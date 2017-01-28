Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club - Preview

Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy © Anthony York / Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy © Anthony York / www.chunkypics.co.uk

by Chris Bowen today at 10:05 am

The Steve Nicholson Trophy is being held at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday 28th January 2017. The event is held in memory of Steve Nicholson, a young talented sailor and member of Northampton Sailing Club. Steve sadly passed away following an asthma attack in 2002, and the event has been held in aid of Asthma UK on the last Saturday of January each year since then.

It will follow the successful format used in previous years. As usual, excellent food will be available from Elaine's legendary galley, and the bar will be open after racing. Sponsorship has been kindly provided by Gul and Harken.

The entry fee is £25 per boat and you can find out more and enter on-line at www.stevenicholsontrophy.co.uk