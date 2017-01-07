Fireflys win the day in the 44th Bloody Mary

by Tony Bishop today at 6:33 pm

Nine year old wins Bloody Mary as Fireflys glide to victory in a light winds classic

Light winds greeted the sailors of the 5th leg of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series as the 44rd Bloody Mary got underway at Queen Mary Sailing Club. This year attracted 287 entries, representing 61 classes from 105 clubs.

A steady force two decreased to a patchy force one testing the skills of 444 sailors today.

With one hour to go it was Topper 47641 of Sam Jones in the lead followed by the Firefly 2649 of Alex and Thomas Davey, with the Firefly taking the lead with 45 minutes to the finish cannons. Two Fireflys took advantage of the dying breeze to get a good lead over the chasing pack, with the Enterprises, Solos, Thames A-Raters and National 12s, carving their way through the fleet in pursuit.

But there was no chance of catching father and son team, Alex and Thomas, from Royal Harwich YC, in their Firefly 2649 as they glided to victory. Second place went to Firefly 3119, Barney Smith and Finian Morris from Papercourt, with the Solo 5491 of Michael Simms, Carsington SC, taking third. Ann Jackson and Alan Skeen from Burghfield were fourth in their Enterprise 23349, with Ann also scooping First Lady Helm and First Grand Master trophies.

A testing day, resulting in the first ever win for the Firefly class and probably the youngest winner in crew, Thomas age 9, with 2nd placed crew Finian Morris from Papercourt also flying the flag for young sailors. Well done to all who took to the water today.

The overall winners thanked the race committee and all at the club for running the race so well in challenging conditions.

Boat Tracking was used at the Bloody Mary and a full replay can be viewed at www.tractrac.com/web/event-page/event_20170103_BloodyMary/951

Queen Mary would like to thank our sponsors Sportography, Speed SIX and Thyme Lords Catering whose assistance was greatly valued in running the event.

Overall Results:

First Lady Helm: Enterprise 23349 Ann Jackson from Burghfield

First Queen Mary Helm: Laser 182481 Toby Ayre

Grand Master: Enterprise 23349 Ann Jackson

Firs Junior Helm: Topper 47641 Sam Jones from Hill Head

12 Class prizes were also awarded to:

29er: 111 Courtney Billborough and Hanna Brant, HISC

D-Zero: 195 Rob Lennox from Barnt Green

Laser: 210020 Alistair Goodwin from Haversham SC

Laser Radial: 143568 Magnus Handley from Queen Mary SC

Merlin Rocket: 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis from Frensham Pond

National 12: 3530 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne from Burghfield

RS Aero 7: 88 Daniel Wigmore from Grafham Water

RS Aero 9: 2162 Peter Chaplin from Burghfield

RS200: 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson from Itchenor

RS400: 1203 Richard Gray and Jon Dyas from Queen Mary SC

Solo: 5491 Michael Simms from Carsington SC

Topper: 47641 Sam Jones from Hill Head

Pos Class Sail No Start No Helm Crew Club Result 1st Firefly 2649 17 Alex DAVEY Thomas DAVEY Royal Harwich Yacht Club 1 2nd Firefly 3119 17 Barney SMITH Finian MORRIS Papercourt Sailing Club 2 3rd Solo 5491 21 Michael SIMS Carsington Sailing Club 3 4th Enterprise 23349 21 Ann JACKSON Alan SKEENS Burghfield Sailing Club 4 5th Solo 5670 21 Vince HOREY King George Sailing Club 5 6th Solo 5080 21 Fraser HAYDEN Papercourt Sailing Club 6 7th Thames A Rater 24 54 Jamie STEWART James DATE Frensham Pond Sailing Club 7 8th Solo 5651 21 Lawrence CREASER Hayling Island Sailing Club 8 9th Miracle 4040 15 Neal GIBSON Keith MACEY Redoubt Sailing Club 9 10th GP14 13251 24 Ian DOBSON Gemma MARSHALL Burwain SC 10 11th Enterprise 22901 21 Paul YOUNG Nancy GUDGEON Midland Sailing Club 11 12th Thames A Rater 20 54 Ben PALMER Handsome SAM Hayling Island Sailing Club 12 13th Topper 47641 0 Sam JONES Hill Head Sailing Club 13 14th Firefly 792 17 Oli BURROWS Alex BAXTER West Oxfordshire Sailing Club 14 15th Solo 5666 21 Andrew BOYCE Papercourt Sailing Club 15 16th Enterprise 21932 21 Ben BURROWS Bea BURROWS West Oxfordshire Sailing Club 16 17th Streaker 691 21 Paul JAGO Attenborough Sailing Club 17 18th Solo 5466 21 Paul PLAYLE Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club 18 19th GP14 14095 24 Matt BURGE Aimee BURGE Poole Yacht Club 19 20th Laser 210020 25 Alistair GOODWIN Haversham Sailing Club 20 21st RS200 1642 32 Maria STANLEY Rob HENDERSON Itchenor Sailing Club 21 22nd Solo 5138 21 Patrick OVERS Paxton Lakes Sailing Club 22 23rd Firefly 4125 17 James NICOLL Joe SCARBOROUGH West Oxfordshire Sailing Club 23 24th Comet Trio 394 29 Alex HORLOCK Robert HORLOCK Exe Sailing Club 24 25th National 12 3530 32 Graham CAMM Zoe BALLANTYNE Burghfield Sailing Club 25 26th Laser 169280 25 Andrew KERR Weirwood SC 26 27th Topper 47807 0 Leo WILKINSON Maidenhead Sailing Club 27 28th Topper 47257 0 Bill HUDSON Newhaven & seaford sailing club 28 29th RS Feva XL 230 12 Dylan MCPHERSON Dylan COLLINGBOURNE Burnham Sailing club 29 30th Topper 47750 0 Maxi TUSTAIN Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club 30 31st Firefly 3009 17 Mark JENNINGS Hannah JENNINGS West Oxfordshire Sailing Club 31 32nd Supernova 1186 30 Andrew SNELL Datchet Water Sailing Club 32 33rd RS200 626 32 Will TAYLOR Matt TAYLOR Brightlingsea SC 33 34th Laser 182481 25 Toby AYRE Queen Mary Sailing Club 34 35th RS200 967 32 Graham FLYNN Isobel TATE The Chase Sailing Club 35 36th Lark 2528 31 Stuart HYDON Jane SCOTT DAVIES Shustoke Sailing Club 36 37th Firefly 3120 17 Gabriel WRENN Jonathan HOWE University of Birmingham Sailing Club 37 38th Laser 203157 25 Michael YANKOV Queen Mary Sailing Club 38 39th Topper 47531 0 Curtis MCKAY HOAC / Queensmead 39 40th Laser 209265 25 Michael HICKS Queen Mary Sailing Club 40 41st Topper 47780 0 Aaron EVANS Silver Wing Sailing Club 41 42nd 2.4m 125 11 Nev MILLARD Queen Mary Sailability 42 43rd Laser 180952 25 Andy LEGRISE Warsash SC 43 44th GP14 14151 24 Stephen COOPER Chris LOMAX Welsh Harp sailing Club 44 45th RS200 974 32 Adam WICKENDEN Lesley SARJANTSON Silverwing Sailing club 45 46th Laser Radial 143568 22 Magnus HANDLEY Queen Mary Sailing Club 46 47th Laser 203316 25 Anatoly KREVELEVICH Queen Mary Sailing Club 47 48th Laser 204678 25 Mark SANCKEN Queen Mary Sailing Club 48 49th Laser Radial 197941 22 Alex BUTLER Hayling Island Sailing Club 49 50th Miracle 4064 15 Brian JONES Paul BARNES Maidenhead Sailing Club 50 51st Topper 188 0 Monique VENNIS‑OZANNE Hill Head Sailing Club 51 52nd Topper 47733 0 Alfie LESTER Felpham Sailing Club 52 53rd Topper 48027 0 Tom WILLIAMSON Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club 53 54th Topper 47685 0 Samuel BRACKLEY Felpham Sailing Club 54 55th RS Feva XL 4407 12 Ollie JENKINS Josh HOBBS Hayling Island Sailing Club 55 56th Europe 351 22 Peter BELL Highcliffe / RLYC 56 57th Topper 47796 0 Cameron SWORD Papercourt Sailing Club 57 58th Laser 141040 25 Gareth RUSSELL Paxton Lakes Sailing Club 58 59th Laser 209263 25 James BAXTER Queen Mary Sailing Club 59 60th Laser 169279 25 Jamie WEBB Rickmansworth Sailing Club 60 61st Laser Radial 207986 22 Eleanor CRAIG Draycote Water Sailing Club 61 62nd GP14 13870 24 Maciez MATYJASCZUK Dianne MARCOS Welsh Harp Sailing Club 62 63rd Comet 867 16 Chris ROBINSON Burghfield Sailing Club 63 64th Laser Radial 186435 22 Graham COOK Hayling Island Sailing Club 64 65th Laser 173312 25 Andrew MUSSELWHITE Spinnaker Sailing Club 65 66th National 12 3544 32 Thomas STEWART Robert STEWART Waldringfield Sailing Club 66 67th Laser Radial 197705 22 Molly SACKER Burnaham Over Staithe Sailing Club 67 68th Laser 189111 25 Neil CROSSOUARD HHSC 68 69th Topper 47779 0 Robin STEIN Queen Mary Sailing Club 69 70th Laser 186375 25 Julia HANCOCK Queen Mary Sailing Club 70 71st Merlin Rocket 3776 41 Nick CRAIG Tobytastic LEWIS Frensham SC/ Burghfield SC 71 72nd Laser 202543 25 Leila MOORE Queen Mary Sailing Club 72 73rd Merlin Rocket 3739 41 Ben MCGRANE Roz MCGRANE Netley SC 73 74th RS200 849 32 Clare WHITEHILL James ELLIS HISC 74 75th Merlin Rocket 3759 41 Sam PASCOE Megan PASCOE Castle Cove Sailing Club 75 76th Topper 46919 0 Yana SKVORTSOVA Datchet Water Sailing Club 76 77th RS200 994 32 James GEORGE Harry GEORGE Queen Mary Sailing Club 77 78th Merlin Rocket 1692 41 Rob CAGE Nicky ERSKINE‑TULLOCH Thames Sailing Club 78 79th Halo 818 38 Mike LYONS Burghfield Sailing Club 79 80th X1 7 45 Val NEDYALKOV Roger O'GORMAN London Corinthian Sailing Club 80 81st RS400 1203 43 Richard GRAY Jon DYAS Queen Mary Sailing Club 81 82nd Scorpion 2022 35 Dave Wade Rachael Rhodes Northampton Sailing Club 82 83rd RS200 1345 32 Jonathan LEWIS Caitlin MORLEY Burnham Sailing Club 83 84th Laser 181358 25 Adam MEEKINGS Maidenhead Sailing Club 84 85th Topper 47956 0 Anabelle ESQUILANT DSWC 85 86th National 18 401 48 Oliver HOUSEMAN Jeremy Vines Tamesis Club 86 87th Laser 206891 25 Ben SHARP Queen Mary Sailing Club 87 88th Topper 45770 0 Bjorn HANDLEY Queen Mary Sailing Club 88 89th D‑One 8 41 Sam BARKER Castle Cove Sailing Club 89 90th Laser 168091 25 George COLES Carsington Sailing Club 90 91st RS Aero 9 2162 35 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield Sailing Club 91 92nd RS400 1074 43 Russell CLARK Emma CLARKE RNSA / Stokes Bay SC 92 93rd RS Aero 9 2152 35 Ben ROLFE Burghfield Sailing Club 93 94th RS Aero 9 2148 35 Gareth GRIFFITHS Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club 94 95th RS Aero 9 1888 35 Chris LARR Northampton Sailing Club 95 96th National 12 3519 32 Jeremy HARTLEY Luke HARTLEY Stokes Bay Sailing Club 96 97th B14 795 55 Mark BARNES Charlotte JONES Exe Sailing Club 97 98th RS Aero 9 2093 35 Peter BARTON Lymington Town Sailing Club 98 99th National 18 400 48 James FOX Tom McLaughlin/ Kaan Yargici Tamesis Club 99 100th RS200 1023 32 Rheanna PAVEY Claudia WILSON Stour SC / Burghfield SC 100 101st X1 0 45 Martin DIXON Chris INGRAM London Corinthian Sailing Club 101 102nd National 18 412 48 Ewen BARRY Stanley Browne DION BARRETT Royal Cork Yacht Club 102 103rd RS200 1112 32 Nigel PEPPERDINE Diana PEPPERDINE Staunton Harold Sailing Club 103 104th Merlin Rocket 3676 41 Tim FELLS Fran GIFFORD Salcombe YC 104 105th Scorpion 2039 35 Peter GRAY Richard PEPPERDINE Staunton Harold Sailing Club 105 106th RS400 1189 43 Steve RESTALL Chris STUBBS Downs Sailing Club 106 107th RS400 1021 43 Roger BENNETT Sue TAYLOR Silver Wing Sailing Club 107 108th 505 9158 53 Ben ILIFFE Paddy LEWIS Datchet Water Sailing Club 108 109th D‑Zero 195 34 Rob LENNOX Barnt Green SC 109 110th RS400 1398 43 Sarah ALLAN Gavin STANLEY Queen Mary Sailing Club 110 111th 420 55015 30 Alex SMALLWOOD Ross THOMPSON Datchet Water Sailing Club 111 112th Laser Radial 205768 22 Deborah HUGHES Upper Thames Sailing Club 112 113th RS Aero 9 1089 35 Kent MARTIN Ogston SC 113 114th Albacore 8158 32 METCALFE‑SMITH METCALFE‑SMITH Carsington Sailing Club 114 115th National 12 3217 32 John REES Mari SHEPARD Hayling Island Sailing Club 115 116th Merlin Rocket 3726 41 Will HENDERSON Arthur HENDERSON Salcombe YC 116 117th RS200 1490 32 Ian GREGORY Gareth EDWARDS Frensham Pond Sailing Club 117 118th Merlin Rocket 3758 41 Tim SAXTON Jodie GREEN Grafham Water Sailing Club 118 119th Laser 182689 25 Andrew WHITTAKER Queen Mary Sailing Club 119 120th Musto Skiff 544 55 Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay Sailing Club 120 121st Osprey 1347 45 Philip MEAKINS Tba TBA Warsash SC 121 122nd Merlin Rocket 3707 41 Alex JACKSON James WARREN Hampton SC 122 123rd RS200 1389 32 Roger PHILLIPS Tom CROMPTON Burghfield Sailing Club 123 124th National 12 3548 32 Nick COPSEY Stephen CARVER Stokes Bay Sailing Club 124 125th Laser 204005 25 Edward DYER 125 126th RS400 741 43 Michael FERGUSON Philip ADAMS Royal Ulster Yacht Club 126 127th RS200 1012 32 Charles WHELAN Cat SEDDON HISC 127 128th Osprey 1281 45 Terry CURTIS Peter GREIG Castle Cove Sailing Club 128 129th Laser Radial 207612 22 Jake BOWHAY Stokes Bay Sailing Club 129 130th RS Aero 9 2157 35 Nigel ROLFE Burghfield Sailing Club 130 131st Int 14 155 73 Neale JONES Ed FITZGERALD Itchenor Sailing Club 131 132nd RS200 1178 32 Julian BRADLEY Helen CAFFERATA Wembley Sailing Club 132 133rd RS200 812 32 Giles KUZYK Toni DUFFY Parkstone YC 133 134th Fireball 15096 45 Christian BIRRELL Vyv TOWNEND Bough Beech Sailing Club 134 135th Merlin Rocket 3682 41 Jon STEWARD Harry STEWARD Fishers Green Sailing Club 135 136th Laser 86899 25 David CASALE Queen Mary Sailing Club 136 137th RS200 1552 32 Owain HUGHES Jade BOWEN Parkstone YC 137 138th 505 9136 53 Stewart MEARS Richard TUCKER RCYC 138 139th National 18 406 48 Jessica BERNEY Hugo Berney GREGOR DAVIDSON Datchet Water Sailing Club 139 140th Laser 201481 25 Will BIRCHALL Queen Mary Sailing Club 140 141st RS400 1288 43 Francisco LOBATO Teresa LOBATO Queen Mary Sailing Club 141 142nd 420 55402 30 Joshua WAHA Thomas BRYANT Royal Southern Yacht Club 142 143rd Laser Radial 201591 22 William COOK Hayling Island Sailing Club 143 144th Laser 68965 25 Sean MULDOON Haversham Sailing Club 144 145th Laser Radial 200715 22 Daniel THOMPSON Queen Mary Sailing Club 145 146th Halo 799 38 Richard BOTTING Draycote Water Sailing Club 146 147th Fireball 15122 45 Dave HALL Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater Sailing Club 147 148th Laser Radial 195812 22 Sammy ISAACS‑JOHNSON Maidenhead Sailing Club 148 149th RS400 1435 43 Matthew SHEAHAN Ellie SHEAHAN Netley SC 149 150th RS200 1265 32 Stuart REGNARD Charlotte PLUNKETT Lee on Solent Sailing Club 150 151st Laser Radial 181426 22 Scott PARKER Parkstone YC 151 152nd 420 55871 30 Alex COLQUITT Rob GIARDELLI West Kirby Sailing Club 152 153rd 29er 111 49 Courtney BILBROUGH Hanna BRANT HISC 153 154th Merlin Rocket 3715 41 Paul RAYSON Christian HILL Fishers Green Sailing Club 154 155th RS Aero 7 88 31 Daniel WIGMORE Grafham Water Sailing Club 155 156th 2000 22558 27 Kev O'BRIEN Jake O'BRIEN RAF Sailing Association 156 157th RS200 1152 32 Jo TRIBE Niamh DAVIES Burnham sailing club 157 158th Laser Radial 201175 22 David SAUNDERS Hill Head Sailing Club 158 159th RS Aero 9 2114 35 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent Sailing Club 159 160th RS Aero 7 2070 31 Ben WEBB Rickmansworth sailing club 160 161st Hadron H2 102 36 Douglas POWELL Burghfield Sailing Club 161 162nd GP14 13851 24 Edward COYNE Szymon MATYJASCZUK Welsh Harp Sailing Club 162 163rd Laser Radial 164548 22 George SUNDERLAND Olton Mere Sailing Club 163 164th RS Vision 1475 23 James CLANCY William SIMPKIN Desborough Sailing Club 164 165th RS Feva XL 6199 12 Ethan GERRELL Tom BARNES Queen Mary Sailing Club 165 166th RS500 575 42 James HOLMES Ben WELLS Burnham Sailing Club 166 167th RS200 419 32 James BAYLISS Lucinda BAYLISS Queen Mary Sailing Club 167 168th RS400 1134 43 Andrew COLE Jules THORNE Queen Mary Sailing Club 168 169th Wayfarer 10925 26 Bradley FIELD Jamie 'gingerbeard' SOUTHWELL Hill head/Benfleet 169 170th RS800 1166 61 Ralph SINGLETON Sophie SINGLETON Datchet Water Sailing Club 170 171st RS400 1064 43 David RAMSDEN Petra RAMSDEN Queen Mary Sailing Club 171 172nd RS200 909 32 Jack VINCENT Marc VINCENT Bough Beech Sailing Club 172 173rd 420 55472 30 Alice SENIOR Elizabeth CATTERMOLE Plymouth Sailing club 173 174th RS200 244 32 Charlie SANSOM Zoe BAZEN Bowmoor Sailing Club 174 175th RS600 951 48 Michael ISZATT King George Sailing Club 175 176th 29er 1221 49 Flynn DAVIES Thomas JOHNSON Burnham Sailing Club 176 177th Int 14 1548 73 Julian PEARSON Matt REID Oxford SC 177 178th RS800 1144 61 Daniel GOODMAN Debbie CLARK Datchet Water Sailing Club 178 179th Fireball 15070 45 Isaac MARSH Oliver DAVENPORT Northampton Sailing Club 179 180th RS400 854 43 Chris BROWN David RICKARD Weston Sailing Club 180 181st Merlin Rocket 1596 41 Sel SHAH Ben MARSHALL Thames Sailing Club 181 182nd 29er 2494 49 Morgan ARCHER Haken DIGBY Blue Circle Sailing Club 182 183rd Osprey 1175 45 Emma STEVENSON Tim BOWDEN Weymouth Sailing Club 183 184th Laser 193562 25 George FINCH Royal Harwich Yacht Club 184 185th Laser 91113 25 David BURROWS Highcliffe SC 185 186th RS400 1192 43 Jack MUNNELLY Liam VASS Arun Yacht Club 186 187th GP14 13941 24 Dennis ADAMS Hannah LIPTROT Welsh Harp Sailing Club 187 188th RS Vision 1487 23 Richard COWLARD Chris ABELL Desborough Sailing Club 188 189th RS400 1252 43 James ALSOP Simon EDWARDS Queen Mary Sailing Club 189 190th Laser 209141 25 Joe GALLIVAN Spinnaker Sailing Club 190 191st Phantom 1434 38 Martin KNOTT Ribble 191 192nd RS400 1448 43 Paul ENGELMANN Katy ENGELMANN Queen Mary Sailing Club 192 193rd Musto Skiff 547 55 Serega SAMUS Datchet Water Sailing Club 193 194th D‑Zero 211 34 Mandy SWEET Grafham Water Sailing Club 194 195th 29er 2123 49 Jessie MAIN Ellen MAIN Warsash SC 195 196th D‑Zero 217 34 Thomas SOUTHWELL Netley Sailing club (ASA) 196 197th 420 53983 30 Alexander HUGHES Douglas BRIERLEY Sutton SC 197 198th 29er 843 49 Hugo BURROWS Oli KING West Oxfordshire Sailing Club 198 199th Musto Skiff 538 55 Paul MOLESWORTH Stokes Bay Sailing Club 199 200th Musto Skiff 531 55 Andrew GOULD Stokes Bay Sailing Club 200 201st D‑Zero 1 34 Ian MORGAN Netley Sailing club (ASA) 201 202nd D‑Zero 190 34 Robert CAMPBELL Cransley 202 203rd D‑Zero 170 34 Sebastian PROWSE Queen Mary Sailing Club 203 204th Musto Skiff 419 55 Richard SMITH Wilsonian SC 204 205th 29er 1249 49 Kim MAY‑PAPAILIOU Tom MITCHELL Poole Yacht Club 205 206th Int 14 1546 73 Charles DUCHESNE Thomas BRACEWELL Itchenor Sailing Club 206 207th 29er 1905 49 Edoardo SIROLLA Federico SIROLLA Queen Mary Sailing Club 207 208th Laser 211320 25 Simon WIGMORE Grafham Water Sailing Club 208 209th Finn 42 33 Richard PHILLIPS Christchurch Sailing Club 209 210th RS200 519 32 Sue BRANNAM Mike PROVEN Burghfield Sailing Club 210 211th RS Aero 9 2135 35 Emanuel ALEXANDRE YCGC 211 212th RS Aero 7 2074 31 Matt EVANS Great Moor SC 212 213th D‑Zero 191 34 Nigel AUSTIN Cransley 213 214th Phantom 1390 38 Richard SIMS Carsington Sailing Club 214 215th 420 55632 30 Alain WAHA Benjamin WAHA Royal Southern Yacht Club 215 216th Laser Vago DH 757 30 Alex KNIGHT Rosie JOHNSON Queen Mary Sailing Club 216 217th Laser EPS 115 35 Mike STOREY Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club 217 218th RS Aero 7 1566 31 Tim HIRE Royal Lymington Yacht Club 218 219th Vortex 2014 46 Jonathan CARTER Rickmansworth sailing club 219 220th Musto Skiff 165 55 Dog STER Queen Mary Sailing Club 220 221st RS Aero 7 2110 31 Emma PEARSON Weston Sailing Club 221 222nd Laser Radial 179808 22 James CUXSON Newhaven & seaford sailing club 222 223rd Laser Vago DH 1158 30 Christophe LE LANNOU Erwann LE LANNOU Queen Mary Sailing Club 223 224th RS400 835 43 Nigel MAYCOCK Mark FOWLER Littleton Sailing Club 224 225th 49er 1082 74 Iona DIXON Callum DIXON Queen Mary Sailing Club 225 226th RS Vision 1123 23 Mark HARTLEY Paul JOHNSON Desborough Sailing Club 226 227th RS200 717 32 Nick WRIGHT Ned WRIGHT Queen Mary Sailing Club 227 228th 420 51427 30 William RUSSELL Chris HASLAM Grafham Water Sailing Club 228 229th Laser 201100 25 Paul COOPER Queen Mary Sailing Club 229 230th RS Quest 167 26 Iain PORTER Jon RUSSELL Sea Cadets 230 231st Int 14 1551 73 Colin SMITH Peter HELM Bough Beech Sailing Club 231 232nd Laser Radial 185309 22 Eleanor ELDER Queen Mary Sailing Club 232 233rd RS Aero 7 1301 31 Emily DAVIS Great Moor SC 233 234th Seafly 620 28 Simon HIBBERD Alan COLLETT Blakeney Sailing Club 234 235th RS Aero 7 1219 31 Arnaud BOUCHEZ Club Nautique de Wimereux 235 236th RS Quest 168 26 Jack MITCHELL Sam GREEN Sea Cadets 236 237th 2000 84 27 Chris ROLFE Duncan REEKE Queen Mary Sailing Club 237 238th RS Quest 165 26 Lee TAYLOR Paul LOGAN Sea Cadets 238 239th RS Aero 5 2134 26 Alice LUCY Rutland Sailing Club 239 240th RS Aero 7 2133 31 Andrevon CAROLINE CNVA 240 241st Laser Vago DH 1443 30 Russell AKESTER Phil HORNSBY Queen Mary Sailing Club 241 242nd RS Quest 166 26 Hassan KAMARA Amy BALES Sea Cadets 242 243rd 29er 471 49 Leon STEIN Joseph DORMER Queen Mary Sailing Club 243 244th Musto Skiff 409 55 Andy TARBOTON Henley Midmar Yacht Club DNC 244th Contender 705 41 Andrew BELSON Rutland