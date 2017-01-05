Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Hyde Sails extends partnership with world's most unique global ocean adventure

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 12:11 pm 5 January 2017
Hyde Sails extends their partnership with the Clipper Race © Clipper Ventures

Clipper Ventures are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

As one of the world's largest volume sail producers, Hyde is ideally placed to fulfil the demanding needs of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Managing Director of Hyde Sails, Nigel Grogan, said: "Repeatedly supplying the Clipper Race and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston proves our sails are the very best choice for long distance ocean sailors.

"To be granted this latest two-race contract to supply the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race sails is a huge compliment and endorsement of Hyde Sails and our products. The Clipper Race is an extreme test on the materials, design and performance of our sails so provides a great opportunity to show off the ability of our sails and the excellent service we provide."

To handle the varied conditions on the 40,000 nautical mile global race, each of the twelve Clipper 70 yachts carry a sail wardrobe of eleven different sails; including a Mainsail, Staysail, Windseeker, Yankee 1, 2 and 3, as well as a heavy, medium and lightweight spinnaker. In total, the combined sail area across the entire fleet is 197, 616ft".

To lay all of the sails out flat on board one boat alone, you would need an area the size of almost three Premiership Football pitches.

UK-based Hyde Sails is one of the largest volume sailmakers worldwide, and the global service and sales support is backed up by over 50 years of expertise in high performance sail technology, design and production.

Chairman and Founder of the Clipper Race, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, said, "We are very much looking forward to another exciting Clipper Race with Hyde Sails powering our teams around the world once again.

"The Clipper 2017-18 Race will mark our fifth consecutive race working closely with the Hyde Sails team to ensure the sail wardrobes continue to stand up to the test of one of the world's most unique challenges."

Before the Clipper 2017-18 Race begins next summer, the Clipper Race Crew will have a unique opportunity to speak to Hyde Sails representatives at stand number D051 at the London Boat Show, which runs from January 6 – 15 at ExCel, London.

For more information on Hyde Sails and its products, please visit www.hydesails.co.uk.

Related Articles

All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards
Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. Posted on 4 Jan Clipper Race appoints new Deputy Race Director
Former Skipper Daniel Smith step up to the role The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has appointed former Skipper Daniel Smith as Deputy Race Director following his performance in the most recent edition. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Clipper Race Skipper shortlisted
For Scottish Performance Award Clipper 2015-16 Race Skipper Daniel Smith has been shortlisted for the prestigious Performance of the Year award at the RYA Scotland Annual Awards following his Derry~Londonderry~Doire team's outstanding result. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Interview with Peter Thornton
Skipper of GREAT Britain in the last Clipper Race Peter Thornton has always had a passion for sailing and the sea. His career extends from the Gorran and Mevagissey Sea Scouts in Cornwall, to being awarded an MBE at the age of only twenty-five. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Special honour for Clipper Skipper Cardin
At French Sailing Awards Clipper 2015-16 Race winning skipper Olivier Cardin was recognised with a special award at last night's French Sailing Federation's flagship award ceremony, the Soiree des Champions. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Mark Light appointed Race Director
Of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Hampshire-based offshore sailor Mark Light, 45, has been appointed Race Director of the unique Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the planet's biggest ocean adventure. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Sta-Lok debut as Official Standing Rigging Partner
For Clipper Round the World Yacht Race The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has announced Sta-Lok will debut as its first Official Standing Rigging Partner for its world's largest matched ocean racing fleet, which will compete in the 2017-18 edition of the biennial race. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Qingdao extends partnership with Clipper Race
Historic deal extends to eight consecutive races China's 'Sailing City' Qingdao has today confirmed it will continue as a Host Port and Team Partner with a Qingdao yacht entry in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to the end of 2020 to incorporate the 2017-18 and 2019-20 editions. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Clipper Race 20th Anniversary
Reflecting on the race heritage after ten races The first Clipper Race started on 16 October 1996 - twenty years and ten races later we reflect on our heritage and pedigree in creating an endurance challenge like no other to become the world's greatest ocean adventure. Posted on 22 Oct 2016 Sailing Stars pay tribute
To World's Biggest Ocean Race on 20th Anniversary British sailing legends are lining up to offer their congratulations to yachting legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and his team at the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race who are celebrating 20 years this weekend. Posted on 13 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy