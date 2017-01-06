Garmin® announces first devices with Satellite Communication Technology

Garmin inReach SE and inReach Explorer © Garmin Garmin inReach SE and inReach Explorer © Garmin

by Alizee Paquis today at 12:46 pm

Introducing the inReach SE®+ and inReach Explorer®+

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+, the first Garmin devices with inReach satellite communication technology. The new inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+ have Pole to Pole global Iridium® satellite coverage for two-way messaging and SOS alerting anywhere in the world. Both models include a built-in GPS for location tracking and basic navigation, and the inReach Explorer+ adds preloaded TOPO maps1, compass and barometric altimeter.

From backcountry treks to adventure trips, these new inReach devices provide communication, location sharing, navigation and critical SOS functions for anyone who loves getting away from it all, no matter if it's on land, water or in the sky, while providing safety on the go and peace of mind for family and friends back home.

"Satellite communication is something our customers have been asking for, and we're pleased to introduce the first Garmin inReach devices," said Martin Resch, Senior Product Manager Outdoor EMEA. "Beneficial for both customers in the field and family at home, the inReach SE+ and Explorer+ provide peace of mind, in addition to great functionality for people who want to explore anywhere and communicate everywhere."

Using the worldwide coverage of the Iridium satellite network, the inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+ can send and receive text messages with any cell phone number, email address or another inReach device, so users can be outside of cellular range without compromising their loved ones' peace of mind. Both devices have an interactive SOS, which triggers an emergency response from GEOS®, the 24/7 global search and rescue monitoring center. After the SOS is received, inReach users are then able to communicate back and forth with experienced GEOS specialists about the nature of the emergency, and receive confirmation when help is on the way. Users can also set up emergency contacts on their devices that will also be notified in the event of an SOS. The bright, transflective display, optimised for outdoor use, as well as the simple user interface and fully protected SOS emergency button, makes communication in emergency situations clear and intuitive.

Both the inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+ have a built-in high-sensitivity GPS that provides basic navigation, location and tracking data, so users can follow routes, drop waypoints and find their way back using an electronic bread crumb trail. The inReach Explorer+ adds preloaded topographic maps for Europe, built-in barometric altimeter and electronic compass. With the web based MapShare function, the inReach device can send the user's trip data, such as tracks and waypoint updates at preselected intervals, so friends and family can follow user's whereabouts, request a location update and exchange messages.

With a compatible smartphone2, the inReach SE+ and Explorer+ can sync with the free Earthmate app for even more compatibility and convenience. With the Earthmate® app, users can access unlimited maps and aerial imagery. Users can also get optional weather updates and premium weather packages directly to the handheld. Additionally, every inReach device comes with free access to the cloud-powered Explore portal so users can plan trips and waypoints, sync and manage their device, store all their tracking data and more.

On a single charge, the inReach SE+ and Explorer+ can get up to 100 hours of battery life in tracking mode and up to 30 days in power saving mode. Rugged and designed in with Garmin outdoor quality to withstand the elements, these devices are impact resistant and have an IPX7 water rating3.

To access the Iridium network and communicate with an inReach SE+ or Explorer+, an active satellite subscription is required. Depending on usage level, users can opt for an annual contract package or a flexible month-to-month airtime plan, which allows them to pay for service only when they need it.

Annual plans range from £12.99 to £84.99 per month (plus activation fee), and month-to-month plans range from £16.99 to £104.99 per month.

The inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+ will be available in the first quarter of 2017. The inReach SE+ will have a suggested retail price of £399.99 and the inReach Explorer+ will have a suggested retail price of £449.99.

The inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+ are the latest solutions from Garmin's expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users' outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, geocaching, golfing, or communicating via satellite, Garmin outdoor devices are becoming essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For more information about Garmin's other outdoor products and services, go to www.garmin.com/outdoors, www.garmin.blogs.com and twitter.com/garmin.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. Follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or https://youtube.com/garmin.

Preloaded inReach TOPO maps are not compatible with other Garmin devices; other Garmin maps are not compatible with this device. Compatible smartphone required. Visit garmin.com/BLE for more information. Visit garmin.com/waterrating for more information.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, DeLorme, inReach SE, inReach Explorer and Earthmate are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2015, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.