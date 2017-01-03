Please select your home edition
Edition
Rondar Boats
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Solo C-2 Mainsail
Solo C-2 Mainsail

Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race overall

by Stephen Collopy today at 6:43 am 3 January 2017

Summer Southerlies set an almost unbeatable record

Consistent strong southerly breezes for the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club brought in the last boat, Ian Edward's Firefly, from 18 starters to the finish line at 22:10 EDT hours on Wednesday January 4, 2017.

Doug Coulter's Shakti, a Rogers 46 from Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, not only claimed line honours in the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race but also collected the silverware for first place in both IRC and ORCi divisions.

Shakti is the Hindu Goddess of power or force – and there was plenty of power in the boat's run up the coast riding the south to south-east breeze, leading the fleet from the outset and setting a race record of 36 hours, 46 minutes, 07 seconds. Shakti's average speed ranged between 16 – 18 knots with a top speed of 23 knots.

The pre-race forecast foretold a fast course time from the 1pm start from Broken Bay with competitors eager for a thrilling downhill run into Southport on Queensland's south east coast. With gusts reaching 30 knots, the downhill run came at a cost for some owners and sail makers can look forward to a flurry of orders for replacement spinnakers.

Marcus Grimes, winner of the race's social media competition for best live update, commented in one of his videos: "It's been a pretty eventful race for us, we've been having a lot of fun but I reckon we've gone through every spinnaker in the bag." Even with the added challenge of spinnaker issues, Grimes' Elliott 10.5 High Anxiety claimed additional race prizes to go with their social media awards - third PHS overall and third PHS Division 2.

First on PHS was Jan Scholten and Stephen Parker's Panchax, aptly named the "giant killer" by RPAYC Club Coach Tom Spithill due to their performance against the larger fleet. The Stewart 34, one of the smallest boats in the fleet, began the 370 nautical mile race strongly mid-fleet and maintained boat speed all the way up the coast to cross the line in 13th place and take victory in the PHS overall results and also PHS Division 2.

Mark Tinworth and Mark Waterhouse's Beneteau First 44.7 Le Billet had a great mix of youth and experience on board with five RPAYC Youth Development sailors led by the owners and renowned yachtsman and tactician Steve McConaghy. After crossing the finish line in fourth place the team scored first in PHS Division 2 and second in IRC results.

Upon receiving the IRC award Tinworth made special mention to his crew pointing the great work the Youth Development team achieved on the race to Southport.

"We had a great race with the five Youth Development members from the club (RPAYC). They are all under 23 and they bring so much enthusiasm and energy and it was great having them on board," Tinworth said.

Youth Development crew Rachel Bower couldn't praise Tinworth and the rest of the crew enough for the experience she gained racing to Southport.

"You learn so much from these experienced sailors like Steve (McConaghy), he's like an Ocean Whisperer, plus you're sailing with all your mates which just boosts the enthusiasm all-round. Both Marks are such great guys, it just makes it all worth it," Rachel said.

As an added bonus to competitors in the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race, Roger 'Clouds' Badham provided his weather reports for the race start and has written a report for the Sydney, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle boats, for their voyage home.

This can be found on the event website.

Along with a weather report competitors can also download photos from the race via the RPAYC fotomerchant website which can be found HERE

Competitors are entitled to free berthing at Southport Yacht Club if they stay on for the start of the Bartercard Sail Paradise series on Sunday 8 January. For more information visit www.sailparadise.com.au

Moving forward the RPAYC will review their options to decide on a destination for their flagship blue water race.

Full handicap results in all divisions can be found here.

Related Articles

Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race finish
Shakti first boat to finish Doug Coulter's Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club have steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set the record for the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race. Posted on 4 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race update
Shakti leads to the fleet to Southport Doug Coulter's Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast overnight and maintain the lead in the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race. Posted on 3 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race start
15 knot southerly breeze true to the forecast True to the forecast, a 15 knot southerly breeze had built to 20 knots by the time the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport fleet set off at 1pm on Monday January 2, 2017 from a long start line to the north of Palm Beach headland. Posted on 2 Jan A need for speed on XVitesse
Preparing for 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Having started sailing in dinghies as a child, Russell Birse's passion for the sea began at a young age. He has found himself near the water ever since, leading him to enter his newly purchased XP 38 'XVitesse' in the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy day 1
Mastering 'shift water' on opening day Pittwater, sometimes called 'shift water', exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy preview
Second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Race length draws keen skippers
To the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race Two skippers drawn by the longer distance of January's first-ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race have marked the January 2, 2017 start date and are busy preparing crews and their steeds for the first offshore event of the New Year. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Etchells NSW State Championship
Tango steps up to the podium In a phenomenally close finish, a single point and two countbacks determined the top four placegetters at the Etchells 2016/17 NSW State Championship conducted off Palm Beach Headland, Sydney, in an area known as the Palm Beach Circle. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race set to rock
A night with the stars organised on the Gold Coast Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's inaugural Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race, starting January 2, is destined to "rock" when the fleet arrives at Southport Yacht Club, on the Gold Coast. Posted on 17 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy