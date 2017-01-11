Please select your home edition
P&B dominate at the Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals

by P&B today at 5:59 pm 11 January 2017
ClothinSail Loft sale

P&B Dominated at the Flying Fifteen Australian National Championships!
P&B sails began 2017 with success at the Flying Fifteen Australian National Championships. P&B dominated the event with 9 out of the top 10 overall places, using the full P&B inventory.
The loft team have been busy making sails for the up and coming worlds in Napier NZ, as well as developing a new jib to fit with the imminent rule change within the class.
The new rule coming into force in April allows a higher aspect sail, easing sheet loads and potentially improving upwind performance. The new sail is a continuation of the work by Alan Bax, with Ian Pinnell testing sails over the winter. Working with sail designer & loft manager Stephen Graham we have developed a sail which is proving popular within the fleet.

Ian will be campaigning the Flying Fifteen in 2017, using his extensive experience and knowledge to ensure P&B remain at the fore front of this popular class.
The sails are now available to order, along with the replacement halyards that will be needed to accommodate the longer luff.
Our sails leave the loft ready for racing with battens, bags and sail numbers, IHC sail measurement is included for this class.


We have 100 London boat show tickets to give away!
When you spend £100 or more you will automatically receive two tickets to the London boat show.P&B are running the offer from the 3rd January until the 13th January.
Boat Show Offers!
MON - FRI 8:30 - 5:00
SAT 9:00 - 4:00
SUN CLOSED
Steve Nicholson Memorial Race Saturday 28th January 2017
Get your entries in quick via the Steve Nicholson website (http://www.stevenicholsontrophy.co.uk) for one of P&B's highlight events of the year.
