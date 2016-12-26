Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson crowned 50th Cadet World Champions
26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017
Neilson GBR Cadet team, Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson crowned 50th Cadet World Champions
Race 9
As we pulled out of the Club Nautico Albatros harbour for the last time there was a feeling of both frustration and relief; relief from the assault to our legs, arms and neck from the ferocious mosquitoes, but frustration at the lack of wind. The forecast 10 knot morning breeze had died but the cloud cover and haze was just beginning to burn off at 11 in the morning. Perhaps too late to let the sun heat the land for a sea breeze, with the water like a muddy mill pond would there be any racing at all? With no racing on the final day, Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson would take the title; if the PRO managed 2 races, the second discard would come into play and the title would be in the balance between GBR's Harris/Wilkinson, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch and Ronchi/Lancon, and a late charge from the outstanding GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge.
The River Plate chop, such a challenge to these, the best Cadet sailors from around the globe, had melted into a glassy brown sea. With an early morning launch there was time for the breeze to return and as we waited it filled in from the north-west, perhaps 6 knots, but oscillating through 45 degrees. Would it hold or shift progressively left as forecast? With the tide sweeping in, the fleet started boat speed runs and practicing roll tacks. Then the tension began to heighten as the course was laid.
With the course set and still some oscillation in the fickle breeze the PRO went for the start.
With the fleet favouring the pin end, ARG's Zarate/Boix had a great start, GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge looked to be taking the early lead starting from the pin and with amazing speed they crossed the fleet on port by 100m's in the opening 10 minutes. Those on the left looked to be in front and then the oscillation came to play.
Collingridge/Collingridge took the right hand shift from the right/middle of the course and looked to be so far in front that they wouldn't be caught. With each puff they extended their lead. From a bad start GBR's Morgan/Hill picked up some pressure from the left to climb through the fleet. At the windward mark GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge lead from ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch by a minute. With AUS Kelsey/Kelsey in 3rd, then GBR's Harris/Wilkinson appearing with pressure from the left having looked buried in the 30's halfway up the leg. ARG Zecchin/ Zecchin, and Ronchi/Lancon rounded next. It really was close with all the front runners in the top 10 and the breeze collapsing whilst the heat built, who would keep their nerve? GBR's Morgan/Hill rounded in 7, with GBR Speirs/Speirs 9.
At the leeward mark GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge lead with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch in 2nd, Harris/Wilkinson moved up to 3rd but the breeze was beginning to fail leaving the PRO with a problem as the Promotional fleet struggled to negotiate the first beat. A new windward was laid as the last breaths of the initial breeze settled to the left. With the Worlds leaders closing fast (relatively) on the Promo fleet, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch took the last right hand pressure to overtake GBR Collingridge/Collingridge who in turn lost some ground to GBR Harris/Wilkinson and AUS Kelsey/Kelsey who came in from the left. With the promo fleet still on the first beat the leaders of the Worlds mixed in with them, the PRO let the race continue onto a very shortened and re-angled run. It was such a change in direction that it took the leaders some time to spot where it was, with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch leading the way the lead was compressed. Taking onto starboard ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch headed straight back into the oncoming tide, followed by GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge. With the breeze becoming an air, the leaders rounded the final leeward mark after an hours racing. With the tide against them for the final beat, many of boats were in danger of being timed out such was the separation in the fleet. At the finish of the painfully slow final beat, with shifts and pressure inconsistent, GBR Harris/Wilkinson held their nerve and concentration to come in from the right, crossing in front of GBR Collingridge/Collingridge by a boat length on the line. ARG's Haertel/Piccola picked up the final shifts to arrive in 3rd. ARG Zecchin/ Zecchin 4th, AUS Kelsey/Kelsey 5th and importantly for the overall score, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch dropping to 6th, and ARG Ronchi/Lancon 7th. With the race taking an hour and twenty minutes, sadly 20 of the fleet were timed out such was the separation.
Whilst we waited to see if there if another breeze would arrive for the crucial 10th race, frantic mathematical calculations were being made to establish who would lead and by how many when the 2nd discard came into play. The skies filled with dragonflies and once more, becalmed, we waited for wind.
Race 10
With the 2nd discard coming into play, the scores between GBR's Harris/Wilkinson and ARG's Ronchi/Lancon are tied with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch only 8 points behind. The title was going to be decided on the final race of the series.
With just half an hour before the 4pm final race time limit, a 5 knot breeze filled in from the west and a course was hastily laid. With the AP down at 3:40 the final sequence started. In 2-4 knots the wind veered left and the fleet, barely able to cross the starting line on starboard tack race toward the pin end. With a minute to go the breeze filled in from the left and 95% of the fleet start on port tack. With no time for a restart the PRO let the start go.
GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge again made a flying start with ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch and GBR's Harris/Wilkinson starting together from the middle and squeezing ARG's Ronchi/Lancon between them. At the top of the beat, a big left handed pressure came in heading those on the right. Rounding 1st, AUS Sprott/Jeffs, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch in 2nd. GBR's Fergusson/Sfaxi rounded in5th and GBR's Harris/Wilkinson 6th with GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge rounding in 13th. The challenge was over from ARG's Ronchi/Lancon who, losing out from the sprint between GBR's Harris/Wilkinson and ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch rounded in the late 40's.
Beginning the second beat, ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch rounded 1st, with AUS Sprott/Jeffs in 2nd. Importantly just behind them GBR's Harris/Wilkinson had moved to 4th behind GBR's Fergusson/Sfaxi. At the second windward mark ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch maintained his lead, but looking behind him he saw that GBR's Harris/Wilkinson had moved through into 2nd.
Fittingly the two title challengers started the final beat in 1st and 2nd. As they beat up through the fleet, the finish line had still to be set, and unable to see the finish through the fleet, both leaders headed out right before spotting the line. ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch lead to the finish covering GBR's Harris/Wilkinson as a final gust from the right lifted AUS Sprott/Jeffs into 2nd; but it was GBR's Harris/Wilkinson who crossed the line to rapturous cheers from the support boats of all nations to take 3rd and become the 50th Cadet World Champions by 5 points from ARG's Plantie/ Finsterbusch. But with one more twist and shift to come GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge were left stranded as the right hand boats piled over the line in front of her. Losing 12 places on the final beat GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge, with an average points redress from a race 4 protest, had to wait for the mathematicians to work out their standing. With ARG's Ronchi/Lancon s having to count a 31st, GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge lost 3rd place by 0.1 of a point. Tears were shed but GBR's Collingridge/Collingridge had performed beyond expectation to take 4th and the 1st Girl title from GBR's Wooton/Mayhew who finished an excellent 5th overall. Early series leaders GBR's Bland/Green finished 7th, GBR Fergusson/Sfaxi in 8th and completing a superb Worlds performance GBR's Morgan/Hill finished 10th.
To quote Neilson GBR Worlds Team parent, Neil Collingridge; "The route (to the World Championship) was an assault on Mount Everest....not just for the victors but for all our fantastic sailors. San Isidro is an extraordinarily hard place to come and win a championship. The heat is extreme, the chop is steep, the wind fickle and there are boats everywhere to take advantage of the slightest mistake."
Promotional fleet
Anna Wootton / Bea Green led into the last day, but equal on points with Angus Collingridge /Emilia Green. Unfortunately, Emilia slipped and broke her ankle badly in the pool the night before the last day, so another of the many Green girls, little Maia was found to replace her. Again for this fleet the second discard was vital. With the final race, Julian in ARG 8279 was able to drop his 7th and took first overall, Angus and Emilia (and Maia) finished 2nd ahead of Anna and Bea in 3rd.
Club Nautico Albatros have to be congratulated on hosting a most memorable championship that every competitor and parent will remember. They created a friendly environment that accommodated everyone, and an atmosphere of warmth to all nationalities and ages beyond reproach. As the prize giving brass band played the National Anthems, the organisers, Club Commodore Mr. Ricardo Blanco, President of the Federación Argentina de Yachting (MNA): Mr. Luis Fernando Velasco, Chairman: Mr. Claudio Fontecha, and Vice- Chairman: Mr. Fernando Jochoian who had spent 2 years in planning every detail for the event received very well deserved applause.
My apologies to all for the delay in writing the final report; it has been a terrific whirlwind to pack containers and kit, catch planes and recover from an incredible 3 week event. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of followers and supporters who sent their best wishes to the Neilson GBR Cadet World Team and to YachtsandYachting.com for their support.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat name / Sponsor
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1st
|Twocan
|GBR
|9985
|Jamie Harris
|Antonia Wilkinson
|‑9
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|(DNF)
|1
|1
|3
|25
|2nd
|PuM2
|ARG
|9729
|Santiago Plantie
|Matias Finsterbusch
|‑12
|‑20
|6
|4
|1
|7
|3
|2
|6
|1
|30
|3rd
|
|ARG
|9725
|Mateo Ronchi
|Valentino Lancon
|2
|‑34
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|31
|7
|‑47
|53
|4th
|No regrets
|GBR
|9877
|Hattie Collingridge
|Hamish Collingridge
|‑23
|6
|5
|5
|‑25
|RDG
|1
|3
|2
|21
|53.1
|5th
|Zest
|GBR
|9876
|Ellie Wootton
|Amelia Mayhew
|‑33
|4
|‑18
|7
|15
|2
|4
|8
|12
|12
|64
|6th
|Vaca Loca
|ARG
|9479
|Lucio Pasquariello
|Diego Pasquariello
|5
|10
|2
|9
|3
|10
|12
|14
|‑27
|‑26
|65
|7th
|The Great Escape/Neilson
|GBR
|9962
|Cara Bland
|Ines Green
|3
|1
|7
|‑39
|‑24
|11
|9
|10
|14
|17
|72
|8th
|Aeolus
|GBR
|10002
|Megan Fergusson
|Yasmin Sfaxi
|7
|9
|9
|‑30
|16
|8
|6
|(BFD)
|18
|5
|78
|9th
|
|ARG
|9472
|Lucas Pruden
|Franco Diaz Tamayo
|‑24
|19
|‑26
|3
|8
|14
|7
|19
|9
|4
|83
|10th
|What's it called
|GBR
|9020
|Anna Morgan
|Jemima Hill
|‑30
|13
|‑22
|19
|10
|5
|19
|9
|8
|7
|90
|11th
|B.V.
|ARG
|9726
|Lucas Manuel Zarate
|Jazmin Boix
|13
|8
|‑36
|2
|11
|17
|10
|16
|24
|‑30
|101
|12th
|
|ARG
|9723
|Teo Zecchin
|Ana Zecchin
|11
|‑24
|14
|18
|7
|13
|21
|‑22
|4
|14
|102
|13th
|
|ARG
|9722
|Melina Haertel
|Isabel Piccola
|15
|11
|‑39
|20
|17
|9
|23
|‑40
|3
|8
|106
|14th
|Pink Panther
|ARG
|9727
|Leticia Rodriguez Viegas
|Constanza Lopez
|1
|‑29
|24
|22
|13
|4
|17
|21
|(DNF)
|9
|111
|15th
|
|BEL
|8404
|Victor De Ripainsel
|Kobe Stroobandt
|22
|2
|29
|(RET)
|9
|19
|2
|(RET)
|10
|20
|113
|16th
|Blackout
|AUS
|2713
|Alyssa Kelsey
|Mitchell Kelsey
|10
|28
|11
|13
|4
|18
|(DSQ)
|26
|5
|‑49
|115
|17th
|
|ARG
|9478
|Mariano Pesallaccia
|Martin Diaz Tamayo
|8
|18
|15
|10
|22
|21
|(UFD)
|13
|(DNF)
|16
|123
|18th
|True colors
|GBR
|9984
|Isobel Speirs
|Emily Speirs
|29
|16
|23
|16
|‑49
|‑34
|16
|11
|15
|6
|132
|19th
|
|CZE
|9693
|Max Stejskal
|Adam Hudec
|37
|30
|8
|11
|27
|6
|(UFD)
|7
|(UFD)
|13
|139
|20th
|Executrix
|GBR
|8997
|Ryan Wilkinson
|Megara Wilkinson
|18
|15
|19
|‑47
|34
|22
|15
|15
|20
|‑55
|158
|21st
|Sorcerer
|GBR
|9983
|Katie Spark
|Connor Line
|‑32
|‑38
|3
|26
|21
|15
|22
|32
|22
|18
|159
|22nd
|Impulse
|AUS
|9778
|William Cooper
|Hugo Allison
|35
|(DSQ)
|10
|(DSQ)
|6
|DNE
|8
|6
|11
|27
|159
|23rd
|
|BEL
|9854
|Sarah Roosen
|Lisemarie Vandamme
|27
|21
|13
|15
|14
|‑33
|18
|‑33
|26
|25
|159
|24th
|Pushing it
|GBR
|10001
|Harry Chatterton
|Faye Chatterton
|16
|14
|20
|28
|18
|28
|(UFD)
|20
|16
|‑43
|160
|25th
|Meltemi
|AUS
|9562
|Charlie Goodfellow
|Toby Legg
|‑36
|5
|34
|6
|19
|25
|34
|28
|(DNF)
|11
|162
|26th
|
|GER
|9838
|Franz Erpenbeck
|Charlotte Meyer
|‑46
|12
|30
|25
|33
|30
|20
|4
|(DNF)
|10
|164
|27th
|Stolen Pig
|AUS
|9430
|Fynn Sprott
|Lawrence Jeffs
|‑54
|27
|12
|17
|37
|26
|(UFD)
|23
|28
|2
|172
|28th
|
|BEL
|9839
|Eline Spittaels
|Aurelie Boven
|14
|23
|27
|‑32
|20
|24
|13
|29
|(DNF)
|22
|172
|29th
|
|BEL
|9836
|Hannah Roosen
|Charlotte Marien
|31
|(OCS)
|16
|33
|42
|38
|11
|5
|13
|‑48
|189
|30th
|Re Negroo
|ARG
|9474
|Noe Zecchin
|Gonzalo Ridolfi
|21
|31
|‑37
|14
|26
|32
|14
|24
|(DNF)
|35
|197
|31st
|Brothers in Arms
|AUS
|9523
|Dominic Randall
|Elliot Hughes
|19
|35
|25
|23
|‑40
|35
|(UFD)
|36
|21
|15
|209
|32nd
|Its pink
|AUS
|9628
|Isabella Declerck
|Isabel Willcox
|4
|32
|38
|(DSQ)
|28
|27
|27
|17
|(DNF)
|42
|215
|33rd
|
|URU
|9721
|Francisca Volpe Borche
|Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa
|‑41
|26
|32
|27
|30
|23
|(UFD)
|30
|29
|23
|220
|34th
|
|ARG
|9730
|Julian Mariscal
|Tomas Smurra
|6
|22
|(UFD)
|24
|32
|39
|29
|25
|(DNF)
|45
|222
|35th
|
|GER
|8885
|Hannes Rosler
|Paulina Bocker
|28
|33
|‑45
|21
|‑44
|36
|25
|18
|31
|40
|232
|36th
|
|CZE
|9773
|Sara Tkadlecova
|Tadeas Tkadlec
|26
|7
|40
|12
|35
|20
|(UFD)
|DNE
|(UFD)
|38
|234
|37th
|Godscend
|AUS
|9918
|Lily Zeeman
|Anabelle Zeeman
|40
|‑45
|17
|34
|41
|12
|30
|42
|(DNF)
|28
|244
|38th
|Drop Bears
|AUS
|9520
|Charlie Zeeman
|William Zeeman
|‑50
|‑43
|31
|36
|36
|40
|37
|27
|19
|19
|245
|39th
|
|BEL
|9965
|Laura Spittaels
|Anouck De Ripainsel
|20
|44
|28
|35
|12
|‑54
|32
|37
|(DNF)
|44
|252
|40th
|
|ARG
|9473
|Sebastian Romero
|Violeta De Stefano
|17
|‑42
|41
|37
|‑43
|42
|39
|39
|17
|31
|263
|41st
|
|ARG
|9475
|Constanza Agnoletti
|Juan Martin Agnoletti
|39
|40
|21
|31
|‑47
|37
|31
|35
|(DNF)
|29
|263
|42nd
|Full spead ahead
|AUS
|9745
|Sam Paynter
|Gil Casanova
|47
|17
|35
|42
|50
|41
|(UFD)
|12
|25
|‑51
|269
|43rd
|Amigos
|URU
|8077
|Mateo Norbis
|Inaki Angulo Magnano
|38
|36
|‑49
|44
|29
|16
|24
|49
|(DNF)
|36
|272
|44th
|
|GER
|9814
|Karina Winter
|Lia‑Marie Sturm
|25
|25
|44
|38
|‑53
|‑45
|35
|38
|32
|39
|276
|45th
|Charrua
|URU
|9587
|Facundo Roure
|Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros
|44
|46
|(UFD)
|40
|23
|31
|(UFD)
|48
|23
|24
|279
|46th
|
|NED
|9175
|Tobias Teunissen
|Tjalf Sint
|34
|37
|43
|41
|39
|‑51
|33
|34
|(DNF)
|34
|295
|47th
|Solypaz
|URU
|9724
|Paz Kerschen Ferrari
|Sol Kerschen Ferrari
|43
|41
|33
|45
|31
|44
|26
|‑47
|(DNF)
|37
|300
|48th
|
|NED
|8869
|Jade van Wegen
|Benthe Marijnen
|42
|39
|42
|29
|38
|‑47
|36
|44
|(DNF)
|41
|311
|49th
|Calladito
|URU
|9728
|Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo
|Juan Diego Perez Quinteros
|(DSQ)
|49
|(UFD)
|43
|45
|49
|28
|46
|DNE
|32
|348
|50th
|
|GER
|9978
|Analisa Tast
|Henning Tast
|45
|47
|46
|48
|46
|43
|41
|‑51
|(DNF)
|33
|349
|51st
|
|GER
|9748
|Jan‑Peter Nicolaus
|Sarah Maria Knospe
|48
|(OCS)
|51
|51
|51
|50
|(UFD)
|43
|30
|50
|374
|52nd
|
|URU
|4541
|Facundo Sanchez
|Felipe Lugaro
|51
|48
|52
|46
|48
|48
|40
|45
|(DNF)
|‑54
|378
|53rd
|
|NED
|9689
|Sanna Marijnen
|Sterre van Wegen
|52
|(OCS)
|47
|52
|54
|52
|38
|41
|(DNF)
|52
|388
|54th
|De madera
|URU
|8048
|Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak
|Tadeo Vaucher Sosa
|49
|51
|50
|49
|52
|46
|43
|50
|(DNF)
|‑53
|390
|55th
|
|GER
|9832
|Luisa Schonthier
|Henning Laue
|53
|50
|48
|50
|‑55
|53
|42
|52
|(DNF)
|46
|394
