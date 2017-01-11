B14 Class Update 2017

The European B14 Class Association would like to ask the dinghy sailing world if they can keep an eye out for any B14s they know of that are languishing in dinghy parks, or garages that they are unlikely to be used in the foreseeable future. The reason being that the second-hand list is so depleted that we now only have one B14 available. With demand there, but lack of boats available, it is time to see if we can find and put some unused B14s back on the water.

As of the start of the GUL B14 TT series in 2017 we are introducing the classic division within the fleet for B14s built before the first Ovington hull (sail number 756). There will be hotly contested for prizes at each event, whether one of the latest or classic B14s.

Also due to the increase in numbers, we are looking for crews and potentially helms that are available to compete at some or all of the events in 2017, especially those coming up through the asymmetric sailing side of dinghy sailing. Competition is good throughout and it is a very friendly fleet. So we are looking to run a database to enable us to help match/introduce people to fleet members and get as many B14s attending events and on the water in general in 2017.

There will be several training camps being run in May to get any teams/people wishing to get tips from the top guys, help in setting up their B14 or just getting started. There will be video playback and on water coaching, so one not to be missed.

Age range in the fleet is from 56 down to 16. So no matter your age, you'll find people within the fleet to enjoy a chat with and discuss the pros and cons of sailing.

This year we are heading to Centre Sportif et de Loisirs UFOLEP, Giffaumont-Champaubert, France at Easter, the UK Nationals are at Whitstable in August, and off to Beauty Point in Tasmania, Australia at Christmas for the Open Australian Nationals and World Championships.

Those wishing to find out more about sailing a B14 in 2017 can either go to the class website, www.b14.org or the B14 sailors Facebook group.

If speed, excitement, the adrenalin rush, friendly people, great venues and socials are just what you want from your precious spare time sailing, then the B14 may well be for you.

The B14 on show at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show will be GBR795 Team Gul / North Sails, showing the latest Sevolution B14 specification on stand A16 in the Great Hall. Many may have seen the team during the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, currently lying 6th overall and leading the Speedsix series. So any questions, come and find us at the show, or if you cannot wait that long, drop us a Facebook message or email.