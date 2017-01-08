Please select your home edition
Boris Herrmann set to become first German to compete in the Vendée Globe

by Agence Mer & Media today at 12:36 pm 8 January 2017
Boris Herrmann © IDEC SPORT

The German sailor, Boris Herrmann has just acquired the IMOCA monohull Edmond de Rothschild, currently in the hands of Sébastien Josse and Gitana team. The 35-year old German has been dreaming of taking part in the next edition of the Vendée Globe in 2020 and this is now becoming reality.

That is the reason why he was forced with regrets to give up his place in the crew of the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran currently taking part in the Jules Verne Trophy to Sébastien Audigane. Boris is benefiting from the support of a private German investor, Gerhard Senft, and has the backing of Pierre Casiraghi, a member of the Monaco Yacht Club, with whom he intends to sail in major events in the 2017 calendar.

Acquisition of the Edmond de Rothschild Imoca monohull

It was with sadness that Boris Herrmann left his fellow crewmen from the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran. With the acquisition by his German partner Gerhard Senst of the VPLP/Verdier designed foiler, Edmond de Rothschild, Boris is now looking for additional funding to set up a team in the IMOCA racing circuit with the climax of the 2020 Vendée Globe. Boris will become the first German to take part in the non-stop solo round the world race.

Dreaming of the Vendée Globe

"The Vendée Globe is a dream and the Everest in the career of every ocean racer," he explained. "When I was a child, I went through all the books about it, including Bernard Stamm's with whom I had the pleasure and privilege to sail aboard IDEC SPORT. The Vendée Globe has been a guiding light in my life and has always attracted me. This is a goal that has fascinated me and over the past few months I have been able to share that passion with Gerhard Senft and Pierre Casiraghi. We all went to the start in Les Sables d'Olonne and the magic of the race did the rest. Our decision to acquire Sébastien Josse's boat happened at that point. I have always admired the skill and professionalism of Team Gitana and I'm pleased with our decision."

An international project

He now needs to complete the funding and team. "This is a truly international team with German, French and Italian backing from Pierre and Gerhard," explained Boris. "Pierre Casiraghi will be sailing with me next year in the Fastnet Race and in the whole of our 2017 programme. We have known each other since competing in the GC32 circuit. I now need to spend all my energy on this project. That is the reason why I am standing down from the maxi trimaran IDEC SPORT. I would not have done that, if I didn't fully trust my replacement, Sébastien Audigane, whom I have known well since we sailed together between New York and San Francisco."

www.borisherrmannracing.com

