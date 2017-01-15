Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster Deluxe Roof Rack Padding
Rooster Deluxe Roof Rack Padding
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Australian Youth Championship 2017 at Adelaide Sailing Club - Day 2

by Kate Lathouras, Australian Sailing today at 8:51 am 11-15 January 2017

Light winds entice new leaders

Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. With many competitors predicting a glass-out, most were surprised and relieved when the wind picked up and plateaued at a solid 10 - 12 knots for the three races that were completed today.

This regatta brings many new faces as past sailors' age out and a new wave of athletes come through. New talents emerge and each competitor has the chance to make their mark in Australian history. For the seasoned sailors this is their opportunity to be selected for the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team. The variety in South Australia conditions are testing the abilities of all the athletes as seen throughout today's results.

29er

New leaders in the boys 29er division have emerged for the second day of racing on the South Australian waters. 2017 29er National Champions, Henry Larkings and Miles Davey, have taken the lead. Despite some unfavourable results in the lighter conditions, they've maintained a solid eight point lead to 2016 29er World Champion skipper, Tom Crockett and his crew Max Paul.

In the girls division, World Sailing's Youth Gold Medallists in the 29er Women's Class, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, sit third overall and first in the girls. Natasha said, "It was tough in the lighter conditions today; the start was really important and when they were done correctly, we got a good result. The lighter breeze compacts the fleet so there were more opportunities to gain and event to lose positions. It was great to have the other girls' teams in the mix today; we look forward to the heavier breeze tomorrow."

420

Victorians Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw, earned three top ten results in today's racing. Despite some solid placings Laura said there's still room for improvement, "We didn't have the best day out there but we took what we had and worked with it. We had to work hard to get away into the clear air and keep clear of the congested areas. It was nice when the breeze started to build towards the end of the day; we look forward to some more breeze on tomorrow!"

For Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone in the 420 class, the lighter conditions proved advantageous when they secured three bullets. This has them now sitting thirteen points ahead of Nicholas Joel and Hugo Llewelyn.

Laser 4.7

It was anyone's game in the Laser 4.7 fleet today with podium finishes seen across the top nine boats overall. Oliver Pabbruwe took a step back into third as 2017 Laser 4.7 National Champion, Jack Littlechild, took the lead and now sits a comfortable twelve points ahead of Jackson Porter, currently sitting in second.

Kristen Wadley also moved ahead of Paige Caldecoat today with a first, second and mid-fleet result. They Queenslander maintains a top ten position overall.

Australian Youth Championship 2017 day 2 at Adelaide - photo © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing
Australian Youth Championship 2017 day 2 at Adelaide - photo © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing

Laser Radial

Samuel King and Caelin Winchcombe now sit equal first in the Laser Radial boys division; Samuel King retains a marginal lead on countback at eleven points. The two were neck and neck with each other for all three races today; tomorrow undoubtedly determining who will step ahead in this class.

Similarly in the Laser Radial girls class is the battle between Marlena Berzins and Elyse Ainsworth. After three races Marlena takes a six point lead to Elyse. Elyse is looking forward to the heavier winds coming back tomorrow, "It was tough out there today and the competition was really good. I had mixed results with the changing conditions; I look forward to the breeze picking up tomorrow."

Techno 293

Alexander Halank nearly took another three bullets today but with one capsize, substituted that place with a second. Halank still maintains a seven point lead on fellow New South Wales sailor, Grae Morris.

On the other hand, Courtney Schoutrop took a step back from her lead position and relatively new sailor to the Techno 293, Hailey Lea, gained a seven point lead after the three races. She not only leads the girls division but now sits third overall. Hailey said, "The light conditions work well for me; I also played the shifts well to make the gains when I could. I tried hard to keep up with Alex today and managed to beat him in one race! I think Courtney struggled in the light air so will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow when the breeze picks up again."

Racing continues tomorrow with the first race scheduled again at 1200 (ACDT) for all classes but the Techno 293 who begin at 1300 (ACDT).

www.youthchamps.org.au

Related Articles

Australian Youth Championship day 1
Event starts in South Australian sea breeze Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club. Posted on 11 Jan Wildwind Laser Intensive Training Weeks
Kick start your summer sailing season Once again, we are starting our season with our intensive Laser and Catamaran Training weeks on 7th & 21st May for anyone who'd like to really kick start their summer sailing season off. Posted on 7 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards
Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. Posted on 4 Jan Park to swap sails for saddles
In move to British Cycling After 15 years as the RYA's Olympic Manager, Stephen Park OBE is to take up a new post as the Great Britain Cycling Team's Performance Director. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 Billy Vennis-Ozanne joins Team Allen
29er Inland Champion the latest to sign up A leading contender in the 29er fleet has been signed by Team Allen. 17 year old Billy Vennis-Ozanne, sailing with Nick Robins, medalled in Bronze position at the 29er UK Nationals this year and won the Inland Championship. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 Australian Sailing and Zhik extend relationship
Encompassing all levels of performance pathway Australian Sailing is pleased to announce Zhik have extended their relationship for a further four years, as Official Partner of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Italians lift Nations Trophy
To close Aon Youth Worlds The 2016 Aon Youth Sailing World Championship came to a close in Auckland, New Zealand with Italy lifting the Nations Trophy, an award that recognises the best performing nation overall. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Blackburn takes Coach of the Year
At AIS Sport Performance Awards Australian Sailing Team Laser Coach, Michael Blackburn has won Coach of the Year at this year's AIS Sport Performance Awards (ASPAs). Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Paralympic Team of the Year
For Australian Sailing Team at Australian Paralympic Awards The Australian Sailing Team were named the APC's Paralympic Team of the Year on Thursday night at the annual Australian Paralympic Awards held in Sydney. Posted on 9 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy