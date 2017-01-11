Two great Lennon Racewear Winter Packages

Winter has arrived; water temperatures are going down fast and air temperatures are unlikely to get into double figures until mid March. Don’t let this put you off sailing through this winter as Lennon Racewear is offering two great winter packages.
The Complete Winter Packagecontains the following 5 items
The Simple Winter Packagecontains the following 3 items
Just to make you green with envy
Our first windsurfing Racewear user, Andy Brown, current Youth National Champion, was down in Auckland for the Youth Worlds in December. He finished 8th in the RS-X class and was part of the UK team which finished 2nd in the Nations Cup. Andy could only use his Superlite DrySystem LJ on one day-it was so warm he usually raced in shorts and a t-shirt! Andy is now back in the UK where he will without doubt get plenty of use from his Racewear.