Sailing Club DNC 244th RS400 845 43 Douglas CLOW Ian HAMILTON Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club DNC 244th Blaze 754 35 Mark ASTBURY Warsash SC DNC 244th RS700 758 55 Simon HAWES Queen Mary Sailing Club DNF 244th Topper 786 0 Ollie VENNIS‑OZANNE Hill Head Sailing Club DNC 244th D‑Zero 174 34 Graham COOPER South Cerney Sailing Club DNC 244th RS Quest 180 26 Penny GILLETT Chris BURNS Sea Cadets DNC 244th RS Quest 189 26 Laurence JAY Zoe BES‑GREEN Sea Cadets DNC 244th D‑Zero 234 34 David SUMMERVILLE Grafham Water Sailing Club DNC 244th Laser Stratos 341 28 Rob GULLAN Jack HOLDEN Royal Southern Yacht Club DNC 244th 470 880 42 Harvey MARTIN James BISHOP Ogston OCS 244th Finn 37 33 Steve HAYLES Christchurch Sailing club DNC 244th RS200 1241 32 CJ CAVALLARI Uta GRIESENBACH Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club OCS 244th Phantom 1280 38 Ian STONE Maidenhead Sailing Club DNC 244th Hadron 1340 34 Vanessa WEEDON‑JONES Grafham Water Sailing Club DNC 244th RS700 982 55 Roland SMITH Queen Mary Sailing Club DNF 244th RS800 1041 61 Tristan WALKER‑HUTT Tom CLAYTON Marconi Sailing Club DNF 244th RS200 1605 32 Kevin DRUCE Christoff JENKINS Burghfield Sailing Club OCS 244th RS Vision 1710 23 Martin PUE Caroline BUTLER Queen Mary Sailing Club DNC 244th RS Aero 7 1891 31 Paul HILLS Rickmansworth Sailing Club DNC 244th RS200 1546 32 John MCKELVIE Sarah MCKELVIE Queen Mary Sailing Club DNC 244th Int 14 1559 73 Andy FITZGERALD Harvey HILLARY Itchenor Sailing Club DNC 244th RS200 1566 32 Matt MEE Emma NORRIS Burghfield Sailing Club DNC 244th RS400 1377 43 Mark OAKEY Jamie PIDDUCK Queen Mary Sailing Club DNF 244th Streaker 1519 21 Angus BEYTS Newburgh SC DNC 244th Int Moth 4248 97 Neil BAKER Queen Mary Sailing Club DNC 244th Laser 208854 25 James HYDE Mount Batten DNC 244th Laser Radial 211322 22 Natalya WILLIAMS Datchet Watwe Sailing Club DNC 244th Laser 186828 25 Nick ROWLANDS Queen Mary Sailing Club DNC 244th Laser 188578 25 Steven FOWLES Queen Mary Sailing Club DNC 244th Laser Radial 119580 22 Ana‑lucia LIMBRICK Sussex Yacht Club DNC 244th Laser 122676 25 Andrew EVERITT North Herts and East Beds DNC 244th Laser 130773 25 Robin STOTT North Herts and East Beds Sailing Club DNC 244th Solo 5703 21 John BALL Brightlingsea sc DNC 244th 505 9156 53 Mike PICKERING Mike PRIDDLE Restronguet SC DNC 244th GP14 14166 24 Richard HAM Steve BROWNE Tollesbury Sailing Club DNC 244th 29er 2242 49 Ellen MORLEY Hannah TUCKER Burnham sailing club DNC 244th Lark 2522 31 Chris BIGLIN Ben BIGLIN Shustoke Sailing Club DNC 244th National 12 3388 32 Alan BEETON Ella FORD Burghfield Sailing Club DNC 244th National 12 3540 32 Jon IBBOTSON Rachel SMITH Burghfield Sailing Club DNC 244th National 12 3543 32 John MEADOWCROFT Ollie MEADOWCROFT Upper Thames Sailing Club DNC 244th Int Moth 4241 97 Ian KEELY W&OB YC DNC 244th Solo 5689 21 Rob COOK Northampton Sailing Club DNC

