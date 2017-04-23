Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals for first time in 2017

2013 ISA Youth Pathway National winner Robbie Gilmore © David Branigan / Oceansport 2013 ISA Youth Pathway National winner Robbie Gilmore © David Branigan / Oceansport

by Mark Mackey today at 2:46 pm

Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. The event will be hosted from Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd April 2017 and is open to all boats of the 420, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7, Optimist, Topper and for the first time also the Topper 4.2 classes.

This is the first time that the event will have been hosted in Northern Ireland although many of the competitors will have visited Ballyholme previously for Topper, Laser Radial and Optimist events. Ballyholme has also hosted many ISA youth training camps over the recent years including the 420 class.

The ISA Youth Pathway National Championships will form part of the ISA selection trials for the 2017 World Sailing Youth Worlds and the ISA National Squads and an indicator, amongst other events, for the ISA Academy.

Although this is a first for Ballyholme, members from BYC have been regular attendees and winners with Liam Glynn and Sarah Eames the most recent winners who then went on to represent Ireland in Malaysia 2015 and Portugal 2014/Cyprus 2013 respectively. Other BYC winners include Irish Olympian Matthew McGovern who has recently swapped his crew position for the helm in the 49er and teamed up with the 2013 ISA Youth Champion Robbie Gilmore (SLYC).

Competitors in the 420, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7 classes shall be under 19 years of age on 31st December 2017. Competitors in the Topper and Topper 4.2 class shall be under 16 years of age on 31st December 2017. For ages for the Optimist Trials, please see their class website.

Please enter at ballyholme.com/events/isa-youth-nationals-2017 for all classes except Optimists. For Optimists please visit their class website. Keep an eye on the event website, the ISA website and the Ballyholme Facebook page for any latest news.

Ballyholme recommend that you organise accommodation as early as possible to ensure that you are close to the clubhouse where they will have various social activities planned. There are a large number of guest houses/ B&B's and small hotels within walking distance of the club. There are also self-catering apartments and houses to rent in the local vicinity. You can book all of this through the Bangor link on the Ards and North Down tourism website. Why not take early advantage of the weak GBP exchange rate and book early. Ballyholme has a great reputation for looking after its visitors and making everyone most welcome.

Many of their events have attracted record numbers and it is hoped that the 2017 ISA Youth Championships can attract over 250 boats. Last summer Ballyholme hosted the 2016 Rooster Topper World Championships which was a great success with 200 entrants (the second largest ever!). Please see the video below for a taste of what they hope to be able to provide for you next Easter.

For more information, please see the event website as above or contact the Event Organiser Richard Glynn at . The 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships are supported by Ards & North Down Borough Council and Quay Marinas. Ballyholme are still actively seeking a title sponsor plus other supporting sponsors.