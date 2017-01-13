Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

OK 2148 Idol Composites Icebreaker
located in Stroud

OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club

by Di Pearson, OK Dinghy media today at 6:36 am 9-13 January 2017

OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.

With the OK National Championship being hosted by the Sydney Club, the timing was right for those who wanted to bid farewell to their mate this morning shortly after 11am with a sail past.

Victorian sailor Andre Blasse, a class stalwart himself, organised his fellow sailors on the bay in front of the Club to sail past to honour their mate.

"Bill spent so much of his life with the OK Dinghy class," DSC Commodore, Grant Wakefield remembered this morning. "He was responsible for getting me and many others into the OK."

OK Dinghies commence Bill Tyler sail past - photo © Bruce Kerridge
OK Dinghies commence Bill Tyler sail past - photo © Bruce Kerridge

Bill was just the sixth person to be inducted into the International OK Dinghy Hall of Fame. He sailed in the OK Dinghy regularly and was involved with the administration of the class at state, national and international level.

Such was the 76 year-old's dedication, he organised and managed the 2006 OK Dinghy World Championship at Belmont on the NSW Central Coast and was recognised with the prestigious Services to Yachting Award at the 2007 Australian Yachting Awards.

"He was excited that the Club (DSC) was hosting the OK Nationals – something we hadn't done since 1994 – and he fought hard to come and race (his sail number was AUS692), but it wasn't to be," said Wakefield, who described the dedicated man as "uncompromising, but with a heart of gold".

"He had a lifetime commitment to the class, which meant he and wife Jan made lifelong friends around the world," Wakefield ended.

For more information visit www.drummoynesailingclub.com.au

Related Articles

55th Australian OK Nationals day 1
Local sailor early leader in Drummoyne Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race 2 of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member. Posted on 9 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals preview
Can anyone beat Mark Jackson in Drummoyne Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event? Posted on 6 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 OK End Of Seasons at Northampton
Forecast brings out the hardy and some unsuspecting newbies The forecast was cold and windy, which bought out the hardy OK fleet and some unsuspecting newbies out to play at the very pleasant Northampton Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Bo Petersen remains OK Dinghy World No. 1
After action packed European season Current European Champion Bo Petersen (DEN) not only stays at the top of the October 2017 release of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list, but has also amassed the highest points score of any sailor in the 11 years the list has been running. Posted on 27 Oct 2016 Noble Marine OK Youth & Junior Championships
Held at South Staff Sailing Club South Staffordshire Sailing Club hosted 8 boats for the International OK Youth and Junior Championships sponsored by Noble Marine. The format followed previous years with 3 races sailed and two to count. Posted on 23 Oct 2016 OKs at South Staffs
With the usual welcoming, friendly and professional hosts S.S.S.C were their usual welcoming, friendly and professional hosts to the OK fleet. Conditions were blustery and very short term. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 OK Inlands at Blithfield
Bradburn prevails in light and shift breeze 22 OKs and one almost OK made their way to Blithfield Sailing Club for the Inland Championship over the weekend of the 8th and 9th of October. The weather was sunny and a little nippy and the wind was undecided on which direction and strength it was. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings
The best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings has started. Now is the best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season, supported by a dedicated team of one-design experts at the lowest prices of the year. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 OK Dinghy Youth, Junior & Open Weekend
At South Staffs on 15-16 October The International OK Dinghy British Class Association is delighted to invite all interested participants to this two event weekend on 15th and 16th October. Posted on 2 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy