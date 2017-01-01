Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Freedom Hi-Fit Women's
Freedom Hi-Fit Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

New Year's Day Pursuit Race chills the bones at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club

by Richard Catchpole today at 7:13 pm 1 January 2017
Leigh & Lowton SC New Year's Day Pursuit Race prize winners © Richard Catchpole

On a cloudless, sunny but cold day 54 boats took to the water for this years NYD pursuit race. After forecasts ranging from 5 to 20 knots, the two Optimists launched in a 6-10 knot cold Northerly breeze and started the day off at 1240hrs. With a clear wind they made good progress with squad sailor Bruno Nicholas taking the initiative.

As the boats progressively started the breeze built to a steady 10-12 knots allowing the RS Fevas, GPs, Solos and Lasers and Graduate to make some inroads on the time. The breeze continued to look promising as the faster boats set off and the first lap saw the RS400s making good progress against the Fireball, Merlin and Phantoms.

But the wind was not destined to stay and the fast boats faded from contention, leaving the Solos, GP14s and Streaker with the only chance of catching the now lone Optimist out at the front. It was a tense finish in the final 15 minutes as the Solo of Alex Taylor and the GP14 of John and Poppy Hayes overhauled Bruno at the last to clinch the title. Of the other youngsters, Harvey Leigh and Archie Leckie led the Fevas home.

In the end a big congratulations goes to Alex Taylor (Budworth SC) who in his Solo was in a different class and a league of his own as he stormed away from the rest of his fleet, and every other boat, to take line honours and the "Catch as catch can" trophy. Not far behind and finishing second was the winner of last week's Boxing Day pursuit race at Budworth, the GP14 of John Hayes/Poppy James (Southport SC) while Bruno Nicholas of Leigh & Lowton took the first junior trophy. The junior trophy was re-dedicated by the commodore Mike Barnes to the memory Chris Leigh, a very active club member who passed away in December, a fitting tribute.

This coming weekend sees plenty of action at the club as Saturday we host the Junior Winter Regatta while Sunday sees the start of the Tipsy Icicle Series. Full details of each event can be found via the links.

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoHelmCrewClubR1Pts
1stSolo5153Alex Taylor Budworth11
2ndGP1414039John HayesPoppy JamesSouthport22
3rdOptimist5584Bruno Nicholas LLSC33
4thStreaker1881Steve Blackburn West Lancs44
5thGP1414201Hugh DevereuxEllie DevereuxBudworth55
6thGP1413839Sam PlattMark PlattBolton66
7thLaser182565Jack Hopkins Delph77
8thSolo5416Tony Sampson Scyc88
9thRS Feva XL6195Harvey LeighArchie LeckieLLSC99
10thSolo5217Malcolm Waddington LLSC1010
11thGraduate3018Ben HillGabe HillWest Lancs / Bolton1111
12thRS 400924Paul BrothertonJosh MoranGlossop / Yorkshire Dales1212
13thRS 2001314Jon Chapman Budworth1313
14thLaser21112Garry Knott Ogston1414
15thRS Feva XL6264Eddie FarrellKevin FarrellLlandudno1515
16thRS 4001396Richard CatchpoleJamie CatchpoleLLSC1616
17thLaser77682George Graham Burwain1717
18thSolo5350Chris Helsby LLSC1818
19thLaser180672Bill Busby LLSC1919
20thRS 4001453Stuart HalmanNessa EvansLLSC2020
21stSolo4943Nik James LLSC2121
22ndSolo4556Tom Welz LLSC2222
23rdPhantom1180Chris Bows LLSC2323
24thSupernova1125Michael Platt Bolton2424
25thLaser18095Paul Graham Burwain2525
26thSupernova1046Paul Moreton Llandudno2626
27thSolution436Peter Fisk Llandudno2727
28thPhantom1429Steve Dawson LLSC2828
29thSolution456Martin Tubb LLSC2929
30thLaser Radial207703Tom Brindley LLSC3030
31stFireball15070Isaac MarshOliver DavenportDovestone / Redesmere3131
32ndLaser210256John Devlin LLSC3232
33rdLaser206714Ty Burrows LLSC3333
34thTopper46303Lorcan Knowles LLSC3434
35thLaser Radial195987Zena Martin Bolton3535
36thSolo5272Dave Kelsall LLSC3636
37thTopper47765Marcus Howard LLSC3737
38thLaser 4.7191313Adam Din Hollingworth3838
39thRS 400828Christopher WilliamsMartin SpencerLLSC3939
40thSolo5064Mike Davenport Redesmere4040
41stRS 4001318Terry OliverMark AthertonLLSC4141
42ndLaser Radial210264Joel James Southport4242
43rdTopper47743Brandon Banner LLSC4343
44thPhantom1229Steve Norris LLSC4444
45th29ER2399Bobby HewitMatthew LeckieLLSC4545
46th29ER382Sam CooperHarry PulfordWest Lancs4646
47thRS 400599Tom LeckieGary CoopLLSC4747
48thOptimist6013Oliver Fielding‑Link LLSC4848
49thLaser EPS290Andrew Pilkington BoltonDNF55
49thSupernova1106Ian Thomsow BoltonDNF55
49thMerlin Rocket3639Alan Burton‑RobertsAlex PilkingtonPilkingtonDNF55
49thTopper45380Thomas Fielding‑Link LLSCDNF55
49thLaser194679Mike Baldwin LLSCDNF55
49thLaser195801Neil Skellam LLSCDNF55

Related Articles

Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 5
47 boats for the final weekend of the series Sunday 11th December saw the final two races of the five week long Revett Winter Series at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club, Pennington Flash. 47 boats took to the water in similar conditions to last weekend. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 4
Finally some wind! At long last this weekend, the penultimate one of Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club's Revett series, saw wind. As the 45 boats launched in the bright sunshine there was a noticeable chill in the air bought by the solid Force 4 easterly breeze. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 3
Surprise breeze at Pennington Flash As the competitors arrived at Pennington Flash for week 3 of the Revett Series it looked like it was going to be 3 straight weekends in a row that those who wanted to venture out were going to be drifting around. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 2
Underway properly after lack of wind on the first day Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club's Revett Series started on the 13th November but, with barely any wind, a majority of competitors decided to stay ashore or go home early and with one light wind (was there any?) drifter of a 'race' there was not a lot to say. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 RS200s at Leigh & Lowton
14 visitors join 4 home boats 14 visitors joined 4 home boats for the RS200 Open meeting at Leigh and Lowton on Sat 24th September. Race Officer Mike Baldwin had a tough job to set a Windward Leeward course across the width of the Flash in a shifty F3. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 2.4mR Open at Leigh & Lowton
A small but well travelled fleet A small but well travelled fleet of five 2.4mR's raced on the weekend of 3rd and 4th September at Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club with entries far and wide from Frensham Pond in Surrey to Bardowie SC just north of Glasgow. Posted on 11 Sep 2016 Charity circumnavigation of Holy Island
Completed by Archie Leckie and Harvey Leigh Junior sailors Archie Leckie and Harvey Leigh are aiming to raise £2500 for charity after successfully completing a circumnavigation of Holy Island in an RS Feva. Posted on 25 Aug 2016 Lasers at Leigh & Lowton
A variety of courses for blasting round the cans Despite the busy summer schedule, 21 Lasers and a handful of 4.7s left over from a previous day's training entered the 2016 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Laser Open. Posted on 24 Aug 2016 Charity circumnavigation of Holy Island
Sailing friends plan to raise £2,500 Junior sailors Harvey Leigh and Archie Leckie are aiming to complete a 23-mile circumnavigation of Holy Island off north Wales in an RS Feva – raising £2,500 for Trearddur Bay RNLI and the Heads Together mental illness charity. Posted on 22 Aug 2016 RS Sailing sponsor RS200 Northern Tour
Next event at Coniston on 6-7 August The RS200 Northern Tour are pleased to announce that RS sailing have agreed to act as title sponsor for the RS200 Northern Tour series. Posted on 21 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy