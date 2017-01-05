Hyde Sails extends partnership with world's most unique global ocean adventure

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 12:11 pm

Clipper Ventures are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

As one of the world's largest volume sail producers, Hyde is ideally placed to fulfil the demanding needs of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Managing Director of Hyde Sails, Nigel Grogan, said: "Repeatedly supplying the Clipper Race and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston proves our sails are the very best choice for long distance ocean sailors.

"To be granted this latest two-race contract to supply the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race sails is a huge compliment and endorsement of Hyde Sails and our products. The Clipper Race is an extreme test on the materials, design and performance of our sails so provides a great opportunity to show off the ability of our sails and the excellent service we provide."

To handle the varied conditions on the 40,000 nautical mile global race, each of the twelve Clipper 70 yachts carry a sail wardrobe of eleven different sails; including a Mainsail, Staysail, Windseeker, Yankee 1, 2 and 3, as well as a heavy, medium and lightweight spinnaker. In total, the combined sail area across the entire fleet is 197, 616ft".

To lay all of the sails out flat on board one boat alone, you would need an area the size of almost three Premiership Football pitches.

UK-based Hyde Sails is one of the largest volume sailmakers worldwide, and the global service and sales support is backed up by over 50 years of expertise in high performance sail technology, design and production.

Chairman and Founder of the Clipper Race, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, said, "We are very much looking forward to another exciting Clipper Race with Hyde Sails powering our teams around the world once again.

"The Clipper 2017-18 Race will mark our fifth consecutive race working closely with the Hyde Sails team to ensure the sail wardrobes continue to stand up to the test of one of the world's most unique challenges."

Before the Clipper 2017-18 Race begins next summer, the Clipper Race Crew will have a unique opportunity to speak to Hyde Sails representatives at stand number D051 at the London Boat Show, which runs from January 6 – 15 at ExCel, London.

For more information on Hyde Sails and its products, please visit www.hydesails.co.uk.