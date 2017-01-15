Please select your home edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets

Extensive range and exclusive offers from Crewsaver at the London Boat Show

by Alison Willis today at 7:47 am 6-15 January 2017
Crewsaver's extensive safety range includes the ergonomic Fusion 3D lifejacket range © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Crewsaver to WOW visitors at the London Boat Show 2017 with its extensive safety range, exclusive offers and expert advice.

It is with delight that Crewsaver announces its attendance at the 2017 London Boat Show. Visitors to the show will be able to view Crewsaver's complete leisure range and speak to its friendly safety experts for guidance on lifejackets, liferafts, emergency beacons, pyrotechnics and much more.

The London Boat Show provides an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in Crewsaver's collection of safety equipment including the ergonomic Fusion 3D lifejacket range. The range, which, due to popular demand, has grown from that presented at last year's show, now includes the blue Crewfit 165N Sport available in an automatic non-harness version, ideal for inshore powerboating.

Crewsaver is offering visitors to the show*

  • FREE Aerial Inshore Flare Pack with any Crewsaver ISO Liferaft. Worth £88.00
  • FREE Safety Line with every ErgoFit 290N Lifejacket. Worth £58.00
  • FREE ErgoFit Knife with every ErgoFit 190N Hammar lifejacket. Worth £17.50
  • FREE Rearming Kit with every ErgoFit 190N Automatic Lifejacket. Worth £30.00
  • CHOOSE YOUR OWN GIFT! FREE Lifejacket Light, Spray Hood or Rearming Kit with every Crewfit 180N Pro. Worth up to £30
  • FREE Lifejacket Bag with any 4 x Crewfit 165N Sport or Crewfit 150N Junior lifejackets. Worth £27.50
Find Crewsaver at:
  • Marine Super Store A026
  • Andark Diving & Watersports A056
  • Jimmy Green Marine B039

* Max 1 per purchase. Max 2 per customer. E&OE. Terms and conditions apply. Whilst stock lasts.

