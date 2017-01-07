Please select your home edition
Ice Breaker Trophy at East Lothian Yacht Club

by Derek Braid today at 10:01 pm 7 January 2017
The start of the Icebreaker Trophy race, with Craigleith in the background © Alan Thomson

After the cancellation of sailing on 2nd January, due to wind and wave conditions, East Lothian Yacht Club held their first races of 2017 on Saturday 7 January. At stake was the prestigious Icebreaker Trophy.

Conditions were ideal for this time of year with a 10 knot westerly on a flat sea. 20 dinghies took part in 2 races which were expertly set by Race Officer, Mike Rigg.

Paul Rigg of North Berwick, sailing an RS300 came out overall winner, narrowly beating the 2 handed RS400 helmed by Jim Sinclair and crewed by Ben Wilcox.

Paul Rigg (left) receives the Icebreaker Trophy from Robbie Lawson, Commodore of East Lothian Yacht Club - photo © David Farmer
Paul Rigg (left) receives the Icebreaker Trophy from Robbie Lawson, Commodore of East Lothian Yacht Club - photo © David Farmer

