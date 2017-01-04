Please select your home edition
Fireballs in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series: The story so far

by Dave Hall today at 4:50 pm 4 January 2017
GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Brass Monkey © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

After four rounds of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series the Fireballs have had mixed fortunes. The Draycote Dash, Datchet Flyer and the Brass Monkey have all been relatively light wind events favouring the non trapeze boats.

The Grafham Grand Prix promised to be a cold wintery affair with a strong Northerly, however it turned out to be a pleasant sail in the sunshine – albeit still cold!

Medium fleet start at the Grafham Grand Prix - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Medium fleet start at the Grafham Grand Prix - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

There has been a good turnout in most of the events by the Fireballs including former champions Matt Burge, Christian Birrell and winter stalwart Dave Hall to name a few.

For the first three rounds the Fireballs were conspicuous by their absence in the prizes but at Grafham, with a bit more wind, we started to show what a Fireball can do. Christian Birrell crewed by Viv Townend came second with Kevin Hope crewed by Russel Thorn 3rd and Dave Hall with Paul Constable 7th. Simon & Tom Maskell 13th. Mark Maskell & Nigel Shepherd 20th and Isaac Marsh & Oliver Davenport 32nd.

Full results so far can be found at www.sailjuiceseries.com

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Datchet Flyer - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Datchet Flyer - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

