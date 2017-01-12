Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012
North Sails Flying Fifteen SJ-1 Jib
North Sails Flying Fifteen SJ-1 Jib
Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta at Southport Yacht Club - Day 1

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:56 am 8-12 January 2017
Auric's Quest, 1st place on IRC after day one at SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta © SYC

With a 13 knot easterly breeze and rolling swell to begin with, the Gold Coast shoreline has proven perfect for sailing conditions at Southport Yacht Club's 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta.

25 entrants began racing today to battle on water for the crown of series champion. "The perfect weather conditions made for a brilliant performance from all the crews today assisting in very close racing, with lighter winds forecast for tomorrow will give the crews a great variety of sailing conditions throughout the regatta" said Race Director Denis Thompson.

A close start amongst the IRC division with SYC local Auric Quest skippered by owner Fred Bestall leading the fleet, proving just how much of a blessing local knowledge can be. "Having my first yacht, Auric's Quest for a little over six (6) months, we are finally in a position where the boat is beginning to perform to our desired standards. Together with new sails and Sail Paradise being the team's first regatta together, this has been a learning curve for all our crew. Having said this each crew member is getting more and more confident with each race, testing the grand prix yacht to its full potential. We are all ecstatic with the result today, and are very much looking forward to holding our position throughout the regatta and keeping a consistent score on the leader board" said Fred.

Wayne Kirby's Etchells, Grape Juice taking on David Chadkirk's 50ft, Cyclone on the start line of PHS Division 1 on day one at SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta - photo © SYC
Performance Racing division 1 also led a fantastic start with the fleets only International one design Etchells, Grape Juice skippered by Wayne Kirby taking on David Chadkirk's 50ft German Friers design, Cyclone for a close call in divisional start line honours.

Bartercard Sail Paradise 2017 will continue racing on Monday 9th, Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th January off the Gold Coast Shoreline, further details can be found on the regatta website, www.sailparadise.com.au

