Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta at Southport Yacht Club - Day 2

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 8:41 am 8-12 January 2017
David Keep and the crew on Tonoa, sitting in 1st place of the Trailers Divisison after day 2 at SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta © SYC

After finishing day one in third (3rd) place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two of the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta.

"After joining the regatta in 2016, we had such a great time at SYC with the fantastic hospitality provided by the Club, it was a no brainer for myself and the crew to return this year. With Ballina Sailing Club my home base, I first travelled north and sailed at SYC back in 1972 and continue to enter into many East Coast Sailing Regatta's throughout the year. With a lighter breeze and smaller swell, the crew found today's racing much more suitable for our boat, especially during race one. We are hopeful for another day of lighter winds on Wednesday to continue our racing success," said David.

Performance Racing Division 1 on the start line on day two at SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta - photo © SYC
Performance Racing Division 1 on the start line on day two at SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta - photo © SYC

Having two windward/leeward races on day one, and today a passage race down the coast to Currumbin, Performance Racing Division 1 saw a total role reversal from yesterday with the day one winner placing seventh (7th) today. With results like this, this regatta is going to go right down to the wire. Although from first (1st) to seventh (7th), David Chadkirk and the crew on Cyclone have managed to keep the top spot after two days of racing. "We look forward to another day of perfect racing on a fantastic race track and seeing what Wednesday brings, the crew and I would be thrilled to keep a lead on the fleet throughout the whole regatta," said David.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 10th January SYC will host the annual Lay Day Beach Party at the Main Beach Clubhouse from 3pm, an opportunity for the sailors to relax and enjoy some onshore fun before returning to the Gold Coast waters on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th January. Further details can be found on the regatta website, www.sailparadise.com.au

