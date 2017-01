January will once again host the Capital city's iconic London Boat Show offering those who love boating a unique insight into what will be the most sought-after products and upcoming trends for the year ahead. Taking place from the 6-15 January 2017 at ExCeL London.

Last Voyages by Nicholas Gray

Remarkable Sailors Who Never Returned As part of its Making Waves series, Fernhurst Books is proud to be publishing this collection of eleven original, moving accounts of the lives and final voyages of some of our lifetime's finest sailors.

Zhik and Ocean Leisure at the London Boat Show

Teaming up to display the 2017 range Zhik and Ocean Leisure have teamed up to display the 2017 range at the London Boat Show, taking place at ExCeL from 6-15 January 2017. We spoke to Zhik's Tristan Hutt and Ocean Leisure's Federico Da Sie about the joint stand.

Discover New Products

London Boat Show 2017: A Family Day Out

Where adventure starts, pioneers meet and innovation shines Begin your own journey of discovery at the 2017 London Boat Show. Europe's first Boat Show, now in it's 62nd year will be taking place from 6 - 15 January 2017. This world-renowned event is where adventure starts, pioneers meet and innovation shines.

Arthur's Dead - the new book by Thomas Jobling

A dramatic story with gripping sea scenes The County Antrim based yachtsman turned novelist, Thomas Jobling has just launched his newist book - ARTHUR'S DEAD. Another work of maritime fiction, this time he has eased his unique writing style away from competitive sailing.

Yachtsman's and Crewman's Travel Insurance

We speak to Rob Stevens at Topsail Insurance We spoke to Robert Stevens, Managing Director at Topsail Insurance, about two of their key products; Yachtsman's Travel Insurance and Crewman's Travel Insurance, designed especially for employed crew working on board yachts, motorboats and superyachts.

Start your season with the London Boat Show

Pacific Crossing Guide

A complete reference for anyone contemplating the sail The Pacific Crossing Guide is a complete reference for anyone contemplating sailing the Pacific in their own boat.

Tim Sandall Interview

East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36.