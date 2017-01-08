Please select your home edition
M32 Miami Winter Series Weekend 1 - Overall

by M32 Series today at 6:29 am 7-8 January 2017
REV wins the M32 Miami Winter Series © M32 Series

Rick DeVos wins event 1 of the Miami Winter Series! Competitors came to Miami for sunshine and fast racing around Biscayne Bay; Saturday was a sailor's delight, and Sunday a day to pack up early and enjoy Miami.

Sunday's cold front rolled in as expected. The 50 degree morning temperature didn't scare anyone away, but gusts into the 30's forced PRO Mattias Dahlstrom to call racing for the day. Teams were happy with the windy conditions on Saturday, "What's exciting about the M32 is that we sail several quick races in one day, if you mess up in one race you get the opportunity to re do it fifteen minutes later. The boats are exciting, very in the moment so you can't think about anything else, it's the ultimate therapy!" Pieter Taselaar (NY, NY)

The awards ceremony took place at newly renovated Regatta Park; congratulations to Rick DeVos, (Macatawa, MI) and team REV for winning the event on a tie breaker!

Teams will gather back February 10-12 for another great weekend of racing on Biscayne Bay!

