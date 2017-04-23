Sperry Charleston Race Week Rides Again

by Randy Draftz, Event Director today at 9:28 pm

Happy New Year! We're just a few days into 2017, but it's never too early to send out news about your favourite regatta. This year, we plan to put on our best event ever, and we're looking forward to having as many of you back in Charleston as possible for the occasion.

For 2017, we're doubling down on retaining our title as the most competitor-friendly regatta in the country. That begins with a solid corps of sponsors. At the top of the list, of course, is Sperry. We'll also have Quantum Sails, Goslings Rum, and Vineyard Vines as corporate sponsors. And the list goes on with a slew of companies and organizations committed to making this a superb event.

As usual, we'll be relying on the experience and expertise of top race officials from around North America and top judges as well. And, we'll be adding a couple of novel opportunities for every sailor to up his or her game by way of pre-race seminars and post-race debriefs.

We're also increasing our use of ORC (Offshore Racing Congress) ratings. There will be at least two classes scored under ORC, including ORC Sportboats.

And, if you haven't heard, our home base – the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina – has opened its new 92-room complex. It's called The Beach Club. Check it out online.

For 2017, we've also adopted a new tagline: "Serious racing. Serious fun." That's what it's all about. So, don't let the opportunity to participate in the country's most popular regatta pass you by. Register before January 31 and you can take advantage of our early registration discount.

Here's looking forward to seeing you in Charleston April 20-23.

www.charlestonraceweek.com