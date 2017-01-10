Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Boot 260
Zhik Boot 260

boats.com YJA Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards 2016

by Michael Ford today at 7:06 pm 10 January 2017
Amateur sailor Gavin Reid named boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Gavin Reid, a 27-year old adventurer who took part in last year's Clipper Round the World Race for amateur sailors, has been rewarded for his heroic mid-ocean rescue of a sailor found trapped at the top of the mast on another yacht with the 2016 boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year Award.

Fifteen-year old Elliott Kuzyk from Poole, Dorset won the 2016 boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award after winning the 2016 Topper World Championship.

Both sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists' Association.

boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year 2016

Gavin Reid, whose family home is in Bideford Devon, but now works in Cambridge, was crewing the Clipper Round the World race yacht Mission Performance when an SOS was picked up off the New South Wales coast of Australia from a yacht returning from the Sydney Hobart Race, which had a crewman stuck at the top of the mast. Mission Performance was competing in the Henri-Lloyd Hobart to Whitsunday's leg of the Clipper Race and was nearest to the stricken vessel. Gavin who is profoundly deaf and had zero sailing experience prior to signing up for the Clipper Race, volunteered to swim between the two yachts and found four other crew onboard all incapacitated and unable to help their crewmate who had been tangled in halyards at the top of the mast for several hours.

Using the one remaining staysail halyard, Gavin hoisted himself two thirds of the way up the swinging mast, then climbed the rest of the way hand-over-hand to reach the crewman, untangle the lines and help to lower him down safely.

"To be named 2016 boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year over some of my absolute heroes of the sport, feels like an incredible honour."

"If someone had told me two years ago when I was starting my training for the Clipper Race that I would be here today collecting this award, I couldn't have believed it."

The runners up are Olympic Gold Medalist Giles Scott from Portsmouth and Round the Island Race record holder Brian Thompson from Southampton.

boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year 2016

Elliott Kuzyk (15), from Poole won the boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award following his victory in the 200-strong Topper World Championship in Ireland, an event open to all ages. Elliott eventually took the title after a seven-way battle for top spot. He also broke UK regional records by winning the Topper Southern Area Championships for an unprecedented fifth year.

"It really is a prestigious trophy and I didn't expect to win," said Elliott. "But I am very happy."

Topper World Champion Elliott Kuzyk named boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Topper World Champion Elliott Kuzyk named boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

The runners up are 18-year old 29er class dinghy sailors Tom Darling from Kettering and Crispin Beaumont from Halesowen, and 15-year old powerboat champion Thomas Mantripp from Lowestoft,

Ian Atkins, boats.com Chairman commented after the ceremony, "I'm proud to present the Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the year awards once again this year. 2016 was so full of extraordinary sailing achievement — from multiple Olympic gold medal wins, to many new British world champions, to life saving heroics. Today we are delighted to recognise all of the UK's success in such a diverse and challenging sport."

Related Articles

Gavin Reid named YJA Yachtsman of the Year
Deaf amateur sailor pips Olympic champion to win award Gavin Reid, 28, an amateur sailor who was born profoundly deaf, has beaten "his heroes", Giles Scott, the Rio 2016 Gold Medalist, and Brian Thompson, Round the Island Race Record Holder, to be honoured as the boats.com 2016 YJA Yachtsman of the Year. Posted today at 1:00 pm Marine Travel extends partnership
With World's Largest Ocean Race Marine Travel will once again be a part of the Clipper Race's global journey, following announcement that it will continue its role as the Official Travel Partner for the 2017-18 edition of the race. Posted on 7 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan Hyde Sails extends Clipper Race partnership
Official Sail Partner for the unique global ocean adventure Clipper Ventures are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 5 Jan All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards
Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. Posted on 4 Jan Clipper Race appoints new Deputy Race Director
Former Skipper Daniel Smith step up to the role The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has appointed former Skipper Daniel Smith as Deputy Race Director following his performance in the most recent edition. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Clipper Race Skipper shortlisted
For Scottish Performance Award Clipper 2015-16 Race Skipper Daniel Smith has been shortlisted for the prestigious Performance of the Year award at the RYA Scotland Annual Awards following his Derry~Londonderry~Doire team's outstanding result. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Interview with Peter Thornton
Skipper of GREAT Britain in the last Clipper Race Peter Thornton has always had a passion for sailing and the sea. His career extends from the Gorran and Mevagissey Sea Scouts in Cornwall, to being awarded an MBE at the age of only twenty-five. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Top 10 Topper Tips
Frances Fox gives knowledge from the Topper National Squad Hello! As you may have gathered from the title, I'm going to share with you the many boat-prep tips and tricks which I've picked up during my time in the Topper National Squad. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Special honour for Clipper Skipper Cardin
At French Sailing Awards Clipper 2015-16 Race winning skipper Olivier Cardin was recognised with a special award at last night's French Sailing Federation's flagship award ceremony, the Soiree des Champions. Posted on 6 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy