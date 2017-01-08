Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
10% off Boat Covers and lots more in the TridentUK Winter SALE
by TridentUK today at 7:17 pm
8 January 2017
Tweet
Whilst stocks last
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
|
Dinghy Classes
Premium Marine Polish w/ PTEF 500ml
£29.60
Instant Hull Cleaner 1000ml
£21.95
Waterproofing Spray w/ PTEF
650ml
£26.85
Boat Bottom Cleaner 1000ml
£23.40
Mildew Stain Remover 650ml Spray
£13.45
Premium Teak Cleaner 473ml
£15.35
Fibreglass Colour Restorer 500ml
£19.85
Snap & Zipper Lubricant w/ PTEF
£10.25
Dry Sailing Bag/ Rucksack
10% OFF
rrp £83.02
NOW £75.72
Waterproof Back Pack 20L
9% OFF
rrp £65
NOW £59.00
Tarp Barrel Bag 60L
20% OFF
rrp £55
NOW £44.00
Navigator Bag w/ Laptop Compartment
11% OFF
rrp £55
NOW £49.00
Wet/ Dry Holdall 70L
17% OFF
rrp £60
NOW £50.00
FREE Delivery*
Cargo Bag 85 L
11% OFF
rrp £89
NOW £79.00
Vapour Holdall 70L
15% OFF
rrp £40
NOW £34.00
Gear Bag
10% OFF
rrp £52.61
NOW £47.35
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
The TridentUK Winter SALE has landed!
With up to 50% OFF
Up to 50% off with up to 25% off Drysuits, 5% off trollies, 15% off sails, 32% off the Gill Skiff Racer Buoyancy Aid and 25% off Crewsaver Spark Spray Tops
Posted on 3 Jan
It's not too late for Christmas Delivery!
There's still time to order from TridentUK
There's still time to order from TridentUK with Next Day Orders until 1pm on Thursday 22nd December.
Posted on 20 Dec 2016
New, His & Hers, Best Sellers
Gift Ideas from TridentUK
Gift Ideas from TridentUK includes books, sailing clothes, gloves, watches, sunglasses, plus the option for a free Christmas gift!
Posted on 17 Dec 2016
FREE Delivery & a FREE Gift on orders over £50!
Christmas Sorted at TridentUK!
Christmas Sorted at TridentUK with some great deals and ideas for presents for your loved ones and friends. A range of books, gadgets, practical presents and stocking fillers.
Posted on 11 Dec 2016
Choose a FREE Christmas Gift!
Whilst stocks last at TridentUK
Choose from a pair of Trident gloves, a Trident neck tube or the RYA Handy Guide Racing Rule Book on orders over £75 whilst stocks last at TridentUK.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016
Final day of Black Friday bargains at TridentUK
New offers with 40% off Gill Wetsuit Shorts
New offers with 40% off Gill Wetsuit Shorts, 15% off kicking straps, 27% off Crewsaver Phase 2 Longjohn, 35% off Gull Ballistic Spray Top, 25% off Crewsaver Phase 2 Junior Rash Vest and 50% off Crewsaver Isthmus Hiking Shorts.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016
Black Friday Bargains Are Here!
For 4 days only at TridentUK
Until Monday at 11.55pm TridentUK have some unmissable Black Friday deals including 35% Gul Ballistic Spray Tops, 15% of Crewsaver Phase2 and Cirrus drysuits, 40% off Fenda Sox and up to £550 off Honda outboards.
Posted on 24 Nov 2016
The Alternative Christmas Gift Guide
Tools, gadgets, hats, bags and more
All these reduced in price (and more): Gill Crew Jackets, Gill Thermogrid Gilet, RYA Racing Rules book, Gill Jacquard Knit Beanie, Gill Tri-Fold Wallet, Gill Wide Rib Knit Beanie...
Posted on 16 Nov 2016
FREE Next Day Delivery on all Trident Drysuits
Don't miss out - limited time only!
For a limited time TridentUK are offering free next day delivery on all their Trident Drysuits. This offer is for UK Mainland only, excluding the Scottish Highlands and is subject to stock.
Posted on 12 Nov 2016
Starting to think about Christmas?
The TridentUK Gift Shop is now open!
Have a browse & be inspired in the TridentUK Christmas Gift Shop. Neatly arranged in to Gifts under £15, Gifts from £15-£50 and Gifts over £50 or let them choose with a TridentUK Gift Voucher.
Posted on 6 Nov 2016
Upcoming Events
Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan
Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan
Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan
Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan
Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan
Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy