Crewsaver & Survitec Group announce exciting new partnership with Sunsail UK

Crewsaver & Survitec Group announce exciting new partnership with Sunsail UK © Sunsail Crewsaver & Survitec Group announce exciting new partnership with Sunsail UK © Sunsail

by Alison Willis today at 6:39 am

Survitec Group, the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier, has formed an exciting partnership with Sunsail UK, one of the UK's largest Yacht Charter businesses based in Port Solent.

The rolling agreement will see Survitec Group supply the entire Sunsail UK fleet with all of its safety equipment requirements including Crewsaver lifejackets and liferafts, PainsWessex pyrotechnics, and an array of rescue and safety equipment.

In addition, Survitec Group will become Sunsail's safety equipment service provider; all of Sunsail's lifejackets, liferafts and fire extinguishers will be serviced out of Survitec Group's service station in Southampton.

"Safety is of paramount importance to us at Sunsail and so being able to partner with the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier is a really positive development for us. We look forward to working closely with the team at Survitec in 2017 and beyond, allowing us to keep safety at the top of our agenda." Simon Boulding, Events Director – Sunsail.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sunsail, which is a great business offering a fantastic service. It's a pleasure to work with a company that takes such care and attention to ensure that it has nothing but the very best onboard for the comfort and safety of its customers." Mark Hart, Head of Marine Sales – Survitec Group.

This agreement follows on from Sunsail and Survitec Group's existing successful relationship as part of the team organising the Survitec Group Marine Industry Regatta.