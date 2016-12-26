Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson crowned 50th Cadet World Champions

by Ian Harris today at 2:31 pm

Neilson GBR Cadet team, Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson crowned 50th Cadet World Champions

Race 9

As we pulled out of the Club Nautico Albatros harbour for the last time there was a feeling of both frustration and relief; relief from the assault to our legs, arms and neck from the ferocious mosquitoes, but frustration at the lack of wind. The forecast 10 knot morning breeze had died but the cloud cover and haze was just beginning to burn off at 11 in the morning. Perhaps too late to let the sun heat the land for a sea breeze, with the water like a muddy mill pond would there be any racing at all? With no racing on the final day, Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson would take the title; if the PRO managed 2 races, the second discard would come into play and the title would be in the balance between GBR's Harris/Wilkinson, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch and Ronchi/Lancon, and a late charge from the outstanding GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge.

The River Plate chop, such a challenge to these, the best Cadet sailors from around the globe, had melted into a glassy brown sea. With an early morning launch there was time for the breeze to return and as we waited it filled in from the north-west, perhaps 6 knots, but oscillating through 45 degrees. Would it hold or shift progressively left as forecast? With the tide sweeping in, the fleet started boat speed runs and practicing roll tacks. Then the tension began to heighten as the course was laid.

With the course set and still some oscillation in the fickle breeze the PRO went for the start.

With the fleet favouring the pin end, ARG's Zarate/Boix had a great start, GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge looked to be taking the early lead starting from the pin and with amazing speed they crossed the fleet on port by 100m's in the opening 10 minutes. Those on the left looked to be in front and then the oscillation came to play.

Collingridge/Collingridge took the right hand shift from the right/middle of the course and looked to be so far in front that they wouldn't be caught. With each puff they extended their lead. From a bad start GBR's Morgan/Hill picked up some pressure from the left to climb through the fleet. At the windward mark GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge lead from ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch by a minute. With AUS Kelsey/Kelsey in 3rd, then GBR's Harris/Wilkinson appearing with pressure from the left having looked buried in the 30's halfway up the leg. ARG Zecchin/ Zecchin, and Ronchi/Lancon rounded next. It really was close with all the front runners in the top 10 and the breeze collapsing whilst the heat built, who would keep their nerve? GBR's Morgan/Hill rounded in 7, with GBR Speirs/Speirs 9.

At the leeward mark GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge lead with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch in 2nd, Harris/Wilkinson moved up to 3rd but the breeze was beginning to fail leaving the PRO with a problem as the Promotional fleet struggled to negotiate the first beat. A new windward was laid as the last breaths of the initial breeze settled to the left. With the Worlds leaders closing fast (relatively) on the Promo fleet, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch took the last right hand pressure to overtake GBR Collingridge/Collingridge who in turn lost some ground to GBR Harris/Wilkinson and AUS Kelsey/Kelsey who came in from the left. With the promo fleet still on the first beat the leaders of the Worlds mixed in with them, the PRO let the race continue onto a very shortened and re-angled run. It was such a change in direction that it took the leaders some time to spot where it was, with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch leading the way the lead was compressed. Taking onto starboard ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch headed straight back into the oncoming tide, followed by GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge. With the breeze becoming an air, the leaders rounded the final leeward mark after an hours racing. With the tide against them for the final beat, many of boats were in danger of being timed out such was the separation in the fleet. At the finish of the painfully slow final beat, with shifts and pressure inconsistent, GBR Harris/Wilkinson held their nerve and concentration to come in from the right, crossing in front of GBR Collingridge/Collingridge by a boat length on the line. ARG's Haertel/Piccola picked up the final shifts to arrive in 3rd. ARG Zecchin/ Zecchin 4th, AUS Kelsey/Kelsey 5th and importantly for the overall score, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch dropping to 6th, and ARG Ronchi/Lancon 7th. With the race taking an hour and twenty minutes, sadly 20 of the fleet were timed out such was the separation.

Whilst we waited to see if there if another breeze would arrive for the crucial 10th race, frantic mathematical calculations were being made to establish who would lead and by how many when the 2nd discard came into play. The skies filled with dragonflies and once more, becalmed, we waited for wind.

Race 10

With the 2nd discard coming into play, the scores between GBR's Harris/Wilkinson and ARG's Ronchi/Lancon are tied with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch only 8 points behind. The title was going to be decided on the final race of the series.

With just half an hour before the 4pm final race time limit, a 5 knot breeze filled in from the west and a course was hastily laid. With the AP down at 3:40 the final sequence started. In 2-4 knots the wind veered left and the fleet, barely able to cross the starting line on starboard tack race toward the pin end. With a minute to go the breeze filled in from the left and 95% of the fleet start on port tack. With no time for a restart the PRO let the start go.

GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge again made a flying start with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch and GBR's Harris/Wilkinson starting together from the middle and squeezing ARG's Ronchi/Lancon between them. At the top of the beat, a big left handed pressure came in heading those on the right. Rounding 1st, AUS Sprott/Jeffs, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch in 2nd. GBR's Fergusson/Sfaxi rounded in5th and GBR's Harris/Wilkinson 6th with GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge rounding in 13th. The challenge was over from ARG's Ronchi/Lancon who, losing out from the sprint between GBR's Harris/Wilkinson and ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch rounded in the late 40's.

Beginning the second beat, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch rounded 1st, with AUS Sprott/Jeffs in 2nd. Importantly just behind them GBR's Harris/Wilkinson had moved to 4th behind GBR's Fergusson/Sfaxi. At the second windward mark ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch maintained his lead, but looking behind him he saw that GBR's Harris/Wilkinson had moved through into 2nd.

Fittingly the two title challengers started the final beat in 1st and 2nd. As they beat up through the fleet, the finish line had still to be set, and unable to see the finish through the fleet, both leaders headed out right before spotting the line. ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch lead to the finish covering GBR's Harris/Wilkinson as a final gust from the right lifted AUS Sprott/Jeffs into 2nd; but it was GBR's Harris/Wilkinson who crossed the line to rapturous cheers from the support boats of all nations to take 3rd and become the 50th Cadet World Champions by 5 points from ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch. But with one more twist and shift to come GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge were left stranded as the right hand boats piled over the line in front of her. Losing 12 places on the final beat GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge, with an average points redress from a race 4 protest, had to wait for the mathematicians to work out their standing. With ARG's Ronchi/Lancon s having to count a 31st, GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge lost 3rd place by 0.1 of a point. Tears were shed but GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge had performed beyond expectation to take 4th and the 1st Girl title from GBR's Wooton/Mayhew who finished an excellent 5th overall. Early series leaders GBR's Bland/Green finished 7th, GBR Fergusson/Sfaxi in 8th and completing a superb Worlds performance GBR's Morgan/Hill finished 10th.

To quote Neilson GBR Worlds Team parent, Neil Collingridge; "The route (to the World Championship) was an assault on Mount Everest....not just for the victors but for all our fantastic sailors. San Isidro is an extraordinarily hard place to come and win a championship. The heat is extreme, the chop is steep, the wind fickle and there are boats everywhere to take advantage of the slightest mistake."

Promotional fleet

Anna Wootton / Bea Green led into the last day, but equal on points with Angus Collingridge /Emilia Green. Unfortunately, Emilia slipped and broke her ankle badly in the pool the night before the last day, so another of the many Green girls, little Maia was found to replace her. Again for this fleet the second discard was vital. With the final race, Julian in ARG 8279 was able to drop his 7th and took first overall, Angus and Emilia (and Maia) finished 2nd ahead of Anna and Bea in 3rd.

Club Nautico Albatros have to be congratulated on hosting a most memorable championship that every competitor and parent will remember. They created a friendly environment that accommodated everyone, and an atmosphere of warmth to all nationalities and ages beyond reproach. As the prize giving brass band played the National Anthems, the organisers, Club Commodore Mr. Ricardo Blanco, President of the Federación Argentina de Yachting (MNA): Mr. Luis Fernando Velasco, Chairman: Mr. Claudio Fontecha, and Vice- Chairman: Mr. Fernando Jochoian who had spent 2 years in planning every detail for the event received very well deserved applause.

