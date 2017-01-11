P&B dominate at the Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals

for one of P&B's highlight events of the year.

Australian Flying Fifteen Championship overall

The Jerwoods finish in style in Esperance Bay The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship.

London Boat Show ticket giveaway

And Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news Don't miss out, we are giving away London Boat Show Tickets! When you spend £100 or more at P&B you will automatically receive two tickets to the London Boat Show.

Australian Flying Fifteen Championship day 3

Just another day in sailing paradise Just another day in sailing paradise as 40 Flying Fifteens took part in day 3 of the Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championship in Esperance.

Time for sailing to adapt

As people's lifestyles are changing There is no doubt about it - the sport of sailing needs to adapt. People's lifestyles are changing, pressures on time seem to be greater than ever before and the finances of everyday people are stretched.

Australian Flying Fifteen Championship day 2

A masterclass by the Jerwoods but a new race winner Day 2 of the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon.

Happy new year from all at P&B!

Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.

Australian Flying Fifteen Championship day 1

Blustery opening day of racing in Esperance A stunning opening day's racing in Esperance. Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.

Australian Flying Fifteen Invitational Race

Pre-championship race in Esperance Bay Esperance delivered ideal conditions for a genteel introduction to the Gemmill Homes 55th Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship.

Australian Flying Fifteen Championship preview

Eclectic mix of competitors head to Esperance Esperance Bay Yacht Club are hosting the International Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National Championships from Friday 30th December 2016 to Thursday 5th January 2017.