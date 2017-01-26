Geelong's Waterfront coming to life with Festival of Sails entertainment programme

Nighttime entertainment at the Festival of Sails 2016 © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images Nighttime entertainment at the Festival of Sails 2016 © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images

by Kassandra Affede today at 6:46 am

While there will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 - there is also a rich entertainment program along the foreshore, including music, kids' entertainment, sports displays and performances, and of course food, wine and markets.

The Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just announced that the legendary Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows will perform, with X-Factor runner-up Dean Ray, Melbourne's The Badloves, blues stalwart Blues Mountain and 2012 Voice Finalist Michael Stangel joining the stellar line-up.

Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander said the entertainment program offered something for everyone, from Soul and R&B to Blues, country, pop and rock.

"Our two stages in Steampacket Gardens and the Regatta Village will host an incredible selection of Australia's best artists, turning the waterfront into a music hub. We have a great variety of performers that will bring a real party atmosphere to the evenings – such as Vaudeville Smash, Safari Motel and various DJs - a great opportunity for visitors and sailors to get together and enjoy the Festival," said Mr Alexander.

"But it's not just music, during the day we also have Waterski and Flyboarder shows, camel rides, the Rex Gorell Land Rover Terrapod, a Kids' Zone, Discover Sailing, and plenty of sports, including Basketball, Netball and Beach Volleyball.

"A special highlight this year is the inflatable Beach Soccer pitch brought to Geelong by A-League club Melbourne city, running participation games for anyone interested in beach soccer."

The Shoreside Festival – presented by Geelong Connected Communities – also includes a wide range of market stalls and food trucks, including Brazilian BBQ, Greek specialties, coffee, Dutch Poffertjes, and local vendors such as Grumble Tumms, the Gypsy's Lunchbox and Rockin' Donuts.

"You can easily spend an entire day at Geelong's waterfront during the Festival of Sails, making the most of our program that truly offers something for everyone. For the grown-ups there is also the Fat Yak Trailer and the Wolf Blass Nest in the Regatta Village, the perfect spot for a drink after an exciting day," said Mr Alexander.

"Another addition to this year's program is the Twilight Markets, to be held on weeknights. So even if you're working during the Festival week, you can still come down in the evenings for a stroll through the markets, some food and relax on our beautiful waterfront.

"And lastly, concluding the Festival of Sails 2017 is the iconic Australia Day fireworks display on January 26, at 9.30pm, so make sure you're at the foreshore to join the celebrations."

Not all activities are available every day, the final full program will be available on the Festival of Sails website in mid-January, and will be printed in the Geelong Advertiser on January 21. The program will also be available on the Festival of Sails 2017 app, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, please visit www.festivalofsails.com.au