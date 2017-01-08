Please select your home edition
M32 Miami Winter Series - Day 1

by M32 Series today at 6:10 am 7-8 January 2017
M32 Miami Winter Series © M32 Series

Beautiful Breeze on Biscayne Bay

The Miami Winter Series kicked off with ideal conditions. Rick DeVos leads the event with three solid races.

Boats came out blazing today for the start of the 2017 M32 Miami Winter Series. A building 12 knot southwest breeze was all sailors could ask for. PRO Mattias Dahlstrom ran two efficient races before winds picked up to 20+ knots and boats were required to reef for the final race of the day; then sprinted to shore to avoid lightening and heavy rain.

Don Wilson's Convexity was fast right off the bat. Sam Rogers commented, "It was a solid day for us with a 1,1,3. We did a good job of setting the boat up well for the heavy breeze and were aggressive pulling the trigger for the starts. It was important to be around the first mark in the front pack".

An early morning capsize didn't phase Rick DeVos; REV won the day. "It was fun to rip around at 20 knots! We have a brand new team, so our focus today was on boat handling, making sure each lap was better than the last", commented crew member Peter Kinney. An afternoon cold front rolled into Miami with the rainstorm, which cooled temperatures and left everyone talking about tomorrow's windy forecast.

Results after Day 1:

1. REV
2. Convexity
3. Bliksem
4. XS Energy
5. Liftoff
6. Escape Velocity
7. Bronco

