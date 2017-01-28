Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Elite Offshore Jacket
Elite Offshore Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club - Preview

by Chris Bowen today at 10:05 am 28 January 2017
Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy © Anthony York / www.chunkypics.co.uk

The Steve Nicholson Trophy is being held at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday 28th January 2017. The event is held in memory of Steve Nicholson, a young talented sailor and member of Northampton Sailing Club. Steve sadly passed away following an asthma attack in 2002, and the event has been held in aid of Asthma UK on the last Saturday of January each year since then.

It will follow the successful format used in previous years. As usual, excellent food will be available from Elaine's legendary galley, and the bar will be open after racing. Sponsorship has been kindly provided by Gul and Harken.

The entry fee is £25 per boat and you can find out more and enter on-line at www.stevenicholsontrophy.co.uk

Related Articles

National 12 Gul Series 2016
Going from strength to strength with 8 events With 8 events hosted by different clubs across the country and generous sponsorship, the National 12 GUL Series is going from strength to strength. Here's an overview of the year's events. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 National 12 Gul Series Finale and Inlands
21 boats compete at Northampton Twenty one National 12s descended on Northampton SC for the final Gul series event and the Inland Championships. Conditions were decidedly wintery with glorious sunshine but a cold breeze gusting force 3 to 5. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 OK End Of Seasons at Northampton
Forecast brings out the hardy and some unsuspecting newbies The forecast was cold and windy, which bought out the hardy OK fleet and some unsuspecting newbies out to play at the very pleasant Northampton Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 National 12 Gul Series Finale and Inlands
Taking place this weekend at Northampton The National 12 Gul series 2016 finale(Saturday only)and Inland Championships take place at Pitsford reservoir Northampton this weekend. The Gul series has attracted over 60 boats to take part with very generous prizes from Gul on offer. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Europe Inlands at Northampton
A clear winner in not so steady winds I have to admit, I was the last to are on the scene on Saturday morning which is not like me! As I rolled through the visitor's boat park area I was amazed to see so many other europes; so many wide/shallow transoms poking out into the road. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Remember, remember, the 5th of November...
Gul National 12 Inlands at Northampton The 2016 Gul Series Finale and Inland Championships takes place at Northampton SC on 5th/6th November. There will be three Gul series and Inland Championships races on Saturday, starting at 12.30 on the Saturday, with a briefing taking place at 11.30am. Posted on 22 Oct 2016 RS200 Inland and Youth Championship
Sailing's answer to the Brownlea brothers! Triathalon may have the Brownlea brothers, but RS200s have the Birrell and the Taylor brothers! Posted on 3 Oct 2016 New RS200 Junior Trophy
Ahead of the Magic Marine RS200 Youth Championships With the Magic Marine RS200 Youth Championships at Northampton SC just a week away, the RS200 Class Association has revealed the new Junior Champion Trophy, custom made by Jane Pitts at sailtrophies.co.uk. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Supernova Inlands at Northampton
Strong fleet of 52 take part Hot off the back of the spectacular sight of 120 Supernovas at the 2016 Nationals, a 52 strong Supernova fleet descended on Northampton for the 20th anniversary Inlands for what turned out to be a game of three halves! Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Lightning368 Nationals at Northampton preview
A battle of the big boys on the agenda The Lightning368s head off to Northampton SC next weekend (3rd / 4th September) for the 2016 Nationals. Posted on 28 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Northampton Sailing Club RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton Sailing Club- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy