New Year's Day Pursuit Race chills the bones at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club

Leigh & Lowton SC New Year's Day Pursuit Race prize winners © Richard Catchpole Leigh & Lowton SC New Year's Day Pursuit Race prize winners © Richard Catchpole

by Richard Catchpole today at 7:13 pm

On a cloudless, sunny but cold day 54 boats took to the water for this years NYD pursuit race. After forecasts ranging from 5 to 20 knots, the two Optimists launched in a 6-10 knot cold Northerly breeze and started the day off at 1240hrs. With a clear wind they made good progress with squad sailor Bruno Nicholas taking the initiative.

As the boats progressively started the breeze built to a steady 10-12 knots allowing the RS Fevas, GPs, Solos and Lasers and Graduate to make some inroads on the time. The breeze continued to look promising as the faster boats set off and the first lap saw the RS400s making good progress against the Fireball, Merlin and Phantoms.

But the wind was not destined to stay and the fast boats faded from contention, leaving the Solos, GP14s and Streaker with the only chance of catching the now lone Optimist out at the front. It was a tense finish in the final 15 minutes as the Solo of Alex Taylor and the GP14 of John and Poppy Hayes overhauled Bruno at the last to clinch the title. Of the other youngsters, Harvey Leigh and Archie Leckie led the Fevas home.

In the end a big congratulations goes to Alex Taylor (Budworth SC) who in his Solo was in a different class and a league of his own as he stormed away from the rest of his fleet, and every other boat, to take line honours and the "Catch as catch can" trophy. Not far behind and finishing second was the winner of last week's Boxing Day pursuit race at Budworth, the GP14 of John Hayes/Poppy James (Southport SC) while Bruno Nicholas of Leigh & Lowton took the first junior trophy. The junior trophy was re-dedicated by the commodore Mike Barnes to the memory Chris Leigh, a very active club member who passed away in December, a fitting tribute.

This coming weekend sees plenty of action at the club as Saturday we host the Junior Winter Regatta while Sunday sees the start of the Tipsy Icicle Series. Full details of each event can be found via the links.

Overall Results: