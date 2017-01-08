Please select your home edition
Medway RC Laser Winter Series Round 5

by Jamie Blair today at 10:03 pm 8 January 2017

We were welcomed by a flat calm and no promise of breeze. The forecasters had given us no hope either. 8 sailors had arrived to race in light winds.

However a course was laid directly off the Café and at 10.15 we gave it a go under the auspices of a practice race. Tony Owens showed everyone a clean pair of heals, with the pack disturbing any air that was there and sailing much slower.

So having shown racing could go ahead in 4kts the first race was run but after a huge disparity across the course the race was abandoned. After a short time a break was called and all boats brought ashore. Coffee and bacon rolls substituted for a call for double breakfast – ever the optimists for more wind.

Coffee break came to an end and there was a better breeze but still around 4-5 kts.

Eight races were sailed with Jamie Blair taking three. Richard Stone also had three wins and Tony Owens picking up the other two. Good to see Charles Pegram back from travelling and Pete Freeman from time under the medics. The breeze remained extremely light giving everyone moments of "where is the breeze". David Townshend collected a couple of seconds, showing that once you break free of the pack clear air gives you the opportunity to be on the podium.

After eight races Jamie and Tony were tied but on count back Jamie won the day.

We welcomed two new faces - Sara and Ian. Both showed interest in getting boats and joining in.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st51Jamie Blair112‑4133314
2nd75Tony Owens323‑5212114
3rd83Richard Stone‑8411481423
4th58David Townshend2‑652525526
5th63Pete Freeman43433‑74627
6th613Andrew Nicholls55‑76657236
7th72Charles Pegram77‑87746745
8th958Brian Lev'y6868868(DNF)50

