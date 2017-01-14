Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Elliot Brown unveils new flagship collection to celebrate Clipper Race partnership

by Julia Fry today at 12:38 pm 14 January 2017
Elliot Brown: Official Timekeeper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Elliot Brown

To mark its extended partnership as Official Timekeeper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, UK watch brand Elliot Brown has revealed a new flagship collection, named Portland Adventurer, will be released in time for the start of the 2017-18 edition of the world's largest-scale ocean challenge.

Announcing, Elliot Brown Co-Founder Ian Elliot said: "Following a highly successful campaign during the 2015-16 edition in which we experienced 40 per cent sales growth, we are delighted to be extending our partnership to be Official Timekeeper of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

"We share a common spirit of endeavor with the Clipper Race and its crew and have used learnings from the previous edition to design our new Portland Adventurer range, including a brand new limited edition Clipper Race timepiece, to go the distance with like-minded athletes, adventurers and thrill seekers around the globe."

The specially designed Clipper Race model, currently in the final development stage, carries performance-enhancing refinements as a direct result of the testing and evaluation gained from the last race.

Just 1000 of the new model will be produced and based on last year's sales, demand is expected to be high.

"All of our watches undergo highly demanding tests, including submersion at 200m or 300m in water but we are always learning. There can be few real world tests as arduous or extreme as a complete, eleven month, 40,000NM circumnavigation aboard a stripped back racing yacht," commented Co-Founder Alex Brown.

In July 2015 a watch was fastened to the metal mast of one of the Clipper Race's 70 foot yachts using nothing more than the standard strap bars to secure it as it raced around the planet. Fast forward to the July 2016 race finish and after twelve months at sea facing everything from tropical to freezing salt water conditions the watch was secure and still keeping accurate time.

"It's a perfect example of the extraordinary durability built into every Elliot Brown watch and proves the timepieces deliver on the brand's promise that they are 'built to go the distance," added Alex.

Features of the new limited edition watch will include an additional 'UTC' hand, (the global timing system used at sea) to allow Clipper Race crew, skippers and Race Officials to keep a close eye on the time in an additional zone, either at home or in the next port, via the 24 hour markings engraved on the outer bezel.

The watch dial will once again be adorned with the signature red and green hour indices indicative of the port and starboard channel markers seen at sea when entering the safety of port.

Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who wore the Canford timepiece during the last race, said: "We're very happy to welcome Elliot Brown back on board as our Official Timekeeper.

"Our shared values of durability and persistence in extreme conditions make us a perfect fit, and we look forward to putting the new Clipper Race watch through its paces with our crew and Skippers."

"The Clipper Race is one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet, and the only event of its kind which trains amateurs to sail around the world. Only the Skippers on each of the twelve one-design Clipper 70 yachts are professional.

Approximately 700 international crew members will take part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, which is set to start next summer and will take almost a year to complete.

Visit www.elliotbrownwatches.com/portland/505-001-clipper-race-utc to pre-order the Clipper 2017-18 Race Limited Edition Watch. Delivery is scheduled for August 2017.

Clipper 2017-18 Race Limited Edition - Portland Adventurer watch specifications:

  • Limited to 1000 pieces worldwide.
  • Swiss Quartz Movement with additional UTC 24h hand and complimentary 24h bezel markings. (UTC is unique to the Clipper Race model, other watches in the Portland Adventurer collection will have a GMT 24h hand).
  • Red 24h bezel marker links with the red tipped UTC hand.
  • 43mm marine grade stainless case with fitted rubber strap and additional race edition canvas deployant strap. Both straps fit a wide variety of wrist sizes.
  • Inner rotating timing bezel operated via the upper crown positioned at 2h.
  • Red and Green 'Port and Starboard' hour markers continued as a signature feature from the original Canford Clipper Race edition watch.
  • 3mm hardened and tempered crystal.
  • Triple sealed crowns.
  • Tested in water at 200m.
  • Shock resistant movement protection system.
  • Delivered in a hand stitched fabric covered case.

Related Articles

Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards
Heroic mid-ocean rescue rewarded Winning sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists' Association. Posted on 10 Jan Gavin Reid named YJA Yachtsman of the Year
Deaf amateur sailor pips Olympic champion to win award Gavin Reid, 28, an amateur sailor who was born profoundly deaf, has beaten "his heroes", Giles Scott, the Rio 2016 Gold Medalist, and Brian Thompson, Round the Island Race Record Holder, to be honoured as the boats.com 2016 YJA Yachtsman of the Year. Posted on 10 Jan Marine Travel extends partnership
With World's Largest Ocean Race Marine Travel will once again be a part of the Clipper Race's global journey, following announcement that it will continue its role as the Official Travel Partner for the 2017-18 edition of the race. Posted on 7 Jan Hyde Sails extends Clipper Race partnership
Official Sail Partner for the unique global ocean adventure Clipper Ventures are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 5 Jan All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards
Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. Posted on 4 Jan Clipper Race appoints new Deputy Race Director
Former Skipper Daniel Smith step up to the role The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has appointed former Skipper Daniel Smith as Deputy Race Director following his performance in the most recent edition. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Clipper Race Skipper shortlisted
For Scottish Performance Award Clipper 2015-16 Race Skipper Daniel Smith has been shortlisted for the prestigious Performance of the Year award at the RYA Scotland Annual Awards following his Derry~Londonderry~Doire team's outstanding result. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Interview with Peter Thornton
Skipper of GREAT Britain in the last Clipper Race Peter Thornton has always had a passion for sailing and the sea. His career extends from the Gorran and Mevagissey Sea Scouts in Cornwall, to being awarded an MBE at the age of only twenty-five. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Special honour for Clipper Skipper Cardin
At French Sailing Awards Clipper 2015-16 Race winning skipper Olivier Cardin was recognised with a special award at last night's French Sailing Federation's flagship award ceremony, the Soiree des Champions. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Mark Light appointed Race Director
Of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Hampshire-based offshore sailor Mark Light, 45, has been appointed Race Director of the unique Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the planet's biggest ocean adventure. Posted on 28 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy