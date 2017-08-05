Sunsail extends relationship with Cowes Week as Official Charter Sailing Partner

by Mary Scott-Jackson today at 8:18 pm

Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, are delighted to announce the extension of the regatta's relationship with leading charter sailing brand Sunsail.

Sunsail have been the Official Charter Sailing Partner of Cowes Week since 2015, and due to the success of the partnership the relationship has been extended for a further five years.

Sunsail's matched fleet of 30 Sunsail Match First 40s will be available to both private individuals and businesses from Sunsail's regatta base in Cowes Yacht Haven on the Isle of Wight, which includes a dedicated hospitality area for its clients.

Scott Farquharson, General Manager at Sunsail, comments on the brand's continued support for Cowes Week in 2017, "We are truly excited to be continuing our sponsorship of Cowes Week in 2017. Cowes Week is one of the UK's biggest and longest running regattas, and we remain committed to supporting its ongoing success. Cowes Week gets passionate sailors, like us, out on the water, living and breathing their love of sailing, and is the perfect opportunity to attract new sailors from the UK and beyond. Activity for 2017 is already gearing up – we've already received lots of bookings, with many new teams signing up to the event. Not only is Sunsail continuing its commitment to Cowes Week in 2017, but also to other destinations with the introduction of two new flotillas to its extensive portfolio – a bespoke rum tasting flotilla in the British Virgin Islands, and a new flotilla route at its Palma base in Mallorca."

Kate Johnson, Commercial and Marketing Director at CWL, added: "Sunsail has been an important part of our regatta for many years and we're delighted to be extending our relationship. Many people have been introduced to sailing through Sunsail. The fleet gets more competitive each year with its mix of individuals and businesses who charter for Cowes Week year after year, and those who are trying it for the first time. A huge advantage of chartering with Sunsail is the flexibility they are able to offer with crewed or bareboat charters, and the possibility of taking a boat for the full week or just a day out on the water."

This year's Cowes Week takes place between July 29 and August 5. For more information about the event visit the official website, www.cowesweek.co.uk