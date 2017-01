Children's Lifejackets - Your Questions Answered 

Crewsaver continues to lead the way in lifejacket design and the pioneering children's lifejacket range is no exception. Crewsaver's complete range of children's lifejackets are specifically designed for children, so whether you need something for general in-water play, dinghy sailing or even ocean sailing, there is a Crewsaver to suit.

Crewsaver & Survitec Group partner with Sunsail

Supplying UK fleet safety equipment requirements Survitec Group, the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier, has formed an exciting partnership with Sunsail UK, one of the UK's largest Yacht Charter businesses based in Port Solent.

Crewsaver at the London Boat Show

Extensive range and exclusive offers Crewsaver to WOW visitors at the London Boat Show 2017 with its extensive safety range, exclusive offers and expert advice.

Crewsaver launches pioneering new collection

Buoyancy aid collection presented at METSTRADE Crewsaver launches pioneering new buoyancy aid collection at METSTRADE 2016, stand 03.128, to create complete personal lifesaving range.

The Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign

We talk to Hannah Burywood about the initiative We spoke to Hannah Burywood about the Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign. As Hannah explains, the team were noticing regular mistakes by sailors while they were out on the water and thought awareness needed to raised...

Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign strikes chord

With Southampton Boat Show visitors Crewsaver has had a great response to its #LifejacketSafe campaign from visitors to the 2016 Southampton Boat Show, which started on 16th September and runs through to 25th September 2016.

Crewsaver reveals exclusive offers

For Southampton Boat Show 2016 visitors Crewsaver has revealed the exclusive Southampton Boat Show offers that will be available through its retail network at the show, which takes place 16th – 25th September 2016.

Crewsaver takes the lead on lifejacket safety

Launching 'Are you #LifejacketSafe' campaign Crewsaver is spearheading a new campaign to promote lifejacket safety with its 'Are you #LifejacketSafe' initiative, which will launch at Southampton Boat Show. As a manufacturer of safety equipment, Crewsaver is well placed to be the driving force.

Fun and interactive children's lifejacket range

Launched by Crewsaver Crewsaver is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Euro 100N lifejacket designed specifically for children. This launch coincides with fun and fresh updates to the existing range to bring you the complete Children's Lifejacket Range.

Keeping your kids safe afloat...

And making it fun! We spoke to Marketing Manager Hannah Burywood and Design Manager, Nigel Parkes about the new range of Crewsaver children's lifejackets, the Euro 100 and the Supersafe 150.