My apologies to all for the delay in writing the final report; it has been a terrific whirlwind to pack containers and kit, catch planes and recover from an incredible 3 week event. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of followers and supporters who sent their best wishes to the Neilson GBR Cadet World Team and to YachtsandYachting.com for their support.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat name / Sponsor Nat Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st Twocan GBR 9985 Jamie Harris Antonia Wilkinson ‑9 3 1 8 5 3 (DNF) 1 1 3 25 2nd PuM2 ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie Matias Finsterbusch ‑12 ‑20 6 4 1 7 3 2 6 1 30 3rd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi Valentino Lancon 2 ‑34 4 1 2 1 5 31 7 ‑47 53 4th No regrets GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge ‑23 6 5 5 ‑25 RDG 1 3 2 21 53.1 5th Zest GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton Amelia Mayhew ‑33 4 ‑18 7 15 2 4 8 12 12 64 6th Vaca Loca ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello Diego Pasquariello 5 10 2 9 3 10 12 14 ‑27 ‑26 65 7th The Great Escape/Neilson GBR 9962 Cara Bland Ines Green 3 1 7 ‑39 ‑24 11 9 10 14 17 72 8th Aeolus GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 ‑30 16 8 6 (BFD) 18 5 78 9th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden Franco Diaz Tamayo ‑24 19 ‑26 3 8 14 7 19 9 4 83 10th What's it called GBR 9020 Anna Morgan Jemima Hill ‑30 13 ‑22 19 10 5 19 9 8 7 90 11th B.V. ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate Jazmin Boix 13 8 ‑36 2 11 17 10 16 24 ‑30 101 12th ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin Ana Zecchin 11 ‑24 14 18 7 13 21 ‑22 4 14 102 13th ARG 9722 Melina Haertel Isabel Piccola 15 11 ‑39 20 17 9 23 ‑40 3 8 106 14th Pink Panther ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas Constanza Lopez 1 ‑29 24 22 13 4 17 21 (DNF) 9 111 15th BEL 8404 Victor De Ripainsel Kobe Stroobandt 22 2 29 (RET) 9 19 2 (RET) 10 20 113 16th Blackout AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey Mitchell Kelsey 10 28 11 13 4 18 (DSQ) 26 5 ‑49 115 17th ARG 9478 Mariano Pesallaccia Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 18 15 10 22 21 (UFD) 13 (DNF) 16 123 18th True colors GBR 9984 Isobel Speirs Emily Speirs 29 16 23 16 ‑49 ‑34 16 11 15 6 132 19th CZE 9693 Max Stejskal Adam Hudec 37 30 8 11 27 6 (UFD) 7 (UFD) 13 139 20th Executrix GBR 8997 Ryan Wilkinson Megara Wilkinson 18 15 19 ‑47 34 22 15 15 20 ‑55 158 21st Sorcerer GBR 9983 Katie Spark Connor Line ‑32 ‑38 3 26 21 15 22 32 22 18 159 22nd Impulse AUS 9778 William Cooper Hugo Allison 35 (DSQ) 10 (DSQ) 6 DNE 8 6 11 27 159 23rd BEL 9854 Sarah Roosen Lisemarie Vandamme 27 21 13 15 14 ‑33 18 ‑33 26 25 159 24th Pushing it GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton Faye Chatterton 16 14 20 28 18 28 (UFD) 20 16 ‑43 160 25th Meltemi AUS 9562 Charlie