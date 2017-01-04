Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard

London Boat Show ticket giveaway and Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news

by P&B today at 6:58 pm 4 January 2017
ClothinSail Loft sale
Don't miss out, we are giving away London Boat Show Tickets!
When you spend £100 or more you will automatically receive two tickets to the London boat show.

Steve Nicholson Memorial Race Saturday 28th January 2017
Get your entries in quick via the Steve Nicholson website (http://www.stevenicholsontrophy.co.uk) for one of P&B's highlight events of the year.

Prizes have been kindly donated by: Gul, Harken and P&B, and will be awarded on the day. With a close connection to the cause, P&B will be out in force at this years event, so why not come meet the team and enjoy an excellent day of racing.

*please do not turn up on the day without an entry! entries are limited to 120 boats.

Former P&B employee Steve Nicholson tragically passed away after suffering a fatal asthma attack in 2002. Since then P&B have helped organise and sponsor the annual Steve Nicholson Trophy, and over the years have watched the number of participants grow.
With the aid of some of the leading sailing manufacturers and alongside the generosity of Northampton Sailing Club.

The Steve Nicholson Trophy is able to donate the proceeds to Asthma UK - a charity which is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the 5.4 million people in the UK whose lives are affected by asthma.
Are you kitted out for the elements?
We have 100 London boat show tickets to give away!
When you spend £100 or more you will automatically receive two tickets to the London boat show.

P&B are running the offer from the 3rd January until the 13th January.
instagramfacebooktwittermap
P&B sails have started 2017 in style... With the top two boats at the F15 Australian National Championships using the full P&B inventory.

Congratulations to Nick & Janet Jerwood for winning & in second place our very own Alan Bax and Simon Childs, well done to everyone taking part. Also nice to see David Swan in Phar lap in the top ten with what must be the newest boat there (4053)!. Fitted and delivered by P&B in England and arriving in Australia just before Christmas time.

1st Nick & Janet Jerwoods
2nd Alan Bax & Simon Childs
Check out the results Australian Championship

MON - FRI 8:30 - 5:00
SAT 9:00 - 4:00
SUN CLOSED
Spinlock Rig Sense
Zhik Superwarm Sock
gul wetsuits
Zhik SuperWarm
Spinlock Rig Sense
Spinlock Rig Sense






Pinnell and Bax Ltd · Heathfield Way · Kingsheath · Northampton, England NN5 7QP · United Kingdom

Related Articles

Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 3 Jan Christmas is almost upon us!
P&B has made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!
15% off sails & boat covers We are now offering 15% off Sails & Boat Covers, only until 23rd of December - Less than 3 days to go! Posted on 21 Dec 2016 P&B Gift Ideas!
Up to 50% OFF selected items Our Christmas deals are now available! Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life with up to 50% OFF selected items. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 P&B/Winner Optimist team 2017 selected
Some of the top Optimist sailors chosen The team for the 2017 P&B/Winner team has been chosen. This prestigious team takes some of the top sailors from the UK Optimist scene to form the Winner team for 2017. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Psst it's here... The P&B Gift Guide!
With up to 50% OFF selected items Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life! Up to 50% OFF selected items. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Black Friday Drysuits vs. Wetsuits at P&B!
As the British weather can offer up everything Winter sailing can sometimes feel like an ominous task, especially when facing the Great British weather which can offer up everything from rain, sleet, snow to bitter winds. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Book your boat in for a winter service at P&B
Get the job done now to avoid further winter damage There is no time like the present for making sure your boat is in good working order. If the Gel coat or varnish is starting to crack, then the winter weather will do its best to get in leading to further damage. Posted on 13 Nov 2016 Looking forwards to GJW SailJuice Winter Series
Drysuit a key item for the hardcore winter sailors As the weather has definitely changed within the last couple of weeks, a good quality drysuit is a key item for the hardcore winter sailors. We have special offers on our drysuits - many have been reduced significantly. Posted on 4 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy