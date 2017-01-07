Fireflys win the day in the 44th Bloody Mary
by Tony Bishop today at 6:33 pm
7 January 2017
Nine year old wins Bloody Mary as Fireflys glide to victory in a light winds classic
Light winds greeted the sailors of the 5th leg of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series as the 44rd Bloody Mary got underway at Queen Mary Sailing Club. This year attracted 287 entries, representing 61 classes from 105 clubs.
A steady force two decreased to a patchy force one testing the skills of 444 sailors today.
With one hour to go it was Topper 47641 of Sam Jones in the lead followed by the Firefly 2649 of Alex and Thomas Davey, with the Firefly taking the lead with 45 minutes to the finish cannons. Two Fireflys took advantage of the dying breeze to get a good lead over the chasing pack, with the Enterprises, Solos, Thames A-Raters and National 12s, carving their way through the fleet in pursuit.
But there was no chance of catching father and son team, Alex and Thomas, from Royal Harwich YC, in their Firefly 2649 as they glided to victory. Second place went to Firefly 3119, Barney Smith and Finian Morris from Papercourt, with the Solo 5491 of Michael Simms, Carsington SC, taking third. Ann Jackson and Alan Skeen from Burghfield were fourth in their Enterprise 23349, with Ann also scooping First Lady Helm and First Grand Master trophies.
A testing day, resulting in the first ever win for the Firefly class and probably the youngest winner in crew, Thomas age 9, with 2nd placed crew Finian Morris from Papercourt also flying the flag for young sailors. Well done to all who took to the water today.
The overall winners thanked the race committee and all at the club for running the race so well in challenging conditions.
Boat Tracking was used at the Bloody Mary and a full replay can be viewed at www.tractrac.com/web/event-page/event_20170103_BloodyMary/951
Queen Mary would like to thank our sponsors Sportography, Speed SIX and Thyme Lords Catering whose assistance was greatly valued in running the event.
Overall Results:
First Lady Helm: Enterprise 23349 Ann Jackson from Burghfield
First Queen Mary Helm: Laser 182481 Toby Ayre
Grand Master: Enterprise 23349 Ann Jackson
Firs Junior Helm: Topper 47641 Sam Jones from Hill Head
12 Class prizes were also awarded to:
- 29er: 111 Courtney Billborough and Hanna Brant, HISC
- D-Zero: 195 Rob Lennox from Barnt Green
- Laser: 210020 Alistair Goodwin from Haversham SC
- Laser Radial: 143568 Magnus Handley from Queen Mary SC
- Merlin Rocket: 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis from Frensham Pond
- National 12: 3530 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne from Burghfield
- RS Aero 7: 88 Daniel Wigmore from Grafham Water
- RS Aero 9: 2162 Peter Chaplin from Burghfield
- RS200: 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson from Itchenor
- RS400: 1203 Richard Gray and Jon Dyas from Queen Mary SC
- Solo: 5491 Michael Simms from Carsington SC
- Topper: 47641 Sam Jones from Hill Head
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Start No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Result
|1st
|Firefly
|2649
|17
|Alex DAVEY
|Thomas DAVEY
|Royal Harwich Yacht Club
|1
|2nd
|Firefly
|3119
|17
|Barney SMITH
|Finian MORRIS
|Papercourt Sailing Club
|2
|3rd
|Solo
|5491
|21
|Michael SIMS
|
|Carsington Sailing Club
|3
|4th
|Enterprise
|23349
|21
|Ann JACKSON
|Alan SKEENS
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|4
|5th
|Solo
|5670
|21
|Vince HOREY
|
|King George Sailing Club
|5
|6th
|Solo
|5080
|21
|Fraser HAYDEN
|
|Papercourt Sailing Club
|6
|7th
|Thames A Rater
|24
|54
|Jamie STEWART
|James DATE
|Frensham Pond Sailing Club
|7
|8th
|Solo
|5651
|21
|Lawrence CREASER
|
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|8
|9th
|Miracle
|4040
|15
|Neal GIBSON
|Keith MACEY
|Redoubt Sailing Club
|9
|10th
|GP14
|13251
|24
|Ian DOBSON
|Gemma MARSHALL
|Burwain SC
|10
|11th
|Enterprise
|22901
|21
|Paul YOUNG
|Nancy GUDGEON
|Midland Sailing Club
|11
|12th
|Thames A Rater
|20
|54
|Ben PALMER
|Handsome SAM
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|12
|13th
|Topper
|47641
|0
|Sam JONES
|
|Hill Head Sailing Club
|13
|14th
|Firefly
|792
|17
|Oli BURROWS
|Alex BAXTER
|West Oxfordshire Sailing Club
|14
|15th
|Solo
|5666
|21
|Andrew BOYCE
|
|Papercourt Sailing Club
|15
|16th
|Enterprise
|21932
|21
|Ben BURROWS
|Bea BURROWS
|West Oxfordshire Sailing Club
|16
|17th
|Streaker
|691
|21
|Paul JAGO
|
|Attenborough Sailing Club
|17
|18th
|Solo
|5466
|21
|Paul PLAYLE
|
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|18
|19th
|GP14
|14095
|24
|Matt BURGE
|Aimee BURGE
|Poole Yacht Club
|19
|20th
|Laser
|210020
|25
|Alistair GOODWIN
|
|Haversham Sailing Club
|20
|21st
|RS200
|1642
|32
|Maria STANLEY
|Rob HENDERSON
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|21
|22nd
|Solo
|5138
|21
|Patrick OVERS
|
|Paxton Lakes Sailing Club
|22
|23rd
|Firefly
|4125
|17
|James NICOLL
|Joe SCARBOROUGH
|West Oxfordshire Sailing Club
|23
|24th
|Comet Trio
|394
|29
|Alex HORLOCK
|Robert HORLOCK
|Exe Sailing Club
|24
|25th
|National 12
|3530
|32
|Graham CAMM
|Zoe BALLANTYNE
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|25
|26th
|Laser
|169280
|25
|Andrew KERR
|
|Weirwood SC
|26
|27th
|Topper
|47807
|0
|Leo WILKINSON
|
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|27
|28th
|Topper
|47257
|0
|Bill HUDSON
|
|Newhaven & seaford sailing club
|28
|29th
|RS Feva XL
|230
|12
|Dylan MCPHERSON
|Dylan COLLINGBOURNE
|Burnham Sailing club
|29
|30th
|Topper
|47750
|0
|Maxi TUSTAIN
|
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|30
|31st
|Firefly
|3009
|17
|Mark JENNINGS
|Hannah JENNINGS
|West Oxfordshire Sailing Club
|31
|32nd
|Supernova
|1186
|30
|Andrew SNELL
|
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|32
|33rd
|RS200
|626
|32
|Will TAYLOR
|Matt TAYLOR
|Brightlingsea SC
|33
|34th
|Laser
|182481
|25
|Toby AYRE
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|34
|35th
|RS200
|967
|32
|Graham FLYNN
|Isobel TATE
|The Chase Sailing Club
|35
|36th
|Lark
|2528
|31
|Stuart HYDON
|Jane SCOTT DAVIES
|Shustoke Sailing Club
|36
|37th
|Firefly
|3120
|17
|Gabriel WRENN
|Jonathan HOWE
|University of Birmingham Sailing Club
|37
|38th
|Laser
|203157
|25
|Michael YANKOV
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|38
|39th
|Topper
|47531
|0
|Curtis MCKAY
|
|HOAC / Queensmead
|39
|40th
|Laser
|209265
|25
|Michael HICKS
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|40
|41st
|Topper
|47780
|0
|Aaron EVANS
|
|Silver Wing Sailing Club
|41
|42nd
|2.4m
|125
|11
|Nev MILLARD
|
|Queen Mary Sailability
|42
|43rd
|Laser
|180952
|25
|Andy LEGRISE
|
|Warsash SC
|43
|44th
|GP14
|14151
|24
|Stephen COOPER
|Chris LOMAX
|Welsh Harp sailing Club
|44
|45th
|RS200
|974
|32
|Adam WICKENDEN
|Lesley SARJANTSON
|Silverwing Sailing club
|45
|46th
|Laser Radial
|143568
|22
|Magnus HANDLEY
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|46
|47th
|Laser
|203316
|25
|Anatoly KREVELEVICH
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|47
|48th
|Laser
|204678
|25
|Mark SANCKEN
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|48
|49th
|Laser Radial
|197941
|22
|Alex BUTLER
|
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|49
|50th
|Miracle
|4064
|15
|Brian JONES
|Paul BARNES
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|50
|51st
|Topper
|188
|0
|Monique VENNIS‑OZANNE
|
|Hill Head Sailing Club
|51
|52nd
|Topper
|47733
|0
|Alfie LESTER
|
|Felpham Sailing Club
|52
|53rd
|Topper
|48027
|0
|Tom WILLIAMSON
|
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|53
|54th
|Topper
|47685
|0
|Samuel BRACKLEY
|
|Felpham Sailing Club
|54
|55th
|RS Feva XL
|4407
|12
|Ollie JENKINS
|Josh HOBBS
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|55
|56th
|Europe
|351
|22
|Peter BELL
|
|Highcliffe / RLYC
|56
|57th
|Topper
|47796
|0
|Cameron SWORD
|
|Papercourt Sailing Club
|57
|58th
|Laser
|141040
|25
|Gareth RUSSELL
|
|Paxton Lakes Sailing Club
|58
|59th
|Laser
|209263
|25
|James BAXTER
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|59
|60th
|Laser
|169279
|25
|Jamie WEBB
|
|Rickmansworth Sailing Club
|60
|61st
|Laser Radial
|207986
|22
|Eleanor CRAIG
|
|Draycote Water Sailing Club
|61
|62nd
|GP14
|13870
|24
|Maciez MATYJASCZUK
|Dianne MARCOS
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|62
|63rd
|Comet
|867
|16
|Chris ROBINSON
|
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|63
|64th
|Laser Radial
|186435
|22
|Graham COOK
|
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|64
|65th
|Laser
|173312
|25
|Andrew MUSSELWHITE
|
|Spinnaker Sailing Club
|65
|66th
|National 12
|3544
|32
|Thomas STEWART
|Robert STEWART
|Waldringfield Sailing Club
|66
|67th
|Laser Radial
|197705
|22
|Molly SACKER
|
|Burnaham Over Staithe Sailing Club
|67
|68th
|Laser
|189111
|25
|Neil CROSSOUARD
|
|HHSC
|68
|69th
|Topper
|47779
|0
|Robin STEIN
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|69
|70th
|Laser
|186375
|25
|Julia HANCOCK
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|70
|71st
|Merlin Rocket
|3776
|41
|Nick CRAIG
|Tobytastic LEWIS
|Frensham SC/ Burghfield SC
|71
|72nd
|Laser
|202543
|25
|Leila MOORE
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|72
|73rd
|Merlin Rocket
|3739
|41
|Ben MCGRANE
|Roz MCGRANE
|Netley SC
|73
|74th
|RS200
|849
|32
|Clare WHITEHILL
|James ELLIS
|HISC
|74
|75th
|Merlin Rocket
|3759
|41
|Sam PASCOE
|Megan PASCOE
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|75
|76th
|Topper
|46919
|0
|Yana SKVORTSOVA
|
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|76
|77th
|RS200
|994
|32
|James GEORGE
|Harry GEORGE
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|77
|78th
|Merlin Rocket
|1692
|41
|Rob CAGE
|Nicky ERSKINE‑TULLOCH
|Thames Sailing Club
|78
|79th
|Halo
|818
|38
|Mike LYONS
|
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|79
|80th
|X1
|7
|45
|Val NEDYALKOV
|Roger O'GORMAN
|London Corinthian Sailing Club
|80
|81st
|RS400
|1203
|43
|Richard GRAY
|Jon DYAS
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|81
|82nd
|Scorpion
|2022
|35
|Dave Wade
|Rachael Rhodes
|Northampton Sailing Club
|82
|83rd
|RS200
|1345
|32
|Jonathan LEWIS
|Caitlin MORLEY
|Burnham Sailing Club
|83
|84th
|Laser
|181358
|25
|Adam MEEKINGS
|
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|84
|85th
|Topper
|47956
|0
|Anabelle ESQUILANT
|
|DSWC
|85
|86th
|National 18
|401
|48
|Oliver HOUSEMAN
|Jeremy Vines
|Tamesis Club
|86
|87th
|Laser
|206891
|25
|Ben SHARP
