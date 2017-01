2017 Gul Mirror Worlds - NoR published and entry system now open

Racing in the Crewsaver Mirror nationals © Lee Whitehead / Racing in the Crewsaver Mirror nationals © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

by Martin Egan today at 1:08 pm

The Notice Of Race for the 2017 Gul Mirror World Championship and British National Championship has now been published and can be downloaded via the link.

The online entry system is now open. As per the Notice of Race, the current price will be held until Friday 7th July, after which it will increase.

Sailors interested in attending the event can express their interest and receive news and updates regarding the event.