Goodfellow Toby Legg ‑36 5 34 6 19 25 34 28 (DNF) 11 162 26th GER 9838 Franz Erpenbeck Charlotte Meyer ‑46 12 30 25 33 30 20 4 (DNF) 10 164 27th Stolen Pig AUS 9430 Fynn Sprott Lawrence Jeffs ‑54 27 12 17 37 26 (UFD) 23 28 2 172 28th BEL 9839 Eline Spittaels Aurelie Boven 14 23 27 ‑32 20 24 13 29 (DNF) 22 172 29th BEL 9836 Hannah Roosen Charlotte Marien 31 (OCS) 16 33 42 38 11 5 13 ‑48 189 30th Re Negroo ARG 9474 Noe Zecchin Gonzalo Ridolfi 21 31 ‑37 14 26 32 14 24 (DNF) 35 197 31st Brothers in Arms AUS 9523 Dominic Randall Elliot Hughes 19 35 25 23 ‑40 35 (UFD) 36 21 15 209 32nd Its pink AUS 9628 Isabella Declerck Isabel Willcox 4 32 38 (DSQ) 28 27 27 17 (DNF) 42 215 33rd URU 9721 Francisca Volpe Borche Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa ‑41 26 32 27 30 23 (UFD) 30 29 23 220 34th ARG 9730 Julian Mariscal Tomas Smurra 6 22 (UFD) 24 32 39 29 25 (DNF) 45 222 35th GER 8885 Hannes Rosler Paulina Bocker 28 33 ‑45 21 ‑44 36 25 18 31 40 232 36th CZE 9773 Sara Tkadlecova Tadeas Tkadlec 26 7 40 12 35 20 (UFD) DNE (UFD) 38 234 37th Godscend AUS 9918 Lily Zeeman Anabelle Zeeman 40 ‑45 17 34 41 12 30 42 (DNF) 28 244 38th Drop Bears AUS 9520 Charlie Zeeman William Zeeman ‑50 ‑43 31 36 36 40 37 27 19 19 245 39th BEL 9965 Laura Spittaels Anouck De Ripainsel 20 44 28 35 12 ‑54 32 37 (DNF) 44 252 40th ARG 9473 Sebastian Romero Violeta De Stefano 17 ‑42 41 37 ‑43 42 39 39 17 31 263 41st ARG 9475 Constanza Agnoletti Juan Martin Agnoletti 39 40 21 31 ‑47 37 31 35 (DNF) 29 263 42nd Full spead ahead AUS 9745 Sam Paynter Gil Casanova 47 17 35 42 50 41 (UFD) 12 25 ‑51 269 43rd Amigos URU 8077 Mateo Norbis Inaki Angulo Magnano 38 36 ‑49 44 29 16 24 49 (DNF) 36 272 44th GER 9814 Karina Winter Lia‑Marie Sturm 25 25 44 38 ‑53 ‑45 35 38 32 39 276 45th Charrua URU 9587 Facundo Roure Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros 44 46 (UFD) 40 23 31 (UFD) 48 23 24 279 46th NED 9175 Tobias Teunissen Tjalf Sint 34 37 43 41 39 ‑51 33 34 (DNF) 34 295 47th Solypaz URU 9724 Paz Kerschen Ferrari Sol Kerschen Ferrari 43 41 33 45 31 44 26 ‑47 (DNF) 37 300 48th NED 8869 Jade van Wegen Benthe Marijnen 42 39 42 29 38 ‑47 36 44 (DNF) 41 311 49th Calladito URU 9728 Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo Juan Diego Perez Quinteros (DSQ) 49 (UFD) 43 45 49 28 46 DNE 32 348 50th GER 9978 Analisa Tast Henning Tast 45 47 46 48 46 43 41 ‑51 (DNF) 33 349 51st GER 9748 Jan‑Peter Nicolaus Sarah Maria Knospe 48 (OCS) 51 51 51 50 (UFD) 43 30 50 374 52nd URU 4541 Facundo Sanchez Felipe Lugaro 51 48 52 46 48 48 40 45 (DNF) ‑54 378 53rd NED 9689 Sanna Marijnen Sterre van Wegen 52 (OCS) 47 52 54 52 38 41 (DNF) 52 388 54th De madera URU 8048 Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak Tadeo Vaucher Sosa 49 51 50 49 52 46 43 50 (DNF) ‑53 390 55th GER 9832 Luisa Schonthier Henning Laue 53 50 48 50 ‑55 53 42 52 (DNF) 46 394

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar