Henri Lloyd "The Original British Sailing Brand" announces changes to its board

Martin and Paul Strzelecki © Henri Lloyd

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 7:02 am

Following many years as Joint CEOs brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively.

Paul, while undertaking the Chairmanship will continue to head the management of the Marine division.

Martin as CEO will head the Lifestyle and Retail divisions and all the other aspects of the business will be under his executive direction.

Furthermore, Adam Leebetter is promoted to Sales Director covering the UK Lifestyle business to complement his international role on all wholesale and licensee business.

"These are natural and logical steps for the business and are an exciting step forward. The refocus will enable Adam, who has substantial UK Lifestyle experience, to implement strategies to take full advantage of the opportunities we face and fulfill our growth plans." Martin Strzelecki, CEO.

All positions are with immediate effect.

2017 promises to be an exciting one for Henri Lloyd; the company is the official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR who hope to bring back the America's Cup to the UK for the first time since 1851. Henri Lloyd will be selling the Team Replica collection at the London Boat Show until the 15th January.

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America's Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America's Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Henri Lloyd were also the proud sponsor of the winning entry in the Clipper 2013-14 Round the World Yacht Race; Henri Lloyd – 50 Years of Pioneering Spirit, and have committed to a two race partnership with the Clipper Race until 2018.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd's strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com