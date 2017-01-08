Quantum J/70 Winter Series 2016-17 Round 2 at Davis Island Yacht Club

Quantum J/70 Winter Series 2016-17 Round 2 © Christopher Howell Quantum J/70 Winter Series 2016-17 Round 2 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell on 8 Jan

Bruno Pasquinelli's Stampede wins

Forty-eight J/70 teams travelled to Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida for the middle weekend of the 2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series. Conditions ranged from wet and wild on Saturday (winds up to 28 knots) to sunny and cool on Sunday (winds 10-18 knots).

Bruno Pasquinelli's Stampede reveled in the breeze, racking up four consecutive bullets and a second to allow them to sit out the sixth and final race. Thom Bowen's Reach Around, who won the first weekend of the Series in December, took second place with 13 points. Allan Terhune's Dazzler edged out Darby Smith's Africa for third place (Terhune with 16 points to Smith's 17). The 24-boat Corinthian division was topped by Andrew Fisher's Button Fly.

Racing concludes at Davis Island Yacht Club on February 4-5. Photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at www.diyc.org.