Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
SOAK Halyard Clip
SOAK Halyard Clip

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Bloody Mary 2017: 162 boats, over 200 sailors, so far!

by Queen Mary Sailing Club today at 4:02 pm 7 January 2017
Bloody Mary 2014 © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Our booking system has seen a surge in entries during the last 24 hours as over 200 sailors make the right decision to start their year with a Bloody Mary. There are six classes qualifying for class prizes including Laser Standard, RS200, D-zero, RS Aero 7, Laser Radial and Topper, which all have over 8 boats in their class. There are also a number of classes on the cusp of hitting this target too.

Hot off the Press - A Thames A-Rater is in the boat mix looking to tower above the rest adding a touch of magic on Saturday... If you ever wanted to do this event 2017 is shaping up with all the ingredients to be a classic.

Online Entry Closes Midnight Wednesday.

We hope to see you on Saturday.

View the Weather Forecast here.

Happy New Year!

The Bloody Mary team

What is the Bloody Mary?

The Bloody Mary is open to all dinghy classes with a PY number equal to or lower than the International Topper and to selected keelboat classes. The first start is scheduled for 12 noon with the slowest boats starting first and the faster boats starting progressively later. The race lasts 150 minutes.

2017 Briefing Video

Related Articles

Countdown to the Bloody Mary
Just one month to go! It's just one month until the Bloody Mary will be back at Queen Mary Sailing Club, this time, on Saturday 7th January 2017. The event is the 5th leg of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series and will again hope to attract over 400 sailors. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 44th Bloody Mary 2017 Briefing
To be on Saturday 7th January The Bloody Mary Pursuit Race is the largest inland dinghy race held in the UK. Open to all dinghy classes with a PY number equal to or lower that the International Topper, it takes the form of a two and half hour Pursuit Race. Posted on 19 Nov 2016 Champions in waiting
At final match race showdown Twelve of the UK's best match racing teams will face off this weekend at the RYA National Match Racing Series Grand Final, held at Queen Mary Sailing Club (18-20 November). Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Cherub Inlands at Queen Mary
Ten teams take to the water in sunshine and light winds With the season drawing to a close, ten UK Cherubs took the opportunity to take to the water for the Cherub Inlands at Queen Mary Sailing Club for two days of racing in sunshine and light and variable winds. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Magic Marine RS700 Inlands at Queen Mary
Final event of the Grand Prix Circuit This year's Magic Marine Inland Championship, held at Queen Mary Sailing Club 8-9 Oct 16, also served as the final event of the 2016 Magic Marine Grand Prix Circuit. The home RS700 fleet was augmented by the travelling support of the "usual suspects". Posted on 17 Oct 2016 How the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series started
We talk to Andy Rice about how he came up with the idea We spoke to Andy Rice about the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, how he came up with the idea, why they use the Great Lakes handicap system, the number of events and who else they want to attract to take part in the events. Posted on 7 Oct 2016 First Bart's Bash videos and photos
From events in the UK and around the world The first photos and videos in from Bart's Bash events held over the weekend. Please send in your reports, photos and videos to club@yachtsandyachting.com and we'll run them on the site. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 Season 8 for GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series
Launches this Friday at Southampton Boat Show Now in its eighth season, this winter dinghy handicap championship brings out the best and the bravest to compete at seven big events throughout the chilly months. Entry opens in a few weeks, and we want to see more cats competing this winter. Posted on 12 Sep 2016 UK RS Aero Demo Dates - July 2016
An action packed month ahead! To get you all out on the RS Aero, we have planned an action packed July for demo days. Posted on 17 Jun 2016 Cherubs at Queen Mary
Three day extravaganza A 3 day Cherub extravaganza was held over the late May Bank Holiday kindly hosted by Queen Mary SC. Saturday was for blasting, boat swapping and general bimbling whilst Sunday and Monday were for serious racing. Posted on 10 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary Sailing Club RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary Sailing Club- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy