member. Posted on 9 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals preview
Can anyone beat Mark Jackson in Drummoyne Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event? Posted on 6 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 OK End Of Seasons at Northampton
Forecast brings out the hardy and some unsuspecting newbies The forecast was cold and windy, which bought out the hardy OK fleet and some unsuspecting newbies out to play at the very pleasant Northampton Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Bo Petersen remains OK Dinghy World No. 1
After action packed European season Current European Champion Bo Petersen (DEN) not only stays at the top of the October 2017 release of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list, but has also amassed the highest points score of any sailor in the 11 years the list has been running. Posted on 27 Oct 2016 Noble Marine OK Youth & Junior Championships
Held at South Staff Sailing Club South Staffordshire Sailing Club hosted 8 boats for the International OK Youth and Junior Championships sponsored by Noble Marine. The format followed previous years with 3 races sailed and two to count. Posted on 23 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy