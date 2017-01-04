London Boat Show ticket giveaway and Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news

|
Steve Nicholson Memorial Race Saturday 28th January 2017
Get your entries in quick via the Steve Nicholson website (http://www.stevenicholsontrophy.co.uk) for one of P&B's highlight events of the year.
Prizes have been kindly donated by: Gul, Harken and P&B, and will be awarded on the day. With a close connection to the cause, P&B will be out in force at this years event, so why not come meet the team and enjoy an excellent day of racing.
*please do not turn up on the day without an entry! entries are limited to 120 boats.
Former P&B employee Steve Nicholson tragically passed away after suffering a fatal asthma attack in 2002. Since then P&B have helped organise and sponsor the annual Steve Nicholson Trophy, and over the years have watched the number of participants grow.
With the aid of some of the leading sailing manufacturers and alongside the generosity of Northampton Sailing Club.
The Steve Nicholson Trophy is able to donate the proceeds to Asthma UK - a charity which is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the 5.4 million people in the UK whose lives are affected by asthma.
Are you kitted out for the elements?
P&B are running the offer from the 3rd January until the 13th January.
P&B sails have started 2017 in style... With the top two boats at the F15 Australian National Championships using the full P&B inventory.
Congratulations to Nick & Janet Jerwood for winning & in second place our very own Alan Bax and Simon Childs, well done to everyone taking part. Also nice to see David Swan in Phar lap in the top ten with what must be the newest boat there (4053)!. Fitted and delivered by P&B in England and arriving in Australia just before Christmas time.
1st Nick & Janet Jerwoods
2nd Alan Bax & Simon Childs
Check out the results Australian Championship