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|87
|88th
|Topper
|45770
|0
|Bjorn HANDLEY
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|88
|89th
|D‑One
|8
|41
|Sam BARKER
|
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|89
|90th
|Laser
|168091
|25
|George COLES
|
|Carsington Sailing Club
|90
|91st
|RS Aero 9
|2162
|35
|Peter CHAPLIN
|
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|91
|92nd
|RS400
|1074
|43
|Russell CLARK
|Emma CLARKE
|RNSA / Stokes Bay SC
|92
|93rd
|RS Aero 9
|2152
|35
|Ben ROLFE
|
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|93
|94th
|RS Aero 9
|2148
|35
|Gareth GRIFFITHS
|
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|94
|95th
|RS Aero 9
|1888
|35
|Chris LARR
|
|Northampton Sailing Club
|95
|96th
|National 12
|3519
|32
|Jeremy HARTLEY
|Luke HARTLEY
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|96
|97th
|B14
|795
|55
|Mark BARNES
|Charlotte JONES
|Exe Sailing Club
|97
|98th
|RS Aero 9
|2093
|35
|Peter BARTON
|
|Lymington Town Sailing Club
|98
|99th
|National 18
|400
|48
|James FOX
|Tom McLaughlin/ Kaan Yargici
|Tamesis Club
|99
|100th
|RS200
|1023
|32
|Rheanna PAVEY
|Claudia WILSON
|Stour SC / Burghfield SC
|100
|101st
|X1
|0
|45
|Martin DIXON
|Chris INGRAM
|London Corinthian Sailing Club
|101
|102nd
|National 18
|412
|48
|Ewen BARRY
|Stanley Browne DION BARRETT
|Royal Cork Yacht Club
|102
|103rd
|RS200
|1112
|32
|Nigel PEPPERDINE
|Diana PEPPERDINE
|Staunton Harold Sailing Club
|103
|104th
|Merlin Rocket
|3676
|41
|Tim FELLS
|Fran GIFFORD
|Salcombe YC
|104
|105th
|Scorpion
|2039
|35
|Peter GRAY
|Richard PEPPERDINE
|Staunton Harold Sailing Club
|105
|106th
|RS400
|1189
|43
|Steve RESTALL
|Chris STUBBS
|Downs Sailing Club
|106
|107th
|RS400
|1021
|43
|Roger BENNETT
|Sue TAYLOR
|Silver Wing Sailing Club
|107
|108th
|505
|9158
|53
|Ben ILIFFE
|Paddy LEWIS
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|108
|109th
|D‑Zero
|195
|34
|Rob LENNOX
|
|Barnt Green SC
|109
|110th
|RS400
|1398
|43
|Sarah ALLAN
|Gavin STANLEY
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|110
|111th
|420
|55015
|30
|Alex SMALLWOOD
|Ross THOMPSON
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|111
|112th
|Laser Radial
|205768
|22
|Deborah HUGHES
|
|Upper Thames Sailing Club
|112
|113th
|RS Aero 9
|1089
|35
|Kent MARTIN
|
|Ogston SC
|113
|114th
|Albacore
|8158
|32
|METCALFE‑SMITH
|METCALFE‑SMITH
|Carsington Sailing Club
|114
|115th
|National 12
|3217
|32
|John REES
|Mari SHEPARD
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|115
|116th
|Merlin Rocket
|3726
|41
|Will HENDERSON
|Arthur HENDERSON
|Salcombe YC
|116
|117th
|RS200
|1490
|32
|Ian GREGORY
|Gareth EDWARDS
|Frensham Pond Sailing Club
|117
|118th
|Merlin Rocket
|3758
|41
|Tim SAXTON
|Jodie GREEN
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|118
|119th
|Laser
|182689
|25
|Andrew WHITTAKER
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|119
|120th
|Musto Skiff
|544
|55
|Ben SCHOOLING
|
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|120
|121st
|Osprey
|1347
|45
|Philip MEAKINS
|Tba TBA
|Warsash SC
|121
|122nd
|Merlin Rocket
|3707
|41
|Alex JACKSON
|James WARREN
|Hampton SC
|122
|123rd
|RS200
|1389
|32
|Roger PHILLIPS
|Tom CROMPTON
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|123
|124th
|National 12
|3548
|32
|Nick COPSEY
|Stephen CARVER
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|124
|125th
|Laser
|204005
|25
|Edward DYER
|
|
|125
|126th
|RS400
|741
|43
|Michael FERGUSON
|Philip ADAMS
|Royal Ulster Yacht Club
|126
|127th
|RS200
|1012
|32
|Charles WHELAN
|Cat SEDDON
|HISC
|127
|128th
|Osprey
|1281
|45
|Terry CURTIS
|Peter GREIG
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|128
|129th
|Laser Radial
|207612
|22
|Jake BOWHAY
|
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|129
|130th
|RS Aero 9
|2157
|35
|Nigel ROLFE
|
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|130
|131st
|Int 14
|155
|73
|Neale JONES
|Ed FITZGERALD
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|131
|132nd
|RS200
|1178
|32
|Julian BRADLEY
|Helen CAFFERATA
|Wembley Sailing Club
|132
|133rd
|RS200
|812
|32
|Giles KUZYK
|Toni DUFFY
|Parkstone YC
|133
|134th
|Fireball
|15096
|45
|Christian BIRRELL
|Vyv TOWNEND
|Bough Beech Sailing Club
|134
|135th
|Merlin Rocket
|3682
|41
|Jon STEWARD
|Harry STEWARD
|Fishers Green Sailing Club
|135
|136th
|Laser
|86899
|25
|David CASALE
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|136
|137th
|RS200
|1552
|32
|Owain HUGHES
|Jade BOWEN
|Parkstone YC
|137
|138th
|505
|9136
|53
|Stewart MEARS
|Richard TUCKER
|RCYC
|138
|139th
|National 18
|406
|48
|Jessica BERNEY
|Hugo Berney GREGOR DAVIDSON
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|139
|140th
|Laser
|201481
|25
|Will BIRCHALL
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|140
|141st
|RS400
|1288
|43
|Francisco LOBATO
|Teresa LOBATO
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|141
|142nd
|420
|55402
|30
|Joshua WAHA
|Thomas BRYANT
|Royal Southern Yacht Club
|142
|143rd
|Laser Radial
|201591
|22
|William COOK
|
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|143
|144th
|Laser
|68965
|25
|Sean MULDOON
|
|Haversham Sailing Club
|144
|145th
|Laser Radial
|200715
|22
|Daniel THOMPSON
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|145
|146th
|Halo
|799
|38
|Richard BOTTING
|
|Draycote Water Sailing Club
|146
|147th
|Fireball
|15122
|45
|Dave HALL
|Paul CONSTABLE
|Blackwater Sailing Club
|147
|148th
|Laser Radial
|195812
|22
|Sammy ISAACS‑JOHNSON
|
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|148
|149th
|RS400
|1435
|43
|Matthew SHEAHAN
|Ellie SHEAHAN
|Netley SC
|149
|150th
|RS200
|1265
|32
|Stuart REGNARD
|Charlotte PLUNKETT
|Lee on Solent Sailing Club
|150
|151st
|Laser Radial
|181426
|22
|Scott PARKER
|
|Parkstone YC
|151
|152nd
|420
|55871
|30
|Alex COLQUITT
|Rob GIARDELLI
|West Kirby Sailing Club
|152
|153rd
|29er
|111
|49
|Courtney BILBROUGH
|Hanna BRANT
|HISC
|153
|154th
|Merlin Rocket
|3715
|41
|Paul RAYSON
|Christian HILL
|Fishers Green Sailing Club
|154
|155th
|RS Aero 7
|88
|31
|Daniel WIGMORE
|
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|155
|156th
|2000
|22558
|27
|Kev O'BRIEN
|Jake O'BRIEN
|RAF Sailing Association
|156
|157th
|RS200
|1152
|32
|Jo TRIBE
|Niamh DAVIES
|Burnham sailing club
|157
|158th
|Laser Radial
|201175
|22
|David SAUNDERS
|
|Hill Head Sailing Club
|158
|159th
|RS Aero 9
|2114
|35
|Fernando GAMBOA
|
|Lee on Solent Sailing Club
|159
|160th
|RS Aero 7
|2070
|31
|Ben WEBB
|
|Rickmansworth sailing club
|160
|161st
|Hadron H2
|102
|36
|Douglas POWELL
|
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|161
|162nd
|GP14
|13851
|24
|Edward COYNE
|Szymon MATYJASCZUK
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|162
|163rd
|Laser Radial
|164548
|22
|George SUNDERLAND
|
|Olton Mere Sailing Club
|163
|164th
|RS Vision
|1475
|23
|James CLANCY
|William SIMPKIN
|Desborough Sailing Club
|164
|165th
|RS Feva XL
|6199
|12
|Ethan GERRELL
|Tom BARNES
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|165
|166th
|RS500
|575
|42
|James HOLMES
|Ben WELLS
