Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes

Boats for sale

Rondar Viper 640 Sportsboat
located in Cowes

Viper World Championship at Royal Geelong Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:05 am 7-15 January 2017

Winners of the opening two races of the Viper Worlds 2017, Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday and found enough mojo out on Geelong's Corio Bay to commence their world championship series the next day, and send the international field a strong message.

Back at the host club Royal Geelong Yacht Club after two races on Monday January 9, 2017, the first in 6 knot easterlies and the second in a fading 12 sou'east seabreeze, Felsenthal said, "It was a good day. We didn't know how we'd go first-up jumping on the boat straight off a few days of racing in Adelaide.

"We had a good start in the first race and went the ride side and in the second race we had another good start. It was really close racing and upwind was really tight and tricky. We picked it well and were able to climb over the top of the lead boat on the last beat."

Shaun Connor travelled to Geelong from his 49er nationals at Adelaide's outer harbour and Felsenthal from his 420 nationals at Brighton & Seacliff Yacht Club and both arrived into Geelong the night before the Viper Worlds' opening day. "We had a little speed pack up yesterday at different ends of Adelaide and flew across late last night," Connor said. Jack's father Brook arranged their registration and had their Viper called Charter World ready for their rock star arrival.

The talented pair reckon they were operating at less than 50% out on Corio Bay on Monday, in terms of energy levels. Even worse news for the other 21 teams is the fact they have only sailed the Viper together for four days since Easter 2016, their very first regatta together.

On the competition Felsenthal says it's fantastic to have the French world champion Emmanuel Le Chapelier and his crew Tho Constance plus the Van Kerckhof brothers from Newcastle, who have been top of the class tree on a world scale for some years, as the benchmark among the starters.

Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof (Send It Marine) posted a second and fourth to be second overall and third is Le Chapelier and Constance with SailingTeamCatamaran.

Principal Race Officer Greg Sinclair leads a large team of race management officials responsible for running the scheduled 12-race series presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover and due to conclude on Sunday January 15.

The Port Phillip forecast for Tuesday is winds tending southerly late in the morning and increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon and for Wednesday winds tending south to south-westerly 15 to 25 knots in the morning.

An upper wind limit of a consistent 22.5 knots exists for the Viper catamaran.

The Viper comes under the F16 umbrella and attracts a lot of youth, especially internationally, as a pathway to the only multihull class at the Olympic Games, the Nacra 17, which made its Olympic debut in Rio in August. The Viper Worlds 2017 at Geelong is the class' first major event outside the Northern Hemisphere.

Related Articles

Vipers using Sailing World Cup Melbourne
As world championship preparation Young gun Jack Challands started sailing at four years of age and at the Sailing World Cup Final Melbourne, December 4-11, the now 14 year-old is skippering a Viper multihull in preparation for the 2017 Viper Worlds across Port Phillip Bay at Geelong. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final
Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Viper world champion to strike at Geelong
Up to 40 teams set for Worlds on Corio Bay Up to 40 Viper catamarans are expected to contest the International Viper Class World Championship 2017 over January 7-15 including the current French world champion and two top national youth teams, with a Rietman twin on each boat. Posted on 15 Oct 2016 World Cup Final places available by request
The chance to race in Melbourne in December The first offer to be part of the Sailing World Cup Final, Melbourne in December made to the top 20 ranked in each Olympic class by the world sailing body has reaped high calibre entries from multiple countries. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Sail Sydney 2015 overall
Blue skies and plenty of wind Sail Sydney's fourth and final day of racing came with the same side order of blue skies and wind, a result of the high pressure system sitting over the Tasman and associated trough pushing cooling sea breezes onto the New South Wales coastline. Posted on 20 Dec 2015 Sail Sydney 2015 day 1
17 classes competing on a busy Sydney Harbour Yachting NSW's Sail Sydney organisers staged the biggest day of the series with all 17 classes competing on a busy Sydney Harbour on Saturday December 19, 2015. Posted on 19 Dec 2015 ISAF Sailing World Cup Melbourne invited classes
Optimist, 29er, 420, Laser Radial/4.7 and more The nine invited classes that made up this year's Sailing World Cup enjoyed excellent racing across the eight courses laid off the St Kilda sailing precinct on Port Phillip, Melbourne. Posted on 13 Dec 2015

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy