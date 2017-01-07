Bloody Mary 2017: 162 boats, over 200 sailors, so far!

Bloody Mary 2014 © Alex Irwin / Bloody Mary 2014 © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

by Queen Mary Sailing Club today at 4:02 pm

Our booking system has seen a surge in entries during the last 24 hours as over 200 sailors make the right decision to start their year with a Bloody Mary. There are six classes qualifying for class prizes including Laser Standard, RS200, D-zero, RS Aero 7, Laser Radial and Topper, which all have over 8 boats in their class. There are also a number of classes on the cusp of hitting this target too.

Hot off the Press - A Thames A-Rater is in the boat mix looking to tower above the rest adding a touch of magic on Saturday... If you ever wanted to do this event 2017 is shaping up with all the ingredients to be a classic.

Online Entry Closes Midnight Wednesday.

We hope to see you on Saturday.

View the Weather Forecast here.

Happy New Year!

The Bloody Mary team

What is the Bloody Mary?

The Bloody Mary is open to all dinghy classes with a PY number equal to or lower than the International Topper and to selected keelboat classes. The first start is scheduled for 12 noon with the slowest boats starting first and the faster boats starting progressively later. The race lasts 150 minutes.

2017 Briefing Video