|Burnham Sailing Club
|166
|167th
|RS200
|419
|32
|James BAYLISS
|Lucinda BAYLISS
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|167
|168th
|RS400
|1134
|43
|Andrew COLE
|Jules THORNE
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|168
|169th
|Wayfarer
|10925
|26
|Bradley FIELD
|Jamie 'gingerbeard' SOUTHWELL
|Hill head/Benfleet
|169
|170th
|RS800
|1166
|61
|Ralph SINGLETON
|Sophie SINGLETON
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|170
|171st
|RS400
|1064
|43
|David RAMSDEN
|Petra RAMSDEN
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|171
|172nd
|RS200
|909
|32
|Jack VINCENT
|Marc VINCENT
|Bough Beech Sailing Club
|172
|173rd
|420
|55472
|30
|Alice SENIOR
|Elizabeth CATTERMOLE
|Plymouth Sailing club
|173
|174th
|RS200
|244
|32
|Charlie SANSOM
|Zoe BAZEN
|Bowmoor Sailing Club
|174
|175th
|RS600
|951
|48
|Michael ISZATT
|
|King George Sailing Club
|175
|176th
|29er
|1221
|49
|Flynn DAVIES
|Thomas JOHNSON
|Burnham Sailing Club
|176
|177th
|Int 14
|1548
|73
|Julian PEARSON
|Matt REID
|Oxford SC
|177
|178th
|RS800
|1144
|61
|Daniel GOODMAN
|Debbie CLARK
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|178
|179th
|Fireball
|15070
|45
|Isaac MARSH
|Oliver DAVENPORT
|Northampton Sailing Club
|179
|180th
|RS400
|854
|43
|Chris BROWN
|David RICKARD
|Weston Sailing Club
|180
|181st
|Merlin Rocket
|1596
|41
|Sel SHAH
|Ben MARSHALL
|Thames Sailing Club
|181
|182nd
|29er
|2494
|49
|Morgan ARCHER
|Haken DIGBY
|Blue Circle Sailing Club
|182
|183rd
|Osprey
|1175
|45
|Emma STEVENSON
|Tim BOWDEN
|Weymouth Sailing Club
|183
|184th
|Laser
|193562
|25
|George FINCH
|
|Royal Harwich Yacht Club
|184
|185th
|Laser
|91113
|25
|David BURROWS
|
|Highcliffe SC
|185
|186th
|RS400
|1192
|43
|Jack MUNNELLY
|Liam VASS
|Arun Yacht Club
|186
|187th
|GP14
|13941
|24
|Dennis ADAMS
|Hannah LIPTROT
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|187
|188th
|RS Vision
|1487
|23
|Richard COWLARD
|Chris ABELL
|Desborough Sailing Club
|188
|189th
|RS400
|1252
|43
|James ALSOP
|Simon EDWARDS
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|189
|190th
|Laser
|209141
|25
|Joe GALLIVAN
|
|Spinnaker Sailing Club
|190
|191st
|Phantom
|1434
|38
|Martin KNOTT
|
|Ribble
|191
|192nd
|RS400
|1448
|43
|Paul ENGELMANN
|Katy ENGELMANN
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|192
|193rd
|Musto Skiff
|547
|55
|Serega SAMUS
|
|Datchet Water Sailing Club
|193
|194th
|D‑Zero
|211
|34
|Mandy SWEET
|
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|194
|195th
|29er
|2123
|49
|Jessie MAIN
|Ellen MAIN
|Warsash SC
|195
|196th
|D‑Zero
|217
|34
|Thomas SOUTHWELL
|
|Netley Sailing club (ASA)
|196
|197th
|420
|53983
|30
|Alexander HUGHES
|Douglas BRIERLEY
|Sutton SC
|197
|198th
|29er
|843
|49
|Hugo BURROWS
|Oli KING
|West Oxfordshire Sailing Club
|198
|199th
|Musto Skiff
|538
|55
|Paul MOLESWORTH
|
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|199
|200th
|Musto Skiff
|531
|55
|Andrew GOULD
|
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|200
|201st
|D‑Zero
|1
|34
|Ian MORGAN
|
|Netley Sailing club (ASA)
|201
|202nd
|D‑Zero
|190
|34
|Robert CAMPBELL
|
|Cransley
|202
|203rd
|D‑Zero
|170
|34
|Sebastian PROWSE
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|203
|204th
|Musto Skiff
|419
|55
|Richard SMITH
|
|Wilsonian SC
|204
|205th
|29er
|1249
|49
|Kim MAY‑PAPAILIOU
|Tom MITCHELL
|Poole Yacht Club
|205
|206th
|Int 14
|1546
|73
|Charles DUCHESNE
|Thomas BRACEWELL
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|206
|207th
|29er
|1905
|49
|Edoardo SIROLLA
|Federico SIROLLA
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|207
|208th
|Laser
|211320
|25
|Simon WIGMORE
|
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|208
|209th
|Finn
|42
|33
|Richard PHILLIPS
|
|Christchurch Sailing Club
|209
|210th
|RS200
|519
|32
|Sue BRANNAM
|Mike PROVEN
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|210
|211th
|RS Aero 9
|2135
|35
|Emanuel ALEXANDRE
|
|YCGC
|211
|212th
|RS Aero 7
|2074
|31
|Matt EVANS
|
|Great Moor SC
|212
|213th
|D‑Zero
|191
|34
|Nigel AUSTIN
|
|Cransley
|213
|214th
|Phantom
|1390
|38
|Richard SIMS
|
|Carsington Sailing Club
|214
|215th
|420
|55632
|30
|Alain WAHA
|Benjamin WAHA
|Royal Southern Yacht Club
|215
|216th
|Laser Vago DH
|757
|30
|Alex KNIGHT
|Rosie JOHNSON
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|216
|217th
|Laser EPS
|115
|35
|Mike STOREY
|
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|217
|218th
|RS Aero 7
|1566
|31
|Tim HIRE
|
|Royal Lymington Yacht Club
|218
|219th
|Vortex
|2014
|46
|Jonathan CARTER
|
|Rickmansworth sailing club
|219
|220th
|Musto Skiff
|165
|55
|Dog STER
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|220
|221st
|RS Aero 7
|2110
|31
|Emma PEARSON
|
|Weston Sailing Club
|221
|222nd
|Laser Radial
|179808
|22
|James CUXSON
|
|Newhaven & seaford sailing club
|222
|223rd
|Laser Vago DH
|1158
|30
|Christophe LE LANNOU
|Erwann LE LANNOU
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|223
|224th
|RS400
|835
|43
|Nigel MAYCOCK
|Mark FOWLER
|Littleton Sailing Club
|224
|225th
|49er
|1082
|74
|Iona DIXON
|Callum DIXON
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|225
|226th
|RS Vision
|1123
|23
|Mark HARTLEY
|Paul JOHNSON
|Desborough Sailing Club
|226
|227th
|RS200
|717
|32
|Nick WRIGHT
|Ned WRIGHT
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|227
|228th
|420
|51427
|30
|William RUSSELL
|Chris HASLAM
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|228
|229th
|Laser
|201100
|25
|Paul COOPER
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|229
|230th
|RS Quest
|167
|26
|Iain PORTER
|Jon RUSSELL
|Sea Cadets
|230
|231st
|Int 14
|1551
|73
|Colin SMITH
|Peter HELM
|Bough Beech Sailing Club
|231
|232nd
|Laser Radial
|185309
|22
|Eleanor ELDER
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|232
|233rd
|RS Aero 7
|1301
|31
|Emily DAVIS
|
|Great Moor SC
|233
|234th
|Seafly
|620
|28
|Simon HIBBERD
|Alan COLLETT
|Blakeney Sailing Club
|234
|235th
|RS Aero 7
|1219
|31
|Arnaud BOUCHEZ
|
|Club Nautique de Wimereux
|235
|236th
|RS Quest
|168
|26
|Jack MITCHELL
|Sam GREEN
|Sea Cadets
|236
|237th
|2000
|84
|27
|Chris ROLFE
|Duncan REEKE
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|237
|238th
|RS Quest
|165
|26
|Lee TAYLOR
|Paul LOGAN
|Sea Cadets
|238
|239th
|RS Aero 5
|2134
|26
|Alice LUCY
|
|Rutland Sailing Club
|239
|240th
|RS Aero 7
|2133
|31
|Andrevon CAROLINE
|
|CNVA
|240
|241st
|Laser Vago DH
|1443
|30
|Russell AKESTER
|Phil HORNSBY
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|241
|242nd
|RS Quest
|166
|26
|Hassan KAMARA
|Amy BALES
|Sea Cadets
|242
|243rd
|29er
|471
|49
|Leon STEIN
|Joseph DORMER
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|243
|244th
|Musto Skiff
|409
|55
|Andy TARBOTON
|
|Henley Midmar Yacht Club
|DNC
|244th
|Contender
|705
|41
|Andrew BELSON
|
|Rutland Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS400
|845
|43
|Douglas CLOW
|Ian HAMILTON
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Blaze
|754
|35
|Mark ASTBURY
|
|Warsash SC
|DNC
|244th
|RS700
|758
|55
|Simon HAWES
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNF
|244th
|Topper
|786
|0
|Ollie VENNIS‑OZANNE
|
|Hill Head Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|D‑Zero
|174
|34
|Graham COOPER
|
|South Cerney Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS Quest
|180
|26
|Penny GILLETT
|Chris BURNS
|Sea Cadets
|DNC
|244th
|RS Quest
|189
|26
|Laurence JAY
|Zoe BES‑GREEN
|Sea Cadets
|DNC
|244th
|D‑Zero
|234
|34
|David SUMMERVILLE
|
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Laser Stratos
|341
|28
|Rob GULLAN
|Jack HOLDEN
|Royal Southern Yacht Club
|DNC
|244th
|470
|880
|42
|Harvey MARTIN
|James BISHOP
|Ogston
|OCS
|244th
|Finn
|37
|33
|Steve HAYLES
|
|Christchurch Sailing club
|DNC
|244th
|RS200
|1241
|32
|CJ CAVALLARI
|Uta GRIESENBACH
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|OCS
|244th
|Phantom
|1280
|38
|Ian STONE
|
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Hadron
|1340
|34
|Vanessa WEEDON‑JONES
|
|Grafham Water Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS700
|982
|55
|Roland SMITH
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNF
|244th
|RS800
|1041
|61
|Tristan WALKER‑HUTT
|Tom CLAYTON
|Marconi Sailing Club
|DNF
|244th
|RS200
|1605
|32
|Kevin DRUCE
|Christoff JENKINS
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|OCS
|244th
|RS Vision
|1710
|23
|Martin PUE
|Caroline BUTLER
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS Aero 7
|1891
|31
|Paul HILLS
|
|Rickmansworth Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS200
|1546
|32
|John MCKELVIE
|Sarah MCKELVIE
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Int 14
|1559
|73
|Andy FITZGERALD
|Harvey HILLARY
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS200
|1566
|32
|Matt MEE
|Emma NORRIS
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|RS400
|1377
|43
|Mark OAKEY
|Jamie PIDDUCK
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNF
|244th
|Streaker
|1519
|21
|Angus BEYTS
|
|Newburgh SC
|DNC
|244th
|Int Moth
|4248
|97
|Neil BAKER
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Laser
|208854
|25
|James HYDE
|
|Mount Batten
|DNC
|244th
|Laser Radial
|211322
|22
|Natalya WILLIAMS
|
|Datchet Watwe Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Laser
|186828
|25
|Nick ROWLANDS
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Laser
|188578
|25
|Steven FOWLES
|
|Queen Mary Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Laser Radial
|119580
|22
|Ana‑lucia LIMBRICK
|
|Sussex Yacht Club
|DNC
|244th
|Laser
|122676
|25
|Andrew EVERITT
|
|North Herts and East Beds
|DNC
|244th
|Laser
|130773
|25
|Robin STOTT
|
|North Herts and East Beds Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Solo
|5703
|21
|John BALL
|
|Brightlingsea sc
|DNC
|244th
|505
|9156
|53
|Mike PICKERING
|Mike PRIDDLE
|Restronguet SC
|DNC
|244th
|GP14
|14166
|24
|Richard HAM
|Steve BROWNE
|Tollesbury Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|29er
|2242
|49
|Ellen MORLEY
|Hannah TUCKER
|Burnham sailing club
|DNC
|244th
|Lark
|2522
|31
|Chris BIGLIN
|Ben BIGLIN
|Shustoke Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|National 12
|3388
|32
|Alan BEETON
|Ella FORD
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|National 12
|3540
|32
|Jon IBBOTSON
|Rachel SMITH
|Burghfield Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|National 12
|3543
|32
|John MEADOWCROFT
|Ollie MEADOWCROFT
|Upper Thames Sailing Club
|DNC
|244th
|Int Moth
|4241
|97
|Ian KEELY
|
|W&OB YC
|DNC
|244th
|Solo
|5689
|21
|Rob COOK
|
|Northampton Sailing Club
|DNC
www.thebloodymary.org.uk