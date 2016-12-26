Please select your home edition
Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 5

by Ian Harris today at 6:48 am 26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017

With a thunderous storm forecast and the insects feeding on any exposed flesh in the dinghy park, the PRO hoisted the AP with firstly an hour's delay, and then later, a cancellation of the day's racing.

The heavy rain fell turning the dinghy park into a breeding ground for the mosquitoes and some other form of big biting thing, like a horsefly but worse, as the sailors played table football and learned new South American dance routines in the ear splitting disco of the entertainment tent. Meanwhile the parents sheltered in the air conditioned clubhouse as frazzled nerves and the long wait was soothed with a few cervezas.

The forecast for Wednesday is for the wind from the north turning though 90 degrees as it dies into the afternoon. The PRO has changed the SI's so there is an early start for all to catch the best of the wind with three races planned. A study of the score sheet shows that Mateo Ronchi will have an advantage (depending on the way that things turn out during the racing of course) over Jamie Harris of 6 points, and Santiago Plantie of 9 when the 2nd discard come into play.

The Club Nautico Albatros race team have been superb throughout the event. It is a shame that we cannot complete the full scheduled series, but sailing, as so often, is so vulnerable to the weather. All we can hope for is for a fair breeze and an exciting finish to what has been one of the best hosted, and most welcoming of world championships that we can remember.

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar

