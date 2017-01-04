London Boat Show ticket giveaway and Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news

Steve Nicholson Memorial Race

Saturday 28th January 2017

for one of P&B's highlight events of the year.

Get your entries in quick via the Steve Nicholson website

Prizes have been kindly donated by:

Prizes have been kindly donated by P&B, and will be awarded on the day. With a close connection to the cause,

P&B

will be out in force at this years event, so why not come meet the team and enjoy an excellent day of racing.

*please do not turn up on the day without an entry! entries are limited to 120 boats.

Former P&B employee

Steve Nicholson

tragically passed away after suffering a fatal asthma attack in 2002. Since then P&B have helped organise and sponsor the annual

Steve Nicholson Trophy

, and over the years have watched the number of participants grow.

With the aid of some of the leading sailing manufacturers and alongside the generosity of Northampton Sailing Club.

The Steve Nicholson Trophy is able to donate the proceeds to Asthma UK - a charity which is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the 5.4 million people in the UK whose lives are affected by asthma.