Marine Travel extends partnership with World's Largest Ocean Race

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 9:42 am 7 January 2017
GREAT Britain yacht departs Rio © Clipper Ventures

Marine Travel will once again be a part of the Clipper Race's global journey, following announcement that it will continue its role as the Official Travel Partner for the 2017-18 edition of the race.

This is the fifth consecutive race Marine Travel has provided travel support to the race's international crew.

"I am personally delighted to be involved again," said Dave Thompson, Managing Director of Marine Travel.

"We have been involved with the Clipper Race for the last ten years and continue to partner with this unique event to assist its crew on their global adventure.

"When racing across the world's oceans Mother Nature does not stick to a timetable, but with our 24/7/365 service, we have always been successful in providing a flexible and hassle-free service to the crews. I look forward to meeting the crew and team at various events in the coming two years."

At 40,000 nautical miles long with a complex global route, traversing the world's oceans with the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is the ultimate travel adventure. To ensure our crew join their teams at the start line, wherever they are in the world, Marine Travel is on hand 24/7, 365 days of the year to facilitate their extensive travel needs at a cost-effective price.

Around 700 crew from more than 40 countries take part in the biennial Clipper Race. In the 2015-16 edition, almost 600 flights were booked through Marine Travel to the 14 ports across 6 continents. Crew reported Marine Travel were always ready to help in the rare and unlikely event a boat was stuck at sea, delayed due to maintenance work or in an alternative port.

Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: "We are very happy to welcome Marine Travel back as The Official Travel Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

"Marine Travel's expertise in marine fares and crew logistics has proved invaluable in the smooth running of the Clipper Race in recent years, and we are looking forward to that continuing in the 2017-18 edition."

The Canterbury based company will mark 15 years of being the UK's leading independent marine travel specialist in 2017. Marine Travel is a founding partner of MTA7 Global Partners, which covers Asia, Australia, Europe, the UK and the USA, to provide globally negotiated marine fares, as well as the best prices on hotel bookings and car hire. Fares booked with one of more than 140 airlines are fully flexible in case of schedule delays, and include an increased baggage allowance of 40kg to enable crew members to travel with all the kit they need to face the challenges of racing across the world's oceans.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start in the UK in the summer of 2017. For more information on Marine Travel and its services, please visit www.themarinetravel.co.uk or phone +44 (0) 1227 470720.

