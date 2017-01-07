Ice Breaker Trophy at East Lothian Yacht Club

The start of the Icebreaker Trophy race, with Craigleith in the background © Alan Thomson The start of the Icebreaker Trophy race, with Craigleith in the background © Alan Thomson

by Derek Braid today at 10:01 pm

After the cancellation of sailing on 2nd January, due to wind and wave conditions, East Lothian Yacht Club held their first races of 2017 on Saturday 7 January. At stake was the prestigious Icebreaker Trophy.

Conditions were ideal for this time of year with a 10 knot westerly on a flat sea. 20 dinghies took part in 2 races which were expertly set by Race Officer, Mike Rigg.

Paul Rigg of North Berwick, sailing an RS300 came out overall winner, narrowly beating the 2 handed RS400 helmed by Jim Sinclair and crewed by Ben Wilcox.