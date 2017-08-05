Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Jan 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails Fireball DS-5 Spinnaker
North Sails Fireball DS-5 Spinnaker
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sunsail extends relationship with Cowes Week as Official Charter Sailing Partner

by Mary Scott-Jackson today at 8:18 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
Sunsail extends relationship with Cowes Week as Official Charter Sailing Partner © Cowes Week

Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, are delighted to announce the extension of the regatta's relationship with leading charter sailing brand Sunsail.

Sunsail have been the Official Charter Sailing Partner of Cowes Week since 2015, and due to the success of the partnership the relationship has been extended for a further five years.

Sunsail's matched fleet of 30 Sunsail Match First 40s will be available to both private individuals and businesses from Sunsail's regatta base in Cowes Yacht Haven on the Isle of Wight, which includes a dedicated hospitality area for its clients.

Scott Farquharson, General Manager at Sunsail, comments on the brand's continued support for Cowes Week in 2017, "We are truly excited to be continuing our sponsorship of Cowes Week in 2017. Cowes Week is one of the UK's biggest and longest running regattas, and we remain committed to supporting its ongoing success. Cowes Week gets passionate sailors, like us, out on the water, living and breathing their love of sailing, and is the perfect opportunity to attract new sailors from the UK and beyond. Activity for 2017 is already gearing up – we've already received lots of bookings, with many new teams signing up to the event. Not only is Sunsail continuing its commitment to Cowes Week in 2017, but also to other destinations with the introduction of two new flotillas to its extensive portfolio – a bespoke rum tasting flotilla in the British Virgin Islands, and a new flotilla route at its Palma base in Mallorca."

Kate Johnson, Commercial and Marketing Director at CWL, added: "Sunsail has been an important part of our regatta for many years and we're delighted to be extending our relationship. Many people have been introduced to sailing through Sunsail. The fleet gets more competitive each year with its mix of individuals and businesses who charter for Cowes Week year after year, and those who are trying it for the first time. A huge advantage of chartering with Sunsail is the flexibility they are able to offer with crewed or bareboat charters, and the possibility of taking a boat for the full week or just a day out on the water."

This year's Cowes Week takes place between July 29 and August 5. For more information about the event visit the official website, www.cowesweek.co.uk

Related Articles

Crewsaver & Survitec Group partner with Sunsail
Supplying UK fleet safety equipment requirements Survitec Group, the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier, has formed an exciting partnership with Sunsail UK, one of the UK's largest Yacht Charter businesses based in Port Solent. Posted on 7 Jan New and unique event for the world of rugby
Launched by Wooden Spoon and Sunsail Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, and Sunsail, the leading sailing company in the UK, have formed an exciting partnership to launch a brand new and unique event for the world of rugby. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Gill Sunsail Racing Series Final
David Guerreiro and team take victory at the third attempt Saturday 12th November saw the conclusion of the 2016 Sunsail Racing Series, supported by Gill and Chilgrove Gin. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Date announced for 2017 Marine Industry Regatta
Racing hard, networking and fundraising on 17th May It is with delight that the Marine Industry Regatta team announces that, following the success of last year's event, the regatta will be back for 2017! Taking place on Wednesday 17th May 2017, the regatta promises to be another fantastic day of racing. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Cowes Week announces search
For new Official Charity for 2017 Cowes Week Ltd has had the pleasure of working with UKSA for the last three years with 2016 as UKSA's final year as Official Charity. Posted on 5 Oct 2016 Sunsail celebrates its 500,000th sailor
Major milestone for Portsmouth-based fleet Sunsail's Portsmouth-based fleet has recently passed a major milestone in getting more people into sailing taking more than half a million people out on the water since Sunsail was founded in 1974. Posted on 25 Aug 2016 Royal Southern YC members at Cowes Week
Event voted a huge success The weather gods provided the Royal Southern Yacht Club, one of the Cowes Combined Clubs that run the annual Cowes Week Regatta, the sort of summer event they used to get a decade ago! Posted on 20 Aug 2016 Join us for The Windsor Cup 2016
Annual medical regatta now open to all The Windsor Cup Regatta is an annual medical regatta which is now open to participants from any background. There are no restrictions on crew numbers unless specified under class rules. Posted on 16 Aug 2016 The Artemis Challenge 2016
Phaedo^3 video of taking part Screaming around the Isle of Wight at top speeds of over 30 knots, Lloyd Thornburg's MOD70 covered the 50 nautical mile course in 3 hours and 56 seconds, 50 minutes ahead of M32 Tranwall. Posted on 14 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy