Fireflys win the day in the 44th Bloody Mary

by Tony Bishop today at 6:33 pm 7 January 2017

Nine year old wins Bloody Mary as Fireflys glide to victory in a light winds classic

Light winds greeted the sailors of the 5th leg of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series as the 44rd Bloody Mary got underway at Queen Mary Sailing Club. This year attracted 287 entries, representing 61 classes from 105 clubs.

A steady force two decreased to a patchy force one testing the skills of 444 sailors today.

With one hour to go it was Topper 47641 of Sam Jones in the lead followed by the Firefly 2649 of Alex and Thomas Davey, with the Firefly taking the lead with 45 minutes to the finish cannons. Two Fireflys took advantage of the dying breeze to get a good lead over the chasing pack, with the Enterprises, Solos, Thames A-Raters and National 12s, carving their way through the fleet in pursuit.

But there was no chance of catching father and son team, Alex and Thomas, from Royal Harwich YC, in their Firefly 2649 as they glided to victory. Second place went to Firefly 3119, Barney Smith and Finian Morris from Papercourt, with the Solo 5491 of Michael Simms, Carsington SC, taking third. Ann Jackson and Alan Skeen from Burghfield were fourth in their Enterprise 23349, with Ann also scooping First Lady Helm and First Grand Master trophies.

A testing day, resulting in the first ever win for the Firefly class and probably the youngest winner in crew, Thomas age 9, with 2nd placed crew Finian Morris from Papercourt also flying the flag for young sailors. Well done to all who took to the water today.

Firefly 1-2 in the Bloody Mary: Alex & Thomas win with Barney Smith and Finian Morris 2nd - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Firefly 1-2 in the Bloody Mary: Alex & Thomas win with Barney Smith and Finian Morris 2nd - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The overall winners thanked the race committee and all at the club for running the race so well in challenging conditions.

Boat Tracking was used at the Bloody Mary and a full replay can be viewed at www.tractrac.com/web/event-page/event_20170103_BloodyMary/951

Queen Mary would like to thank our sponsors Sportography, Speed SIX and Thyme Lords Catering whose assistance was greatly valued in running the event.

Overall Results:

First Lady Helm: Enterprise 23349 Ann Jackson from Burghfield
First Queen Mary Helm: Laser 182481 Toby Ayre
Grand Master: Enterprise 23349 Ann Jackson
Firs Junior Helm: Topper 47641 Sam Jones from Hill Head

12 Class prizes were also awarded to:

  • 29er: 111 Courtney Billborough and Hanna Brant, HISC
  • D-Zero: 195 Rob Lennox from Barnt Green
  • Laser: 210020 Alistair Goodwin from Haversham SC
  • Laser Radial: 143568 Magnus Handley from Queen Mary SC
  • Merlin Rocket: 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis from Frensham Pond
  • National 12: 3530 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne from Burghfield
  • RS Aero 7: 88 Daniel Wigmore from Grafham Water
  • RS Aero 9: 2162 Peter Chaplin from Burghfield
  • RS200: 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson from Itchenor
  • RS400: 1203 Richard Gray and Jon Dyas from Queen Mary SC
  • Solo: 5491 Michael Simms from Carsington SC
  • Topper: 47641 Sam Jones from Hill Head
PosClassSail NoStart NoHelmCrewClubResult
1stFirefly264917Alex DAVEYThomas DAVEYRoyal Harwich Yacht Club1
2ndFirefly311917Barney SMITHFinian MORRISPapercourt Sailing Club2
3rdSolo549121Michael SIMS Carsington Sailing Club3
4thEnterprise2334921Ann JACKSONAlan SKEENSBurghfield Sailing Club4
5thSolo567021Vince HOREY King George Sailing Club5
6thSolo508021Fraser HAYDEN Papercourt Sailing Club6
7thThames A Rater2454Jamie STEWARTJames DATEFrensham Pond Sailing Club7
8thSolo565121Lawrence CREASER Hayling Island Sailing Club8
9thMiracle404015Neal GIBSONKeith MACEYRedoubt Sailing Club9
10thGP141325124Ian DOBSONGemma MARSHALLBurwain SC10
11thEnterprise2290121Paul YOUNGNancy GUDGEONMidland Sailing Club11
12thThames A Rater2054Ben PALMERHandsome SAMHayling Island Sailing Club12
13thTopper476410Sam JONES Hill Head Sailing Club13
14thFirefly79217Oli BURROWSAlex BAXTERWest Oxfordshire Sailing Club14
15thSolo566621Andrew BOYCE Papercourt Sailing Club15
16thEnterprise2193221Ben BURROWSBea BURROWSWest Oxfordshire Sailing Club16
17thStreaker69121Paul JAGO Attenborough Sailing Club17
18thSolo546621Paul PLAYLE Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club18
19thGP141409524Matt BURGEAimee BURGEPoole Yacht Club19
20thLaser21002025Alistair GOODWIN Haversham Sailing Club20
21stRS200164232Maria STANLEYRob HENDERSONItchenor Sailing Club21
22ndSolo513821Patrick OVERS Paxton Lakes Sailing Club22
23rdFirefly412517James NICOLLJoe SCARBOROUGHWest Oxfordshire Sailing Club23
24thComet Trio39429Alex HORLOCKRobert HORLOCKExe Sailing Club24
25thNational 12353032Graham CAMMZoe BALLANTYNEBurghfield Sailing Club25
26thLaser16928025Andrew KERR Weirwood SC26
27thTopper478070Leo WILKINSON Maidenhead Sailing Club27
28thTopper472570Bill HUDSON Newhaven & seaford sailing club28
29thRS Feva XL23012Dylan MCPHERSONDylan COLLINGBOURNEBurnham Sailing club29
30thTopper477500Maxi TUSTAIN Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club30
31stFirefly300917Mark JENNINGSHannah JENNINGSWest Oxfordshire Sailing Club31
32ndSupernova118630Andrew SNELL Datchet Water Sailing Club32
33rdRS20062632Will TAYLORMatt TAYLORBrightlingsea SC33
34thLaser18248125Toby AYRE Queen Mary Sailing Club34
35thRS20096732Graham FLYNNIsobel TATEThe Chase Sailing Club35
36thLark252831Stuart HYDONJane SCOTT DAVIESShustoke Sailing Club36
37thFirefly312017Gabriel WRENNJonathan HOWEUniversity of Birmingham Sailing Club37
38thLaser20315725Michael YANKOV Queen Mary Sailing Club38
39thTopper475310Curtis MCKAY HOAC / Queensmead39
40thLaser20926525Michael HICKS Queen Mary Sailing Club40
41stTopper477800Aaron EVANS Silver Wing Sailing Club41
42nd2.4m12511Nev MILLARD Queen Mary Sailability42
43rdLaser18095225Andy LEGRISE Warsash SC43
44thGP141415124Stephen COOPERChris LOMAXWelsh Harp sailing Club44
45thRS20097432Adam WICKENDENLesley SARJANTSONSilverwing Sailing club45
46thLaser Radial14356822Magnus HANDLEY Queen Mary Sailing Club46
47thLaser20331625Anatoly KREVELEVICH Queen Mary Sailing Club47
48thLaser20467825Mark SANCKEN Queen Mary Sailing Club48
49thLaser Radial19794122Alex BUTLER Hayling Island Sailing Club49
50thMiracle406415Brian JONESPaul BARNESMaidenhead Sailing Club50
51stTopper1880Monique VENNIS‑OZANNE Hill Head Sailing Club51
52ndTopper477330Alfie LESTER Felpham Sailing Club52
53rdTopper480270Tom WILLIAMSON Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club53
54thTopper476850Samuel BRACKLEY Felpham Sailing Club54
55thRS Feva XL440712Ollie JENKINSJosh HOBBSHayling Island Sailing Club55
56thEurope35122Peter BELL Highcliffe / RLYC56
57thTopper477960Cameron SWORD Papercourt Sailing Club57
58thLaser14104025Gareth RUSSELL Paxton Lakes Sailing Club58
59thLaser20926325James BAXTER Queen Mary Sailing Club59
60thLaser16927925Jamie WEBB Rickmansworth Sailing Club60
61stLaser Radial20798622Eleanor CRAIG Draycote Water Sailing Club61
62ndGP141387024Maciez MATYJASCZUKDianne MARCOSWelsh Harp Sailing Club62
63rdComet86716Chris ROBINSON Burghfield Sailing Club63
64thLaser Radial18643522Graham COOK Hayling Island Sailing Club64
65thLaser17331225Andrew MUSSELWHITE Spinnaker Sailing Club65
66thNational 12354432Thomas STEWARTRobert STEWARTWaldringfield Sailing Club66
67thLaser Radial19770522Molly SACKER Burnaham Over Staithe Sailing Club67
68thLaser18911125Neil CROSSOUARD HHSC68
69thTopper477790Robin STEIN Queen Mary Sailing Club69
70thLaser18637525Julia HANCOCK Queen Mary Sailing Club70
71stMerlin Rocket377641Nick CRAIGTobytastic LEWISFrensham SC/ Burghfield SC71
72ndLaser20254325Leila MOORE Queen Mary Sailing Club72
73rdMerlin Rocket373941Ben MCGRANERoz MCGRANENetley SC73
74thRS20084932Clare WHITEHILLJames ELLISHISC74
75thMerlin Rocket375941Sam PASCOEMegan PASCOECastle Cove Sailing Club75
76thTopper469190Yana SKVORTSOVA Datchet Water Sailing Club76
77thRS20099432James GEORGEHarry GEORGEQueen Mary Sailing Club77
78thMerlin Rocket169241Rob CAGENicky ERSKINE‑TULLOCHThames Sailing Club78
79thHalo81838Mike LYONS Burghfield Sailing Club79
80thX1745Val NEDYALKOVRoger O'GORMANLondon Corinthian Sailing Club80
81stRS400120343Richard GRAYJon DYASQueen Mary Sailing Club81
82ndScorpion202235Dave WadeRachael RhodesNorthampton Sailing Club82
83rdRS200134532Jonathan LEWISCaitlin MORLEYBurnham Sailing Club83
84thLaser18135825Adam MEEKINGS Maidenhead Sailing Club84
85thTopper479560Anabelle ESQUILANT DSWC85
86thNational 1840148Oliver HOUSEMANJeremy VinesTamesis Club86
87thLaser20689125Ben SHARP Queen Mary Sailing Club87
88thTopper457700Bjorn HANDLEY Queen Mary Sailing Club88
89thD‑One841Sam BARKER Castle Cove Sailing Club89
90thLaser16809125George COLES Carsington Sailing Club90
91stRS Aero 9216235Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield Sailing Club91
92ndRS400107443Russell CLARKEmma CLARKERNSA / Stokes Bay SC92
93rdRS Aero 9215235Ben ROLFE Burghfield Sailing Club93
94thRS Aero 9214835Gareth GRIFFITHS Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club94
95thRS Aero 9188835Chris LARR Northampton Sailing Club95
96thNational 12351932Jeremy HARTLEYLuke HARTLEYStokes Bay Sailing Club96
97thB1479555Mark BARNESCharlotte JONESExe Sailing Club97
98thRS Aero 9209335Peter BARTON Lymington Town Sailing Club98
99thNational 1840048James FOXTom McLaughlin/ Kaan YargiciTamesis Club99
100thRS200102332Rheanna PAVEYClaudia WILSONStour SC / Burghfield SC100
101stX1045Martin DIXONChris INGRAMLondon Corinthian Sailing Club101
102ndNational 1841248Ewen BARRYStanley Browne DION BARRETTRoyal Cork Yacht Club102
103rdRS200111232Nigel PEPPERDINEDiana PEPPERDINEStaunton Harold Sailing Club103
104thMerlin Rocket367641Tim FELLSFran GIFFORDSalcombe YC104
105thScorpion203935Peter GRAYRichard PEPPERDINEStaunton Harold Sailing Club105
106thRS400118943Steve RESTALLChris STUBBSDowns Sailing Club106
107thRS400102143Roger BENNETTSue TAYLORSilver Wing Sailing Club107
108th505915853Ben ILIFFEPaddy LEWISDatchet Water Sailing Club108
109thD‑Zero19534Rob LENNOX Barnt Green SC109
110thRS400139843Sarah ALLANGavin STANLEYQueen Mary Sailing Club110
111th4205501530Alex SMALLWOODRoss THOMPSONDatchet Water Sailing Club111
112thLaser Radial20576822Deborah HUGHES Upper Thames Sailing Club112
113thRS Aero 9108935Kent MARTIN Ogston SC113
114thAlbacore815832METCALFE‑SMITHMETCALFE‑SMITHCarsington Sailing Club114
115thNational 12321732John REESMari SHEPARDHayling Island Sailing Club115
116thMerlin Rocket372641Will HENDERSONArthur HENDERSONSalcombe YC116
117thRS200149032Ian GREGORYGareth EDWARDSFrensham Pond Sailing Club117
118thMerlin Rocket375841Tim SAXTONJodie GREENGrafham Water Sailing Club118
119thLaser18268925Andrew WHITTAKER Queen Mary Sailing Club119
120thMusto Skiff54455Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay Sailing Club120
121stOsprey134745Philip MEAKINSTba TBAWarsash SC121
122ndMerlin Rocket370741Alex JACKSONJames WARRENHampton SC122
123rdRS200138932Roger PHILLIPSTom CROMPTONBurghfield Sailing Club123
124thNational 12354832Nick COPSEYStephen CARVERStokes Bay Sailing Club124
125thLaser20400525Edward DYER  125
126thRS40074143Michael FERGUSONPhilip ADAMSRoyal Ulster Yacht Club126
127thRS200101232Charles WHELANCat SEDDONHISC127
128thOsprey128145Terry CURTISPeter GREIGCastle Cove Sailing Club128
129thLaser Radial20761222Jake BOWHAY Stokes Bay Sailing Club129
130thRS Aero 9215735Nigel ROLFE Burghfield Sailing Club130
131stInt 1415573Neale JONESEd FITZGERALDItchenor Sailing Club131
132ndRS200117832Julian BRADLEYHelen CAFFERATAWembley Sailing Club132
133rdRS20081232Giles KUZYKToni DUFFYParkstone YC133
134thFireball1509645Christian BIRRELLVyv TOWNENDBough Beech Sailing Club134
135thMerlin Rocket368241Jon STEWARDHarry STEWARDFishers Green Sailing Club135
136thLaser8689925David CASALE Queen Mary Sailing Club136
137thRS200155232Owain HUGHESJade BOWENParkstone YC137
138th505913653Stewart MEARSRichard TUCKERRCYC138
139thNational 1840648Jessica BERNEYHugo Berney GREGOR DAVIDSONDatchet Water Sailing Club139
140thLaser20148125Will BIRCHALL Queen Mary Sailing Club140
141stRS400128843Francisco LOBATOTeresa LOBATOQueen Mary Sailing Club141
142nd4205540230Joshua WAHAThomas BRYANTRoyal Southern Yacht Club142
143rdLaser Radial20159122William COOK Hayling Island Sailing Club143
144thLaser6896525Sean MULDOON Haversham Sailing Club144
145thLaser Radial20071522Daniel THOMPSON Queen Mary Sailing Club145
146thHalo79938Richard BOTTING Draycote Water Sailing Club146
147thFireball1512245Dave HALLPaul CONSTABLEBlackwater Sailing Club147
148thLaser Radial19581222Sammy ISAACS‑JOHNSON Maidenhead Sailing Club148
149thRS400143543Matthew SHEAHANEllie SHEAHANNetley SC149
150thRS200126532Stuart REGNARDCharlotte PLUNKETTLee on Solent Sailing Club150
151stLaser Radial18142622Scott PARKER Parkstone YC151
152nd4205587130Alex COLQUITTRob GIARDELLIWest Kirby Sailing Club152
153rd29er11149Courtney BILBROUGHHanna BRANTHISC153
154thMerlin Rocket371541Paul RAYSONChristian HILLFishers Green Sailing Club154
155thRS Aero 78831Daniel WIGMORE Grafham Water Sailing Club155
156th20002255827Kev O'BRIENJake O'BRIENRAF Sailing Association156
157thRS200115232Jo TRIBENiamh DAVIESBurnham sailing club157
158thLaser Radial20117522David SAUNDERS Hill Head Sailing Club158
159thRS Aero 9211435Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent Sailing Club159
160thRS Aero 7207031Ben WEBB Rickmansworth sailing club160
161stHadron H210236Douglas POWELL Burghfield Sailing Club161
162ndGP141385124Edward COYNESzymon MATYJASCZUKWelsh Harp Sailing Club162
163rdLaser Radial16454822George SUNDERLAND Olton Mere Sailing Club163
164thRS Vision147523James CLANCYWilliam SIMPKINDesborough Sailing Club164
165thRS Feva XL619912Ethan GERRELLTom BARNESQueen Mary Sailing Club165
166thRS50057542James HOLMESBen WELLSBurnham Sailing Club166
167thRS20041932James BAYLISSLucinda BAYLISSQueen Mary Sailing Club167
168thRS400113443Andrew COLEJules THORNEQueen Mary Sailing Club168
169thWayfarer1092526Bradley FIELDJamie 'gingerbeard' SOUTHWELLHill head/Benfleet169
170thRS800116661Ralph SINGLETONSophie SINGLETONDatchet Water Sailing Club170
171stRS400106443David RAMSDENPetra RAMSDENQueen Mary Sailing Club171
172ndRS20090932Jack VINCENTMarc VINCENTBough Beech Sailing Club172
173rd4205547230Alice SENIORElizabeth CATTERMOLEPlymouth Sailing club173
174thRS20024432Charlie SANSOMZoe BAZENBowmoor Sailing Club174
175thRS60095148Michael ISZATT King George Sailing Club175
176th29er122149Flynn DAVIESThomas JOHNSONBurnham Sailing Club176
177thInt 14154873Julian PEARSONMatt REIDOxford SC177
178thRS800114461Daniel GOODMANDebbie CLARKDatchet Water Sailing Club178
179thFireball1507045Isaac MARSHOliver DAVENPORTNorthampton Sailing Club179
180thRS40085443Chris BROWNDavid RICKARDWeston Sailing Club180
181stMerlin Rocket159641Sel SHAHBen MARSHALLThames Sailing Club181
182nd29er249449Morgan ARCHERHaken DIGBYBlue Circle Sailing Club182
183rdOsprey117545Emma STEVENSONTim BOWDENWeymouth Sailing Club183
184thLaser19356225George FINCH Royal Harwich Yacht Club184
185thLaser9111325David BURROWS Highcliffe SC185
186thRS400119243Jack MUNNELLYLiam VASSArun Yacht Club186
187thGP141394124Dennis ADAMSHannah LIPTROTWelsh Harp Sailing Club187
188thRS Vision148723Richard COWLARDChris ABELLDesborough Sailing Club188
189thRS400125243James ALSOPSimon EDWARDSQueen Mary Sailing Club189
190thLaser20914125Joe GALLIVAN Spinnaker Sailing Club190
191stPhantom143438Martin KNOTT Ribble191
192ndRS400144843Paul ENGELMANNKaty ENGELMANNQueen Mary Sailing Club192
193rdMusto Skiff54755Serega SAMUS Datchet Water Sailing Club193
194thD‑Zero21134Mandy SWEET Grafham Water Sailing Club194
195th29er212349Jessie MAINEllen MAINWarsash SC195
196thD‑Zero21734Thomas SOUTHWELL Netley Sailing club (ASA)196
197th4205398330Alexander HUGHESDouglas BRIERLEYSutton SC197
198th29er84349Hugo BURROWSOli KINGWest Oxfordshire Sailing Club198
199thMusto Skiff53855Paul MOLESWORTH Stokes Bay Sailing Club199
200thMusto Skiff53155Andrew GOULD Stokes Bay Sailing Club200
201stD‑Zero134Ian MORGAN Netley Sailing club (ASA)201
202ndD‑Zero19034Robert CAMPBELL Cransley202
203rdD‑Zero17034Sebastian PROWSE Queen Mary Sailing Club203
204thMusto Skiff41955Richard SMITH Wilsonian SC204
205th29er124949Kim MAY‑PAPAILIOUTom MITCHELLPoole Yacht Club205
206thInt 14154673Charles DUCHESNEThomas BRACEWELLItchenor Sailing Club206
207th29er190549Edoardo SIROLLAFederico SIROLLAQueen Mary Sailing Club207
208thLaser21132025Simon WIGMORE Grafham Water Sailing Club208
209thFinn4233Richard PHILLIPS Christchurch Sailing Club209
210thRS20051932Sue BRANNAMMike PROVENBurghfield Sailing Club210
211thRS Aero 9213535Emanuel ALEXANDRE YCGC211
212thRS Aero 7207431Matt EVANS Great Moor SC212
213thD‑Zero19134Nigel AUSTIN Cransley213
214thPhantom139038Richard SIMS Carsington Sailing Club214
215th4205563230Alain WAHABenjamin WAHARoyal Southern Yacht Club215
216thLaser Vago DH75730Alex KNIGHTRosie JOHNSONQueen Mary Sailing Club216
217thLaser EPS11535Mike STOREY Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club217
218thRS Aero 7156631Tim HIRE Royal Lymington Yacht Club218
219thVortex201446Jonathan CARTER Rickmansworth sailing club219
220thMusto Skiff16555Dog STER Queen Mary Sailing Club220
221stRS Aero 7211031Emma PEARSON Weston Sailing Club221
222ndLaser Radial17980822James CUXSON Newhaven & seaford sailing club222
223rdLaser Vago DH115830Christophe LE LANNOUErwann LE LANNOUQueen Mary Sailing Club223
224thRS40083543Nigel MAYCOCKMark FOWLERLittleton Sailing Club224
225th49er108274Iona DIXONCallum DIXONQueen Mary Sailing Club225
226thRS Vision112323Mark HARTLEYPaul JOHNSONDesborough Sailing Club226
227thRS20071732Nick WRIGHTNed WRIGHTQueen Mary Sailing Club227
228th4205142730William RUSSELLChris HASLAMGrafham Water Sailing Club228
229thLaser20110025Paul COOPER Queen Mary Sailing Club229
230thRS Quest16726Iain PORTERJon RUSSELLSea Cadets230
231stInt 14155173Colin SMITHPeter HELMBough Beech Sailing Club231
232ndLaser Radial18530922Eleanor ELDER Queen Mary Sailing Club232
233rdRS Aero 7130131Emily DAVIS Great Moor SC233
234thSeafly62028Simon HIBBERDAlan COLLETTBlakeney Sailing Club234
235thRS Aero 7121931Arnaud BOUCHEZ Club Nautique de Wimereux235
236thRS Quest16826Jack MITCHELLSam GREENSea Cadets236
237th20008427Chris ROLFEDuncan REEKEQueen Mary Sailing Club237
238thRS Quest16526Lee TAYLORPaul LOGANSea Cadets238
239thRS Aero 5213426Alice LUCY Rutland Sailing Club239
240thRS Aero 7213331Andrevon CAROLINE CNVA240
241stLaser Vago DH144330Russell AKESTERPhil HORNSBYQueen Mary Sailing Club241
242ndRS Quest16626Hassan KAMARAAmy BALESSea Cadets242
243rd29er47149Leon STEINJoseph DORMERQueen Mary Sailing Club243
244thMusto Skiff40955Andy TARBOTON Henley Midmar Yacht ClubDNC
244thContender70541Andrew BELSON Rutland Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS40084543Douglas CLOWIan HAMILTONIsland Barn Reservoir Sailing ClubDNC
244thBlaze75435Mark ASTBURY Warsash SCDNC
244thRS70075855Simon HAWES Queen Mary Sailing ClubDNF
244thTopper7860Ollie VENNIS‑OZANNE Hill Head Sailing ClubDNC
244thD‑Zero17434Graham COOPER South Cerney Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS Quest18026Penny GILLETTChris BURNSSea CadetsDNC
244thRS Quest18926Laurence JAYZoe BES‑GREENSea CadetsDNC
244thD‑Zero23434David SUMMERVILLE Grafham Water Sailing ClubDNC
244thLaser Stratos34128Rob GULLANJack HOLDENRoyal Southern Yacht ClubDNC
244th47088042Harvey MARTINJames BISHOPOgstonOCS
244thFinn3733Steve HAYLES Christchurch Sailing clubDNC
244thRS200124132CJ CAVALLARIUta GRIESENBACHIsland Barn Reservoir Sailing ClubOCS
244thPhantom128038Ian STONE Maidenhead Sailing ClubDNC
244thHadron134034Vanessa WEEDON‑JONES Grafham Water Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS70098255Roland SMITH Queen Mary Sailing ClubDNF
244thRS800104161Tristan WALKER‑HUTTTom CLAYTONMarconi Sailing ClubDNF
244thRS200160532Kevin DRUCEChristoff JENKINSBurghfield Sailing ClubOCS
244thRS Vision171023Martin PUECaroline BUTLERQueen Mary Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS Aero 7189131Paul HILLS Rickmansworth Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS200154632John MCKELVIESarah MCKELVIEQueen Mary Sailing ClubDNC
244thInt 14155973Andy FITZGERALDHarvey HILLARYItchenor Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS200156632Matt MEEEmma NORRISBurghfield Sailing ClubDNC
244thRS400137743Mark OAKEYJamie PIDDUCKQueen Mary Sailing ClubDNF
244thStreaker151921Angus BEYTS Newburgh SCDNC
244thInt Moth424897Neil BAKER Queen Mary Sailing ClubDNC
244thLaser20885425James HYDE Mount BattenDNC
244thLaser Radial21132222Natalya WILLIAMS Datchet Watwe Sailing ClubDNC
244thLaser18682825Nick ROWLANDS Queen Mary Sailing ClubDNC
244thLaser18857825Steven FOWLES Queen Mary Sailing ClubDNC
244thLaser Radial11958022Ana‑lucia LIMBRICK Sussex Yacht ClubDNC
244thLaser12267625Andrew EVERITT North Herts and East BedsDNC
244thLaser13077325Robin STOTT North Herts and East Beds Sailing ClubDNC
244thSolo570321John BALL Brightlingsea scDNC
244th505915653Mike PICKERINGMike PRIDDLERestronguet SCDNC
244thGP141416624Richard HAMSteve BROWNETollesbury Sailing ClubDNC
244th29er224249Ellen MORLEYHannah TUCKERBurnham sailing clubDNC
244thLark252231Chris BIGLINBen BIGLINShustoke Sailing ClubDNC
244thNational 12338832Alan BEETONElla FORDBurghfield Sailing ClubDNC
244thNational 12354032Jon IBBOTSONRachel SMITHBurghfield Sailing ClubDNC
244thNational 12354332John MEADOWCROFTOllie MEADOWCROFTUpper Thames Sailing ClubDNC
244thInt Moth424197Ian KEELY W&OB YCDNC
244thSolo568921Rob COOK Northampton Sailing ClubDNC

www.thebloodymary.org.uk

