Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sailwave - Free Sailing Scoring Software
Sailwave - Free Sailing Scoring Software

New Era Begins: Malcolm Page takes the helm of US Sailing Team

by Will Ricketson, US Sailing today at 8:35 am 4 January 2017
Malcolm Page (left) addresses US Sailing Team athletes for the first time as head of the program © Jen Edney / US Sailing

Malcolm Page, US Sailing's newly-appointed Chief of Olympic Sailing, on Wednesday addressed US Sailing Team athletes and other American Olympic hopefuls for the first time as head of the program.

Page's debut came during the team's first official training camp of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle, held at Miami Yacht Club in Florida. Speaking to a group of over eighty American sailors training across all ten Olympic classes, Page touched on the core philosophies that will guide his tenure.

"The potential that I see in this team and in this country is quite evident here today," said Page, a two-time Olympic Champion and seven-time World Champion. "Everywhere I've looked this morning, I've seen inquisitive faces, and have been impressed by the answers I've gotten when I've asked athletes and coaches about their plans and processes. The new system of youth development that was put in place two years ago, as well as the existing pool of national team talent, is impressive. We have a solid foundation to build on."

This week's US Sailing Team training camp is focused on performance development in Olympic classes, with several Rio 2016 Olympians and many other top American athletes present. Also participating are several younger sailors who have recently benefitted from US Sailing's Olympic Development Program (ODP). Page noted that he was encouraged by the improved ability of top American youth talent to transition seamlessly into Olympic-class equipment and train with national team athletes and coaches.

"I'm definitely looking forward to building a strong team culture, and I talked about that today with our sailors," said Page. "Only one boat [per nation] will get to compete at the Games, but everyone has to openly working together as a team to get there. That reality is hard to achieve, and it takes time to create, but in order to be successful that's where we want to get to. The top athletes on the best teams in the world work within their programs to fix each other's weaknesses and raise the collective bar."

What's Next

For many of the U.S. athletes assembled in Miami this week, the next test will come at the 2017 edition of Sailing World Cup Miami, Presented by Sunbrella. Many of the world's best sailors will descend on Coconut Grove to compete in the 29th edition of the premier Olympic classes regatta in North America. Opening and Closing Ceremonies are open to the public, and will be held at the Coral Reef Yacht Club on Monday, January 23 and Sunday, January 29, respectively. The 2017 Edition of the event will also see the debut of the Fan Zone at Miami's Regatta Park, which will be broadcasting live action from Biscayne Bay on a large video display on Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29.

Related Articles

Olympic Champion Malcolm Page selected
To lead US Sailing Team US Sailing today announced the selection of two-time Olympic Champion and seven-time World Champion Malcolm Page as the Chief of Olympic Sailing, succeeding Josh Adams as head of the national team and overall U.S. Olympic sailing effort. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship
Paralympian Smith wins at Clearwater, Florida Dee Smith (Annapolis, Md.) captured the 2016 U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship today in Clearwater, Fla. following three days of racing at this US Sailing National Championship, hosted by Clearwater Community Sailing Center. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Olympic Sailing Team Send-Off Party
Set for July 27th in Houston Fourteen athletes who have earned a place on the Rio 2016 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team will be treated to a rousing Send-Off Party on July 27th in Houston, Texas at Houston Yacht Club, presented by Sunbrella. Posted on 2 Jul 2016 Porteous and McKinnon earn places
On the U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team Ryan Porteous (San Diego, Calif.) and Maureen McKinnon (Marblehead, Mass.) have earned selection to the Rio 2016 U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team based on the results of the US Sailing Paralympic Athlete Selection Series in the two-person keelboat. Posted on 31 May 2016 US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman Awards
Steve Benjamin & Annie Haeger win Steve Benjamin, a past Olympic medalist, and Annie Haeger, an Olympic hopeful, today were presented the US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards for 2015. Posted on 4 Mar 2016 Hanson medals awarded for rescues
At Flying Scot Atlantic Coast Championship The US Sailing Safety at Sea Committee awarded the Arthur B. Hanson Rescue Medals to eight boats for their heroic efforts when a microburst storm hit the 2015 Flying Scot Atlantic Coast Championship. Posted on 1 Feb 2016 Steve Benjamin and Annie Haeger named
US Sailing's Rolex Yachtsman & Yachtswoman of the Year teve Benjamin and Annie Haeger yesterday were named US Sailing's 2015 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year. These two sailors, at different stages of their sailing careers, amassed a year to remember and will be recognized as the best of 2015. Posted on 16 Jan 2016 Sailing's best of 2015 are shortlisted
US Sailing's Rolex Yachtsman & Yachtswoman of the Year The most significant sailing performances of the year are being heralded by US Sailing with the announcement of the 12 men and six women who have been shortlisted for the 2015 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards. Posted on 14 Dec 2015 US Sailing awards medals for 2014 rescue
During the Newport to Bermuda Race The US Sailing Safety at Sea Committee has awarded the Arthur B. Hanson Rescue Medals to a sailboat's crew for their heroic efforts displayed during the 2014 Newport to Bermuda Race, hosted by the Cruising Club of America and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club. Posted on 19 Nov 2015 U.S. Match Racing Championship
Perry proves he's still at the top of his game The action was intense in Oyster Bay on the third and final day of the 2015 U.S. Match Racing Championship, hosted by Oakcliff Sailing. Posted on 13 Oct 2015

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy