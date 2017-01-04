Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Weather Companion by Tim Bartlett
Weather Companion by Tim Bartlett
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

IDEC SPORT at the halfway point in less than 20 days

by Agence Mer & Media today at 4:17 pm 4 January 2017
IDEC SPORT during their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt © Jean Marie-Liot / DPPI / IDEC

At the start of their nineteenth day of racing, as they approach New Zealand, this performance places them 1060 miles ahead of the title-holder of the Jules Verne Trophy, Banque Populaire V.

As they begin to tackle the world's biggest ocean, the Pacific, there is a strange problem for Joyon and his band of soldiers. How can they slow down a boat that is eager to speed across the ocean? They need to look after the boat and there is the fear of going faster than the low-pressure system and ending up in calms. This today means that Joyon, Audigane, Pella, Surtel, Stamm and Gahinet are reining in their machine.

"We have set up a system rather like the points on your licence," joked the Catalan Alex Pella. Tossed around by a nasty swell hitting the boat side on for the past 48 hours, Francis Joyon's crew have to put the brakes on their IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran. "It is something of a paradox," continued Francis. "We are trying to smash speed records, but in the past 48 hours, we have been trying to find ways to slow the boat down and look after her." The unprecedented performance of the VPLP designed boat from 2005 must not stop us from thinking about the violence of the elements, which after 19 days, including eight at unprecedented speeds, has led to some breakages, albeit superficial ones. "The plexiglass screen at the helm did not resist a breaker," explained almost matter of factly Francis Joyon. "We had to set up a replacement panel to protect the helmsman," added Gwénolé Gahinet.

IDEC SPORT during their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt - photo © Jean Marie-Liot / DPPI / IDEC
IDEC SPORT during their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt - photo © Jean Marie-Liot / DPPI / IDEC

The nasty swell which was hitting the side of IDEC SPORT has now shifted to behind the boat. "Today, we have a very good wind angle with the breeze still at around thirty knots and the seas pushing us along from astern. The helmsman is not getting as wet and the movement of the boat is more comfortable than over the past couple of days," stressed Francis. All lights are on green, in spite of the many little matters that the crew have to deal with and the start of the huge Pacific is a continuation at the same amazing speeds that they have been keeping up for nine days. "We are dreaming of Cape Horn, and the climb back up to Brazil," said the youngest member of the crew, Gwénolé Gahinet. "A little bit of sunshine and warmth would do us good." However getting to the Horn takes a lot of hard work. Francis Joyon thinks there will be a relative slowdown in the Pacific with a series of manoeuvres and gybes to weave in and out of the systems on the edge of the ice zone. This will be a welcome breather, allowing them to carry out a few repairs and inspect the boat.

A new intermediate reference time to Tasmania

After Leeuwin, just two days ago, it is the reference time from Ushant- Tasmania to the SE of Australia, which was smashed in the middle iof last night and taken away from Yann Guichard and Dona Bertarelli's Spindrift 2 maxi-trimaran by Joyon, Pella, Surtel, Gahinet, Stamm and Audigane. The new time is 18 days, 18 hours and 31 minutes replacing the previous time of 20 days, 4 hours and 37 minutes set last year by the world's biggest racing trimaran and a crew of fourteen.

Follow IDEC SPORT's progress at www.idecsport-sailing.com/cartographie

Related Articles

Two records for IDEC Sport at Cape Leeuwin
Indian Ocean crossed at an average speed of 35.08 knots! The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, 6 hours and 59 minutes after leaving Ushant. This means they were almost 16 hours and 57 minutes ahead of the reference time set by Loïck Peyron. Posted on 2 Jan Speedo going wild on IDEC Sport
Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope, the first of the three major capes in the round the world voyage, the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran has just experienced the most prolific day of the trip, which began 12 days ago. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport into the Southern hemisphere
On their Jules Verne Trophy attempt The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is finding it hard to let go of the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT. The Doldrums, which were forecast not to last long and to be kind appear to have had a change of heart by stretching out in front of the big multihull. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport approaches the equator
Joyon and crew dealing with the Doldrums Francis Joyon and his crew of five have been dealing with the Doldrums since last night. Forecast not to be very active and to be fairly narrow at 25 degrees W, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone has lived up to its reputation. Posted on 21 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport in the Doldrums this evening
On their Jules Verne Trophy attempt Francis Joyon and his crew of five aboard the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will be facing the Doldrums late this evening. It will only have taken the elite squad four and a half days to reach this area of great instability. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Francis Joyon and IDEC Sport team set off
For Jules Verne Trophy record attempt At 08:19:00 UTC* in the first glimmer of light this Friday, IDEC SPORT crossed the start line off Ushant at more than twenty knots in her dash to grab the outright round the world record. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Possible start tomorrow for Francis Joyon
IDEC Sport set for Jules Verne Trophy attempt The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran has just gone to code green, meaning that their departure is imminent. They are about to make another attempt at the outright crewed round the world record, the Jules Verne Trophy. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 THE BRIDGE Press Conference
A unique maritime and cultural festival On Friday, 2nd December, the press conference for the official launch of THE BRIDGE was held in the prestigious setting of the Salle Turenne at the Hôtel des Invalides. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 Spindrift racing confirms 2017 sailing programme
Bertarelli and Guichard to campaign a range of multihulls As Spindrift racing begins its fifth anniversary celebrations, the team has today confirmed its programme for the 2017 season. Once again the team, formed by Dona Bertarelli and Yann Guichard will be campaigning across the range of multihulls. Posted on 5 Nov 2016 An Epic Adventure
Beautiful Rolex Middle Sea Race The Rolex Middle Sea Race is often called the world's most beautiful yacht race. The circular course evokes strong emotions within every sailor who experiences its charms. Posted on 1 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy