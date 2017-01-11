Two great Lennon Racewear Winter Packages

Our first windsurfing Racewear user, Andy Brown, current Youth National Champion, was down in Auckland for the Youth Worlds in December. He finished 8th in the RS-X class and was part of the UK team which finished 2nd in the Nations Cup. Andy could only use his Superlite DrySystem LJ on one day-it was so warm he usually raced in shorts and a t-shirt! Andy is now back in the UK where he will without doubt get plenty of use from his Racewear.

Just to make you green with envy

Winter has arrived; water temperatures are going down fast and air temperatures are unlikely to get into double figures until mid March. Don’t let this put you off sailing through this winter as Lennon Racewear is offering two great winter packages .

Related Articles

A new Moth? The rumours are true!

From the team of Lennon, Hollom and White Did you hear rumours of the new Moth created by the team of Lennon, Hollom and White? Now you can read a full description on the Lennon website.

Keep Warm, Stay Dry, Sail Longer

Don't get cold with Lennon DRYSYSTEM Fed up with being cold when sailing in winter? The forecast is for a long, cold one so if you want to keep sailing you need Lennon DRYSYSTEM, the warmest kit available.

Superb new products for winter sailing

Now in at Lennon Racewear Lennon Racewear's superb new products for winter sailing; the new THERMALITE 2.5mm Top and the THERMALITE Long John – both part of the DRYSYSTEM.

Become a Youth Ambassador for Lennon Racewear

Or write a review and receive a special discount code Become a Youth Ambassador and get discount off Racewear, stickers and special offers. Last month saw the start of our Youth Ambassador scheme, kicking off in the Feva fleet with Bertie & Alexander Ratsey.

Free UK Delivery and returns throughout October

On the full Lennon Racewear product range On the full Lennon Racewear product range throughout October. Also 30% off 30% off Selected lines in the Summer Sale and get 45% off when you buy the Superlight Long John and Summer Top wetsuits together!

Lennon Racewear Summer Sale Now On

45% Superlight Long John and Summer Top together Get 45% off when you buy the Superlight Long John and Summer Top wetsuits together.

Summer Blowout at Lennon Racewear

45% off Superlight Long John and Summer Top wetsuit package Get 45% off when you buy the Superlight Long John and Summer Top wetsuits together. A full product range list is available in a temperature chart so you can accurately gauge what gear you will need for different conditions.

Lennon Racewear supported events round-up

Plus final few days for 20% off summer tops Over the course of the summer season Lennon Racewear are supporting events around Europe. Plus there are just a final few days for 20% off summer tops at Lennon Racewear.

Moth Europeans win at 50

The latest news from Lennon Sails & Racewear Mark Jardine talks to Mike Lennon about his sensational win in France and new developments in the Moth class and the 'deck-sweeper' mainsail.