Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative launched at the London Boat Show

by Annabel Wildey today at 6:14 pm 8 January 2017

British Marine, along with the British Coatings Federation (BCF) and Royal Yachting Association (RYA), today (Sunday 8 January 2017) kicked off the new joint DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative with a public launch event at the London Boat Show 2017.

Trevor Fielding, the BCF's Regulatory Affairs Manager, and Sarah Dhanda, British Marine's Chief Officer of Membership & Services, at the launch of the DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative The Show's thousands of visitors will be among the first to learn from this awareness scheme which aims to inform and educate boat owners of the hazards associated with antifouling their boats. It also details the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) required to ensure that antifouling (AF) paints are being used properly.

This new initiative follows over a year's work by the BCF Marine Coatings Group, including the undertaking of the most comprehensive survey exploring the DIY use of antifouling paints in the UK. Though the survey found that more than 90% of boat owners were safely antifouling their vessels, it displayed a number of areas for improvement, such as better guidance on preparing the boat and disposing of waste paint.

In response, these three industry associations joined forces to create an array of promotional and advisory tools. They range from in-depth, step-by-step guidance documents for individual owners to awareness posters to be displayed across the nation's network of marinas, chandlers and boatyards, all of which were unveiled at the London Boat Show today.

Ross Wombwell, Technical Manager at British Marine, commented: "British Marine is proud to be supporting this initiative with its industry counterparts. This is a campaign which promotes safety whilst boating and provides guidance which is easy to follow, ensuring peace of mind for all current and future boat owners and the industry as a whole."

Emma Barton, Planning and Environmental Manager at the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), said: "It's important to know that antifouling paints are being used properly and that boat owners are aware of the potential hazards associated with antifouling their boats. The DIY Safe Antifouling Initiative 2017 will help to raise awareness of those hazards and to highlight the importance of using the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment."

To find out more, or to download any of these tools, visit www.safeantifouling.com.

Related Articles

Looking for a new boat?
Visit the London Boat Show 2017 January will once again host the Capital city's iconic London Boat Show offering those who love boating a unique insight into what will be the most sought-after products and upcoming trends for the year ahead. Posted on 5 Jan Last Voyages by Nicholas Gray
Remarkable Sailors Who Never Returned As part of its Making Waves series, Fernhurst Books is proud to be publishing this collection of eleven original, moving accounts of the lives and final voyages of some of our lifetime's finest sailors. Posted on 4 Jan Zhik and Ocean Leisure at the London Boat Show
Teaming up to display the 2017 range Zhik and Ocean Leisure have teamed up to display the 2017 range at the London Boat Show, taking place at ExCeL from 6-15 January 2017. We spoke to Zhik's Tristan Hutt and Ocean Leisure's Federico Da Sie about the joint stand. Posted on 2 Jan Discover New Products
At the London Boat Show 2017 January will once again host the Capital city's iconic London Boat Show offering those who love boating a unique insight into what will be the most sought-after products and upcoming trends for the year ahead. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 London Boat Show 2017: A Family Day Out
Where adventure starts, pioneers meet and innovation shines Begin your own journey of discovery at the 2017 London Boat Show. Europe's first Boat Show, now in it's 62nd year will be taking place from 6 - 15 January 2017. This world-renowned event is where adventure starts, pioneers meet and innovation shines. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Arthur's Dead - the new book by Thomas Jobling
A dramatic story with gripping sea scenes The County Antrim based yachtsman turned novelist, Thomas Jobling has just launched his newist book - ARTHUR'S DEAD. Another work of maritime fiction, this time he has eased his unique writing style away from competitive sailing. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Yachtsman's and Crewman's Travel Insurance
We speak to Rob Stevens at Topsail Insurance We spoke to Robert Stevens, Managing Director at Topsail Insurance, about two of their key products; Yachtsman's Travel Insurance and Crewman's Travel Insurance, designed especially for employed crew working on board yachts, motorboats and superyachts. Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Start your season with the London Boat Show
Banish the winter blues with World launches and new attractions January will once again host the Capital city's iconic Boat Show offering those who love boating a unique insight into what will be the most sought-after products and upcoming trends for the year ahead. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Pacific Crossing Guide
A complete reference for anyone contemplating the sail The Pacific Crossing Guide is a complete reference for anyone contemplating sailing the Pacific in their own boat. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy