Henri Lloyd's presence at the London Boat Show 2017

Land Rover BAR Cap © Henri Lloyd Land Rover BAR Cap © Henri Lloyd

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 2:53 pm

Marine technical brand Henri Lloyd will be retailing our marine range at the London Boat Show via our marine retailers; Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.

It will be the first opportunity to purchase Henri Lloyd's latest 2017 range including the Elite Racer Jacket & Salopette, Henri Lloyd's new race collection which is engineered around APAPTIVE technology providing flexible solutions and the Elite Offshore Collection which is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range.

Marine Store and Marine SuperStore will also be retailing the Land Rover BAR replica collection, including polo's, T-shirts, fleeces, caps and jackets. On the Marine Store stand, you will also be able to get your Land Rover BAR product personalised with your name, and take it home with you on the day.

Marine SuperStore – A026

Andark Diving – A056

You Boat – A048

Marine Store – B069

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America's Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America's Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Henri Lloyd were also the proud sponsor of the winning entry in the Clipper 2013-14 Round the World Yacht Race; Henri Lloyd – 50 Years of Pioneering Spirit, and have committed to a two race partnership with the Clipper Race until 2018.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd's strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com